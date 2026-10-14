ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dussehra 2026: Four Generations Of Muslim Artisans Keep Patna’s 'Tallest' Ravana Alive Till It Goes Up In Flames

Sohail Khan is leading the team of artisans preparing the effigies for the Ravana Vadh ceremony at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna : They are busy cutting the bamboo strips and tying them into a towering frame. Some are busy giving the cardboard the shape of a face, with smoothening of the surface and painting going on alongside. By now, the huge Ravana with his angry eyes and twirled moustache befitting the fearsome demon king of Hindu mythology, seems nothing less than larger-than-life. Every detail is being looked into make him look fiercer. However, the hands shaping that fury, are the most silent, cool and patient who have been spending hours to meet the deadline of final day of Dussehra celebrations in Patna. Meet the artisans from the Muslim community, who, like every year, are once again in the city, all the way from Agra to build an effigy destined to go up in flames this Dussehra.

As per beliefs, the burning of the three effigies amid fireworks marks Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.

The face of Ravana's effigy being painted. (ETV Bharat)

The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnada being prepared at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

Seeing the the team of 11 busy at Gandhi Maidan in Patna creating not only Ravana but his younger brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnada, makes one feel that harmony does not lie in politically correct statements but the understanding and respect for each other among various communities. The artisans also believe that people of different faiths must sustain one another’s celebrations.

“We practise the famous saying Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, Aapas mein hain bhai-bhai (Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are all brothers to each other),” said Sohail Khan, the one supervising the team. A physics graduate whose family has specialised in making the Dussehra trio and a ‘Golden Lanka’ for four generations says that the craft has passed from his great-grandfather to his grandfather and father, and now to him and his brothers.

"I guess we have been doing this for the past 100 years,” Sohail said.

A team member from Agra holds a bucket of traditionally prepared gum used to paste papers while preparing the effigies (ETV Bharat)

Sohail’s younger sister has drawn the facial designs for all three effigies. Her designs will be turned into faces that spectators can recognise from different parts of the sprawling ground. “My younger sister has prepared the facial design of the three effigies we are building here. We are going to provide distinct aggressiveness to Ravana’s face. He will look ferocious with angry eyes and a huge twirled moustache. The faces of all the three demons will have a 3D (three-dimensional) quality so that people from different corners would be able to see them,” Sohail explained, while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Around the worksite, torsos and limbs of the three characters are being made separately and left in the open to set. The faces will be painted and embellished before the figures are dressed in colourful clothes, body armour, ornaments and crowns, with swords and shields in their hands. Two-sided faces are being prepared so spectators across the 62-acre Gandhi Maidan can see and distinguish the figures. Several lakh people are expected to congregate to witness the 'ravan dahan' ceremony.

Parts of the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnada being prepared at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

Once complete, Ravana will stand 90 feet tall, Kumbhakarna 85 feet and Meghnada 80 feet. Sohail describes the Ravana he is building as Bihar’s tallest.

“The Ravana effigy will have 10 heads as usual, but we are going to place a ‘chakra’ (circular disc that spins) on his belly. It will spin and will catch fire triggered by a remote when Lord Ram shoots an arrow towards it. The effigy will shower flames from its mouth, white pearls from its eyes and coloured smoke from its ears,” Sohail said.

The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnada being prepared at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (ETV Bharat)

The finished spectacle will last only briefly, but getting it ready takes days of work. The family operates from three base camps in Panipat in Haryana, Surat in Gujarat and Ludhiana in Punjab. Preliminary work is carried out there before teams travel by truck to the venues, stay in nearby tents and complete the effigies in eight to 10 days.

“Right now, we are making the demon replicas in eight states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra,” Sohail said. His father, Asgar Ali, is leading a team in Surat, where, Sohail said, he is making Gujarat’s biggest Ravana. His elder brother is working in Ludhiana.

With the family travelling across the country to work on a Hindu festival, the conversation turns to whether religious distrust has ever made their work difficult. Sohail’s response is immediate. “Never! In fact people like our work. They are curious to see us make the effigies but never disturb us,” he said.