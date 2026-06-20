Bihar Collector Possesses World’s Smallest 3-Inch Pen Worth Rs 20, Breaks Japanese Record
A Rs 20 purchase made over three decades ago has turned into a global distinction, helping a Nalanda collector surpass Japanese record, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Nalanda: A pen is often a necessity rather than a collectible for most people. From young learners to the elderly, the pen continues to have immense relevance even in the digital age. But for Jagdeep Narayan Kumar, a pen in his possession created a world record and etched his name in the annals of history.
A resident of Bihar Sharif, Jagdeep is a known collector of antiques, especially coins, which got him into the record books earlier. But this time, a three-inch pen from his 500-odd pen collection earned him a place in the Influencer Book of World Records. The record certifies that his three-inch pen is the world’s smallest pen.
He was honoured during an international event held at the Science Centre in Jaipur on June 14 for his collection featuring the world’s smallest pen. Attended by participants from 25 countries, the event showcased miniature articles including pens.
Surpassing a record previously held by a Japanese collector, Jagdeep’s pen measures just three inches in length, whereas the earlier record-holder had a pen measuring 3.5 inches.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jagdeep said the special three-inch pen is made entirely of brass and he bought it for just Rs 20 back in 1990.
His collection also includes another miniature pen that he bought for only Rs 3.
“At present, I have more than 550 rare pens of different prices, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 1,000. Since childhood, I had the habit of collecting old and unique things. I started collecting pens and coins from 1988,” says Jagdeep.
“The collection took decades of patience. So when I got to know about the Influencer World Book of Records, I applied online and participated. This has been my passion, which I have been nurturing since childhood. I am happy that my passion has given me global recognition,” he says.
A tax advocate by profession and an educator by passion, Jagdeep also runs a private school in Bihar Sharif.
This is not Jagdeep’s first international achievement. Earlier, in 2023, he had also entered the World Book of Records for his remarkable collection of rare coins and currencies from around the world.
By setting a world record for the second consecutive time, he has brought pride to Nalanda and Bihar. “If my enthusiasm remains intact, I will continue to create new records with unique collections,” he says.
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