Dussehra 2026: Four Generations Of Muslim Artisans Keep Patna’s 'Tallest' Ravana Alive Till It Goes Up In Flames
Muslim artisans from Agra are crafting Patna’s towering Dussehra effigies, carrying forward a century-old family tradition and a message of communal harmony.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Patna : They are busy cutting the bamboo strips and tying them into a towering frame. Some are busy giving the cardboard the shape of a face, with smoothening of the surface and painting going on alongside. By now, the huge Ravana with his angry eyes and twirled moustache befitting the fearsome demon king of Hindu mythology, seems nothing less than larger-than-life. Every detail is being looked into make him look fiercer. However, the hands shaping that fury, are the most silent, cool and patient who have been spending hours to meet the deadline of final day of Dussehra celebrations in Patna. Meet the artisans from the Muslim community, who, like every year, are once again in the city, all the way from Agra to build an effigy destined to go up in flames this Dussehra.
As per beliefs, the burning of the three effigies amid fireworks marks Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.
Seeing the the team of 11 busy at Gandhi Maidan in Patna creating not only Ravana but his younger brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnada, makes one feel that harmony does not lie in politically correct statements but the understanding and respect for each other among various communities. The artisans also believe that people of different faiths must sustain one another’s celebrations.
“We practise the famous saying Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, Aapas mein hain bhai-bhai (Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all brothers to each other),” said Sohail Khan, the one supervising the team. A physics graduate whose family has specialised in making the Dussehra trio and a ‘Golden Lanka’ for four generations says that the craft has passed from his great-grandfather to his grandfather and father, and now to him and his brothers.
"I guess we have been doing this for the past 100 years,” Sohail said.
Sohail’s younger sister has drawn the facial designs for all three effigies. Her designs will be turned into faces that spectators can recognise from different parts of the sprawling ground. “My younger sister has prepared the facial design of the three effigies we are building here. We are going to provide distinct aggressiveness to Ravana’s face. He will look ferocious with angry eyes and a huge twirled moustache. The faces of all the three demons will have a 3D (three-dimensional) quality so that people from different corners would be able to see them,” Sohail explained, while speaking to ETV Bharat.
Around the worksite, torsos and limbs of the three characters are being made separately and left in the open to set. The faces will be painted and embellished before the figures are dressed in colourful clothes, body armour, ornaments and crowns, with swords and shields in their hands. Two-sided faces are being prepared so spectators across the 62-acre Gandhi Maidan can see and distinguish the figures. Several lakh people are expected to congregate to witness the 'ravan dahan' ceremony.
Once complete, Ravana will stand 90 feet tall, Kumbhakarna 85 feet and Meghnada 80 feet. Sohail describes the Ravana he is building as Bihar’s tallest.
“The Ravana effigy will have 10 heads as usual, but we are going to place a ‘chakra’ (circular disc that spins) on his belly. It will spin and will catch fire triggered by a remote when Lord Ram shoots an arrow towards it. The effigy will shower flames from its mouth, white pearls from its eyes and coloured smoke from its ears,” Sohail said.
The finished spectacle will last only briefly, but getting it ready takes days of work. The family operates from three base camps in Panipat in Haryana, Surat in Gujarat and Ludhiana in Punjab. Preliminary work is carried out there before teams travel by truck to the venues, stay in nearby tents and complete the effigies in eight to 10 days.
“Right now, we are making the demon replicas in eight states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra,” Sohail said. His father, Asgar Ali, is leading a team in Surat, where, Sohail said, he is making Gujarat’s biggest Ravana. His elder brother is working in Ludhiana.
With the family travelling across the country to work on a Hindu festival, the conversation turns to whether religious distrust has ever made their work difficult. Sohail’s response is immediate. “Never! In fact people like our work. They are curious to see us make the effigies but never disturb us,” he said.
“When we shape the demons, we do it with full attention and dedication, knowing well that they are going to be used for the festival associated with Lord Ram. We are Muslims, but we prepare these effigies for the Hindus. This is a lesson in unity and integrity for the country. This is a message on how all of us have to live together,” he added.
Sohail said those who practise divisive politics in the name of religion should recognise how men, women and children of different faiths live and work together and participate in one another’s festivals.
Kamal Nopany, chairperson of the Shri Dussehra Committee Trust, said Muslim artisans have contributed to the celebrations in earlier years as well. The trust has been organising the festival, including Ravana Vadh, since 1955.
“Muslim experts and artisans have designed and made the effigies for Dussehra previously as well. This time, a team from Agra is here for the purpose. This denotes the ‘Ganga Jamuni’ (all inclusive) culture of our country and society,” Nopany told ETV Bharat.
“It also highlights that communal harmony and equal respect for all religions are the basic foundations of our culture. It has continued for centuries and shall continue in the coming centuries as well,” he added.
The trust says this is its 71st celebration. A 10-day Ramlila, staged every evening at Gandhi Maidan since the beginning of Navratri, will culminate on Dussehra. A set resembling Lanka is also being built. In the enactment, Lord Hanuman will set it alight before the burning of the three effigies.
“We are spending around Rs 40 lakh on the entire programme. Around Rs 10 lakh of it would be spent on the effigies, crackers and fireworks,” Nopany said.
Since unseasonal rain has damaged the effigies and disrupted the ceremony on several occasions over the past decade, this year, the team will use special water-resistant paper, which, according to the artisans, can withstand rain for two days.
They are also giving the makeshift Lanka a more elaborate form - three storeys with realistic terraces, doors and windows, along with domes and towers. Shiny golden paper will cover the buildings to evoke the golden city.
For Sohail and his team, their entire effort is being made to be burnt but then that is the celebration all about. "For us, we are working on one of the most important celebrations. So there are faces to finish, frames to assemble and a city to build. Ravana must look formidable enough for the spectacle," says Sohail who also feels the occasion is another reason of feeling happy as it exemplifies how religions do not come in the way of friendship, respect and acceptance of each other.
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