ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar Doctor Abhishek Ranjan Quits AIIMS Job, Trains Over 50,000 People In CPR With His Own Savings

Gopalganj: While working at AIIMS, Dr Abhishek Ranjan kept encountering patients who had travelled from Bihar for treatment. Some came from his own district, Gopalganj, seeking care for respiratory and heart ailments. Their journeys made him reconsider his own. After three years at the institution, he decided to return home and serve the people whose difficulties he had been seeing from a distance.

He returned to Gopalganj in 2018. Today, alongside running a private clinic on College Road, Ranjan travels to villages and institutions to teach people a skill that could help them respond when someone collapses before a doctor or ambulance arrives. His free cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, training campaign brings together young people, villagers, police personnel and community health workers.

Bihar Doctor Abhishek Ranjan Quits AIIMS Job, Trains Over 50,000 People In CPR With His Own Savings (ETV Bharat)

According to Ranjan, he has trained more than 50,000 people across approximately 18 districts of Bihar. He pays for the travel and training expenses from his own savings, hoping to give families in remote areas a better chance of helping someone through a medical emergency.

The Decision To Return Home

“People from Bihar, including many from Gopalganj, were coming to AIIMS for treatment of respiratory and heart diseases. That made me think that why shouldn’t I go back and serve my own people?” Ranjan said.

Returning home allowed him to treat patients in his district, but he also wanted to reach people beyond his clinic. He believes residents of Gopalganj and other parts of Bihar should have access to the quality of healthcare available in larger cities. The training campaign grew from his concern about what happens before a patient reaches that care.

In a village, a family confronted with a sudden medical emergency may have to wait for transport, an ambulance or a doctor. Ranjan wants someone nearby to know how to offer immediate help during that wait. His sessions aim to prepare ordinary citizens to act rather than remain helpless or panic.

Bihar Doctor Abhishek Ranjan Quits AIIMS Job, Trains Over 50,000 People In CPR With His Own Savings (ETV Bharat)

How He Chose Medicine

Ranjan comes from Koini village in Gopalganj’s Barauli block. His father, Rajiv Ranjan, is a farmer and businessman. He studied at a private school in Patna and then pursued his MBBS and postgraduate medical studies, including an MD, at a medical college in Cuttack. He subsequently worked in the respiratory medicine department at AIIMS.

The idea of becoming a doctor took shape during his school years in Patna. His landlord was a physician, and the respect he received left an impression on the young student. Getting into medicine, however, was not easy.

Bihar Doctor Abhishek Ranjan Quits AIIMS Job, Trains Over 50,000 People In CPR With His Own Savings (ETV Bharat)

“Seeing the respect accorded to our landlord, who was a doctor, inspired me to become one. After Class XII, I missed the cut-off by just 0.05 marks. But I did not give up and worked my way to where I am today,” he said.

The elder of two brothers, Ranjan has no sisters. His younger brother and his wife both work as bank managers. His own professional path eventually brought him back to the district where he had grown up.