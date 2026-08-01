Bhutan Develops World’s First Anti Smart City
Gelephu Mindfulness City offers a path of development where spirituality and harmony with nature blend with innovation, technology and economic vibrancy, says Sonit Kumar Goswami.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST|
Updated : August 1, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Gelephu (Bhutan): Normally, the cities across the world are known for chaos, noise, concrete and pollution. But right across the Indian border in Assam stands a Bhutanese city that has come up in an altogether different way.
Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), spanning 2,500 sq km, is located in the southern part of Bhutan. Established in 2024 by a Royal Charter, it is a Special Autonomous Region (SAR). It reflects Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's dream of establishing an oasis of mindfulness and prosperity amidst increasing global uncertainties and geostrategic challenges.
The city seeks to offer the world a different path of development where traditional Bhutanese values of spirituality and harmony with nature blend with innovation, technology and economic vibrancy. GMC also serves as the King’s local vision to act as a catalyst of change for Bhutan’s administrative reform and economic advancement under the concept of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ with a royal mandate. The city is accorded full executive and legislative powers with an independent judiciary to govern the SAR separate from the Royal Government of Bhutan.
Designed entirely on Buddhist principles of well being, sustainability and gross national happiness, the city is referred to as the world's first ‘anti-smart city’. Unlike Dubai, Singapore or New York where focus is on dense concrete verticality and rapid technological dominance, Gelephu is built around human wellbeing and environmental preservation.
Designed by renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, the city ensures no building is taller than the trees. It functions as a green economic corridor with its own independent legal system and invites only sustainable, eco-friendly and conscious global investment.
One of its aims is to prevent massive brain drain of its youth and provide high paying jobs to its young generation.
Local leader Tshering, who is the Dzongkhag Tshogdu Thrizin (Chairperson) for Sarpang District (the regional district governance framework that encompasses Gelephu) also serves as the Gup (head) of Sershong Gewog told ETV Bharat, “It is strict laws, penalty system and dedication of the administration that makes GMC peaceful."
He explained that Bhutan has a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of Rs 1,200 per day for Indians to visit any part of the country after Immigration clearance (it is charged in dollars from tourists from other countries). Indians can also enter Gelephu via road without paying the SDF, and stay up to 24 hours by producing a Voter or Aadhaar card at the gates. “He or she can revisit following the same process after 24 hours," Tshering disclosed, adding that the GMC is a continuing project.
An international airport has been built, and flight operations are on from Paro in Bhutan and Kolkata in India. Druk Air, the Royal Bhutan Airline, is the only operative for visits to the country via air. Assam has different land routes to enter Bhutan, and one can enter the GMC via Kokrajhar or Chirang districts.
Tshering stated, “Bhutan welcomes all Indians to Gelephu for a peaceful and spiritual experience and to find a better environment for sustainable living."
One can experience the Bhutanese King’s presence everywhere as his photographs can be seen in public places as well as homes, hotels and restaurants. Tshering disclosed, "The King is in our heart. Our loyalty is supreme. The happiness of all Bhutanese stays with the wellbeing of the King.”
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