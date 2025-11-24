ETV Bharat / offbeat

As Folk Meets Fashion, Bihar Artist's House of Mithila Comes Alive With Ram-Sita Heritage Art

Siddhita working on a Madhubani Mithila painting that commemorates the wedding of Lord Rama and Sita. ( ETV Bharat )

The artwork represents the rich cultural heritage of Mithila, a region considered the birthplace of Sita from the Ramayana. In the present day, the region stretches from parts of northern India, primarily Bihar, to southern Nepal.

"This is the first time that I am attending Gita Mahotsav, though I participated in an exhibition in Kurukshetra before. The love and response I got from here made me come back," she told ETV Bharat on Sunday.

The ongoing event at the Brahmasarovar area in Haryana's Kurukshetra is giving artists from across the country a platform to showcase their creations. Her first time in the Mahotsav, Siddhita's work is drawing an encouraging response.

Kurukshetra : "Each piece I create carries not just design, but memory, identity, and a story of the soil it comes from." These words from 26-year-old Madhubani Mithila artist Siddhita Mishra capture the emotional weight she pours into every stroke in her work, being displayed these days at the International Gita Mahotsav.

Buoyed by good sales and excellent response, an upbeat Siddhita recalls falling in love with the art form as a child, watching her mother and aunt engrossed in Mithila paintings.

"Seeing the two, I too wanted to learn the art," she said.

A Madhubani Mithila painting commemorates the wedding of Lord Rama and Sita. (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, as she mastered its tapestry of colours and storytelling patterns, she also became sure of making Mithila art her career. "I completed my degree in fashion design and then worked in the same sector for a year. Now, I am a full-time artist," she said.

"This is our ancient culture, so I've embraced it."

Madhubani Mithila artist Siddhita Mishra at her stall. (ETV Bharat)

In this era dominated by machines, Madhubani-Mithila art keeps its essence alive by remaining completely handcrafted, traditionally using natural colours on handmade paper. Siddhita, however, uses acrylic on fabric to make them last longer.

Madhubani Mithila artwork (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the origin of the art form, Siddhita said it was created during the wedding of Lord Rama and Sita. "King Janak (Sita's father) had asked the people to decorate Janakdham, leading to the creation of Madhubani-Mithila art. The first painting was that of Ram and Sita's marriage, like the one I have made here," she said, showing a hand-held cloth painting.

Siddhita now runs her own brand, 'House of Mithila', where she creates hand-painted garments, accessories, and artworks that celebrate the richness of rural craftsmanship.

Madhubani Mithila artwork (ETV Bharat)

"As the founder of House of Mithila, I work closely with artisans to keep heritage art alive through wearable pieces, custom commissions, workshops, and community engagement. Each piece I create carries not just design, but memory, identity, and a story of the soil it comes from," reads Siddhita's bio on LinkedIn, where she introduces herself as 'folk and fashion enthusiast'.

"For now, I work alone, but I hope to build a good team and expand my work," she said.