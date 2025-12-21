ETV Bharat / offbeat

How A Bhubaneswar Woman Cooked Her Way From Depression To A Dining Success

Bhubaneswar: Mental depression has emerged as a serious problem across the world. Many who suffer from it go through silent struggles that often remain unnoticed. However, sometimes a small personal decision can turn into a powerful example for society. Such is the story of Laxmipriya Bhoi of Bhubaneswar, whose fight against mental depression led her to start a roadside food stall that has now grown into a full-fledged restaurant.

Laxmipriya’s depression stemmed from years of emotional strain in her personal life. Despite repeated medical treatment, she could not conceive, and over time, the changed behaviour of people around her deeply affected her mental health. Family members noticed her growing withdrawal and encouraged her to engage in work outside the home to regain confidence.

Her first serious attempt came after the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for healthy, home-cooked food increased sharply. Laxmipriya’s Roti Corner started with a three-foot table in September 2022, serving homemade food. Initially, only dinner was served with roti, santula and dalma. On the first day, she earned around Rs 500, with all food sold out.

The response surprised her. Within a week, sales crossed Rs 3,000. Customers began demanding breakfast and lunch as well. Morning tiffin items include chakuli, roti, paratha, upma and puri with peas. As demand grew, lunch services also started. At that time, there were no seating arrangements and only parcels were given. Gradually, the roadside stall has now transformed into an air-conditioned restaurant.

Today, the restaurant near S.P. Square has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with dine-in, parcel and home-delivery options.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Earlier, non-vegetarian dishes were served only three days a week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while the remaining days were vegetarian. However, due to public demand, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes are now available every day.

The vegetarian menu includes rice, roti, chakuli, paratha, uttapam, veg thali, mushroom thali, paneer thali, santula, dal, dalma, tadka, chana masala, alu dum, mix veg, kadai paneer, paneer masala, masala mushroom, and tawa bhaja.

Similarly, the non-vegetarian menu includes chicken platter, mutton platter, fish platter, egg platter, chicken curry, chicken masala, chicken kasa, mutton curry, egg paratha, fish curry, egg curry, egg omelette, and egg bhujia.

Laxmipriya Bhi, around 50 years old, personally supervises the kitchen, which remains her favourite place. Despite being the owner, she is rarely seen sitting near the cash counter. Born on July 27, 1973, in Dasapalla of Nayagarh district, she is the eldest of three siblings.