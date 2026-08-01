ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhutan Develops World’s First Anti Smart City

Gelephu (Bhutan): Normally, the cities across the world are known for chaos, noise, concrete and pollution. But right across the Indian border in Assam stands a Bhutanese city that has come up in an altogether different way.

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), spanning 2,500 sq km, is located in the southern part of Bhutan. Established in 2024 by a Royal Charter, it is a Special Autonomous Region (SAR). It reflects Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's dream of establishing an oasis of mindfulness and prosperity amidst increasing global uncertainties and geostrategic challenges.

The city seeks to offer the world a different path of development where traditional Bhutanese values of spirituality and harmony with nature blend with innovation, technology and economic vibrancy. GMC also serves as the King’s local vision to act as a catalyst of change for Bhutan’s administrative reform and economic advancement under the concept of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ with a royal mandate. The city is accorded full executive and legislative powers with an independent judiciary to govern the SAR separate from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Designed entirely on Buddhist principles of well being, sustainability and gross national happiness, the city is referred to as the world's first ‘anti-smart city’. Unlike Dubai, Singapore or New York where focus is on dense concrete verticality and rapid technological dominance, Gelephu is built around human wellbeing and environmental preservation.

Designed by renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, the city ensures no building is taller than the trees. It functions as a green economic corridor with its own independent legal system and invites only sustainable, eco-friendly and conscious global investment.