ETV Bharat / offbeat

A 35,000-Km Pledge: Bihar's Abhiram Kumar Walks To Remind Young People To Care For Their Parents

Bhubaneswar: When his feet began to hurt after he set out from Bihar, Abhiram Kumar turned to Lord Jagannath for strength. Walking barefoot, with thousands of kilometres still ahead, the 26-year-old held on to one prayer, "Let me reach the Lord safely."

“When I started barefoot, my feet hurt a lot. But that did not stop me. I had Mahaprabhu Jagannath in my heart and lips. I kept praying. Now, I am in Bhubaneswar and will reach Puri soon,” said Abhiram while crossing the capital city.

Abhiram Kumar (ETV Bharat)

He has completed 105 days of walking barefoot and reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The visit is part of a much longer pilgrimage. He has planned to cover 35,000-kilometre journey and expects it to get over in around three years.

But alongside his faith, Abhiram carries an important message which he propagates among people wherever and whenever he meets someone, on the way. "My message to all is to care for parents, especially when they grow old and need you most," explained Abhiram.

A resident of the Bihar Sharif area in Bihar’s Nalanda district, Abhiram has completed Class XII. The son of the late Manohar Lal and Rani Devi, he began his journey from his home state with a resolve to visit the Char Dham and the 12 Jyotirlingas, before eventually reaching Kailash Mansarovar.

Barefoot With Jagannath in His Heart, Bihar Youth Walks With a Message for Families (ETV Bharat)

For now, his thoughts are on Lord Jagannath. At each step he is happy to be getting closer to the shrine he has been longing to visit. "People keep asking me why I am undertaking a long journey like this. I do not mind explaining because that is how conversations start and I pass on my message," informed Abhiram.

Abhiram believes children can sometimes lose sight of their responsibilities towards the parents who raised them. In his conversations with people, he urges the younger generation to give their parents time, affection and respect, and to stand by them in their later years.