Bihar Engineer Turns Corn Husk Waste Into Plastic-Free Cups & Saucers, Gets Rs 30 Lakh Worth Orders

By Vivek Kumar

Muzaffarpur: When Naaz Ozair’s nephew died of cancer in 2019, it left a deep scar on him. Questions bogged him on why would someone so young die when he never used drugs or was not addicted to anything bad. This unanswered question changed the course of Naaz's life.

A resident of Muradpur village in Muzaffarpur, the 30-year-old mechanical engineer Naaz says the loss pushed him to look closely at everyday materials humans consume, and discard. Plastic, he realised, could be the reason. Because plastic was everywhere and its effect could no longer be ignored.

That sparked something in Naaz and he began researching on plastic replacement in everyday life. After a decade-long struggle, he came up with an innovation where he used corn husks to make biodegradable cups and saucers. His innovation has also got patent and he has reportedly received a bulk order from the Indian Railways.

After completing B.Tech and M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, Naaz Ozair was working as an assistant professor. He also secured a job in Hyderabad with a salary of around Rs 60,000 per month. Yet, he did not get peace in any of his jobs. “I wanted to do something meaningful for society and the environment, not just earn a salary,” he says.

He resigned from his job, only to return to the village and decided to work on replacing plastic. Though he faced scepticism from family and villagers who mocked his decision, he decided to proceed with his idea.

The journey was far from smooth. For the first five years, Naaz experimented with bamboo, banana fibre and papaya stems to make plastic alternatives but could not achieve viable results. The breakthrough, however, came unexpectedly.

While travelling to a friend’s wedding, Naaz noticed vehicles crushing fallen corn cobs in a field. The grains were damaged, but the outer husk remained intact. “When I went closer to check the quality of the husk, I was more than happy with its strong and durable quality,” he recalls.