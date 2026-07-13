Bihar Man Quits High-Paying Job In Automobile Sector To Build 400-Species Medicinal Plant Conservation Centre
Sartaj Ahmad reports how former automobile executive Gopal Sharan left a flourishing career in automobile industry to establish the largest private medicinal plant conservation centre.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Gaya : Gopal Sharan's transition from being an automobile executive to a herbal plant garden creator was anything but easy. Be it the decision to take a plunge into farming, leave a well-paying job or calculate the risk involved in herbal farming, the Gaya resident in Bihar had to think many times while chalking the plan for future. Passionate about nature and with a mission of creating a cleaner environment, Gopal, for the past five years, has been developing a herbal plantation in his native village Jethian Naya Nagar village in Mohra block of Gaya district despite facing challenges in the beginning. Today, he has become well known for medicinal farming orchards.
Having worked in more than 16 countries in automobile sector, he is happy that his love for agriculture eventually brought him back to his native village.
His herbal plantation houses several rare and endangered plant species sourced from different Indian states as well as overseas. What makes the project particularly remarkable is that it has been established in a drought-prone, dry and rocky region where farming is considered difficult.
When he decided to leave his job and pursue herbal farming, most of his family opposed the decision. His father, however, supported the idea because he had long dreamed of promoting medicinal cultivation. Gopal recalls that even after establishing the plantation, villagers continued to tell him that he was wasting his time and money by growing plants in sandy soil.
Gopal says, “At first, people couldn’t understand how these medicinal plants could generate income because there was no such concept here. Farmers only considered conventional crops as farming. Now, however, local farmers appreciate the idea and many have been inspired to adopt medicinal cultivation themselves.”
Sharan worked as a Marketing and Project Head for several leading automobile companies after completing his education. Today, he manages a medicinal garden spread across nearly three acres of land.
Home to More Than 2,200 Plants Across 400 Species
The three-acre plantation contains over 2,200 trees and plants of around 400 species. Besides medicinal plants, the farm also grows aromatic species, fruit trees and premium timber varieties. Given the success of the medicinal plants, farmers from different regions visit the plantation to study the model and purchase saplings for cultivation on their own farms.
The experiment Gopal began on a three-acre project, is now being expanded to an additional 12 acres.
Farmer Amod Kumar from Muzaffarpur, who visited Gopal's farm claims that none in Bihar has developed a larger private medicinal plant collection like Gopal has.
“There are several medicinal plant species here that have either become extinct or are on the verge of extinction. The growing interest among farmers suggests that medicinal herbs from Bihar could soon be supplied across the country,” Amod says.
The initiative named Centre for Medicinal Plant Conservation houses approximately 400 species and varieties, including Kachnar, Nag Kesar, Amaltas, White Sandalwood, Red Sandalwood, White Bansa, Red Amla, Guggul, Chia Seed, Garud, Gudmar, Hadjod and seven different varieties of Tulsi.
Many additional medicinal species have been sourced from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, other Indian states and even foreign countries. These plants possess a range of medicinal properties and are used in Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathic systems of medicine.
Chia Seed Among the Key Medicinal Crops
Gopal says chia seed is one of the most important plants grown in the centre. Known for its medicinal value, it is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, and protein. Chia is widely associated with weight management, digestive health, cardiovascular wellness, blood sugar regulation and bone strength. It is also used in several Ayurvedic formulations.
Similarly, Kachnar is regarded as a valuable Ayurvedic herb that is believed to support thyroid balance, improve digestion, promote healthy skin and help manage swelling and wounds. Many rural households traditionally use it for home remedies.
The plantation also includes White Bansa, commonly used to relieve cough. Ayurvedic and Unani medicine utilise its roots, bark, leaves and flowers and several herbal cough syrups are formulated using the plant.
Project Began in 2022 After Two Decades of Planning
Although Sharan had been considering medicinal farming for nearly 20 years, he officially launched the plantation in 2022 after leaving his marketing career in the automobile industry.
“Since joining the private sector, I had always been interested in organic, natural and biological farming. I chose medicinal cultivation because medicinal plants are disappearing from forests and hills. Even the remaining species are being destroyed through smuggling. At present, we are working as a Medicinal Plant Conservation Centre, but next year the project will take a different shape,” explains Gopal.
Alongside medicinal plants, Sharan has introduced high-value fruit crops, including dragon fruit, apples, exotic mango varieties that flower in July and an Indonesian red banana variety.
He is also cultivating several varieties of Indian gooseberry (amla). "Dragon fruit becomes commercially productive after two years and can continue producing fruit for 30 to 40 years with relatively low maintenance costs. The fruit is valued for its antioxidant properties and is commonly associated with diabetes management, cancer prevention research and blood health," he informs.
Red Banana Under Trial
The Indonesian red bananas have been planted on a trial basis, Gopal says. Initially, only two plants were introduced, but the crop has naturally multiplied to more than five plants and has already begun fruiting. If the trial proves successful, Sharan plans to expand cultivation on a commercial scale.
Red bananas are considered rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants and are believed to strengthen immunity while helping protect against seasonal infections. They are also regarded as more flavourful and nutritious than conventional yellow bananas.
Herbal Processing Unit Under Development
While the plantation is not yet generating bigger profits, Sharan has already begun processing value-added herbal products. These include Chyawanprash, herbal powders, kumkum and 16 varieties of herbal tea. He believes that though medicinal farming requires patience, it offers strong long-term returns.
"My business model integrates nursery development, farming and processing. It begins with raising saplings from seeds, selling planting material and then using the resulting revenue to expand operations. In the future, roots, tubers, flowers and fruits harvested from the plantation will also be processed into medicinal products," he adds.
His model has so far focused on research and development. "The plan was to continue R&D until 2026. From 2027 onwards, the project will become fully commercial and preparations for that transition are underway. We have successfully completed the first phase,” he further states.
His long-term objective is to expand medicinal cultivation across 12 acres. However, he says progress must remain gradual because the region faces severe water shortages, especially during summer. The drought-prone, hilly terrain makes irrigation difficult and several plant species still require adaptation to local climatic conditions.
Inspiration Came During Stay in Canada
Sharan says his interest in herbal conservation began while working in Canada. There, he observed a philosophy centred on preventing illness rather than merely treating disease through healthy lifestyles and nutritious diets.
“In Canada, there is an organisation called United Plant Savers that promotes awareness about health and medicinal plants. Seeing how herbal plants were valued there inspired me to revive our own centuries-old traditions back home. I felt medicinal herbs were the best way to do that. That is why I started the medicinal plant project. To strengthen its economic viability and sustainability, I also introduced fruit cultivation,” Gopal explains.
Today, Sharan’s medicinal plantation attracts experts from Ayurvedic and Unani institutions, students from premier management and engineering institutes, and representatives from organisations like Hamdard. Farmers from several districts across Bihar also visit the conservation centre to learn about medicinal cultivation.
For those planning to leave salaried jobs for entrepreneurship or farming, Gopal has a piece of advice. "Carefully assess both your experience and financial preparedness before making the transition," he suggests.
He says success depends on patience, vision and confidence. “Believing in yourself is the first thing before you transition. Ultimately, success depends on your vision. If your determination is strong and you have prior experience, you can succeed in a completely different field,” he assures.
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