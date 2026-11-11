A 35,000-Km Pledge: Bihar's Abhiram Kumar Walks To Remind Young People To Care For Their Parents
Abhiram is undertaking a barefoot pilgrimage across 35,000 kilometres, urging young people to care for their parents and support abandoned elders, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: When his feet began to hurt after he set out from Bihar, Abhiram Kumar turned to Lord Jagannath for strength. Walking barefoot, with thousands of kilometres still ahead, the 26-year-old held on to one prayer, "Let me reach the Lord safely."
“When I started barefoot, my feet hurt a lot. But that did not stop me. I had Mahaprabhu Jagannath in my heart and lips. I kept praying. Now, I am in Bhubaneswar and will reach Puri soon,” said Abhiram while crossing the capital city.
He has completed 105 days of walking barefoot and reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The visit is part of a much longer pilgrimage. He has planned to cover 35,000-kilometre journey and expects it to get over in around three years.
But alongside his faith, Abhiram carries an important message which he propagates among people wherever and whenever he meets someone, on the way. "My message to all is to care for parents, especially when they grow old and need you most," explained Abhiram.
A resident of the Bihar Sharif area in Bihar’s Nalanda district, Abhiram has completed Class XII. The son of the late Manohar Lal and Rani Devi, he began his journey from his home state with a resolve to visit the Char Dham and the 12 Jyotirlingas, before eventually reaching Kailash Mansarovar.
For now, his thoughts are on Lord Jagannath. At each step he is happy to be getting closer to the shrine he has been longing to visit. "People keep asking me why I am undertaking a long journey like this. I do not mind explaining because that is how conversations start and I pass on my message," informed Abhiram.
Abhiram believes children can sometimes lose sight of their responsibilities towards the parents who raised them. In his conversations with people, he urges the younger generation to give their parents time, affection and respect, and to stand by them in their later years.
"That responsibility must find expression in everyday care. Parents who spend their lives bringing up their children should not have to face neglect when they themselves need support," said Abhiram adding that once the pilgrimage is complete, he would like to open an old-age home in his village for elderly people, neglected or abandoned by their families.
Along the road, he has himself been receiving kindness from strangers.
Some offer him food, others arrange a place for him to stay. People stop when they notice him walking barefoot, ask about his journey and listen to his plans. These encounters, he says, give him fresh encouragement to continue.
The long distances, unfamiliar roads and difficult circumstances have tested his resolve. Yet the warmth of people he has never met before has become a reassuring part of his days on the move.
His proposed pilgrimage includes the four sacred destinations of Badrinath, Dwarka, Puri and Rameswaram. He also plans to visit the 12 Jyotirlingas - Somnath, Mallikarjuna, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Kedarnath, Bhimashankar, Kashi Vishwanath, Trayambakeshwar, Baidyanath, Nageshwar, Rameswaram and Grishneshwar.
Kailash Mansarovar is his intended final destination. Much of that journey still lies ahead.
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