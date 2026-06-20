ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar Collector Possesses World’s Smallest 3-Inch Pen Worth Rs 20, Breaks Japanese Record

Nalanda: A pen is often a necessity rather than a collectible for most people. From young learners to the elderly, the pen continues to have immense relevance even in the digital age. But for Jagdeep Narayan Kumar, a pen in his possession created a world record and etched his name in the annals of history.

A resident of Bihar Sharif, Jagdeep is a known collector of antiques, especially coins, which got him into the record books earlier. But this time, a three-inch pen from his 500-odd pen collection earned him a place in the Influencer Book of World Records. The record certifies that his three-inch pen is the world’s smallest pen.

The short and long of 'Pen' (ETV Bharat)

He was honoured during an international event held at the Science Centre in Jaipur on June 14 for his collection featuring the world’s smallest pen. Attended by participants from 25 countries, the event showcased miniature articles including pens.

Surpassing a record previously held by a Japanese collector, Jagdeep’s pen measures just three inches in length, whereas the earlier record-holder had a pen measuring 3.5 inches.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jagdeep said the special three-inch pen is made entirely of brass and he bought it for just Rs 20 back in 1990.