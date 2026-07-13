ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar Man Quits High-Paying Job In Automobile Sector To Build 400-Species Medicinal Plant Conservation Centre

Gaya : Gopal Sharan's transition from being an automobile executive to a herbal plant garden creator was anything but easy. Be it the decision to take a plunge into farming, leave a well-paying job or calculate the risk involved in herbal farming, the Gaya resident in Bihar had to think many times while chalking the plan for future. Passionate about nature and with a mission of creating a cleaner environment, Gopal, for the past five years, has been developing a herbal plantation in his native village Jethian Naya Nagar village in Mohra block of Gaya district despite facing challenges in the beginning. Today, he has become well known for medicinal farming orchards.

Having worked in more than 16 countries in automobile sector, he is happy that his love for agriculture eventually brought him back to his native village.

Bihar Man Quits High-Paying Automobile Career To Build 400-Species Medicinal Plant Conservation Centre (ETV Bharat)

His herbal plantation houses several rare and endangered plant species sourced from different Indian states as well as overseas. What makes the project particularly remarkable is that it has been established in a drought-prone, dry and rocky region where farming is considered difficult.

When he decided to leave his job and pursue herbal farming, most of his family opposed the decision. His father, however, supported the idea because he had long dreamed of promoting medicinal cultivation. Gopal recalls that even after establishing the plantation, villagers continued to tell him that he was wasting his time and money by growing plants in sandy soil.

Gopal says, “At first, people couldn’t understand how these medicinal plants could generate income because there was no such concept here. Farmers only considered conventional crops as farming. Now, however, local farmers appreciate the idea and many have been inspired to adopt medicinal cultivation themselves.”

Sharan worked as a Marketing and Project Head for several leading automobile companies after completing his education. Today, he manages a medicinal garden spread across nearly three acres of land.

Bihar Man Quits High-Paying Automobile Career To Build 400-Species Medicinal Plant Conservation Centre (ETV Bharat)

Home to More Than 2,200 Plants Across 400 Species

The three-acre plantation contains over 2,200 trees and plants of around 400 species. Besides medicinal plants, the farm also grows aromatic species, fruit trees and premium timber varieties. Given the success of the medicinal plants, farmers from different regions visit the plantation to study the model and purchase saplings for cultivation on their own farms.

The experiment Gopal began on a three-acre project, is now being expanded to an additional 12 acres.

Farmer Amod Kumar from Muzaffarpur, who visited Gopal's farm claims that none in Bihar has developed a larger private medicinal plant collection like Gopal has.

“There are several medicinal plant species here that have either become extinct or are on the verge of extinction. The growing interest among farmers suggests that medicinal herbs from Bihar could soon be supplied across the country,” Amod says.

Gopal Sharan (ETV Bharat)

The initiative named Centre for Medicinal Plant Conservation houses approximately 400 species and varieties, including Kachnar, Nag Kesar, Amaltas, White Sandalwood, Red Sandalwood, White Bansa, Red Amla, Guggul, Chia Seed, Garud, Gudmar, Hadjod and seven different varieties of Tulsi.

Many additional medicinal species have been sourced from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, other Indian states and even foreign countries. These plants possess a range of medicinal properties and are used in Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathic systems of medicine.

Chia Seed Among the Key Medicinal Crops

Gopal says chia seed is one of the most important plants grown in the centre. Known for its medicinal value, it is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, and protein. Chia is widely associated with weight management, digestive health, cardiovascular wellness, blood sugar regulation and bone strength. It is also used in several Ayurvedic formulations.