How A Bhubaneswar Woman Cooked Her Way From Depression To A Dining Success
What began as a small step to fight depression has today become a successful restaurant and a livelihood for more than 10 women in Bhubaneswar.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST|
Updated : December 21, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Mental depression has emerged as a serious problem across the world. Many who suffer from it go through silent struggles that often remain unnoticed. However, sometimes a small personal decision can turn into a powerful example for society. Such is the story of Laxmipriya Bhoi of Bhubaneswar, whose fight against mental depression led her to start a roadside food stall that has now grown into a full-fledged restaurant.
Laxmipriya’s depression stemmed from years of emotional strain in her personal life. Despite repeated medical treatment, she could not conceive, and over time, the changed behaviour of people around her deeply affected her mental health. Family members noticed her growing withdrawal and encouraged her to engage in work outside the home to regain confidence.
Her first serious attempt came after the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for healthy, home-cooked food increased sharply. Laxmipriya’s Roti Corner started with a three-foot table in September 2022, serving homemade food. Initially, only dinner was served with roti, santula and dalma. On the first day, she earned around Rs 500, with all food sold out.
The response surprised her. Within a week, sales crossed Rs 3,000. Customers began demanding breakfast and lunch as well. Morning tiffin items include chakuli, roti, paratha, upma and puri with peas. As demand grew, lunch services also started. At that time, there were no seating arrangements and only parcels were given. Gradually, the roadside stall has now transformed into an air-conditioned restaurant.
Today, the restaurant near S.P. Square has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with dine-in, parcel and home-delivery options.
The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Earlier, non-vegetarian dishes were served only three days a week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while the remaining days were vegetarian. However, due to public demand, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes are now available every day.
The vegetarian menu includes rice, roti, chakuli, paratha, uttapam, veg thali, mushroom thali, paneer thali, santula, dal, dalma, tadka, chana masala, alu dum, mix veg, kadai paneer, paneer masala, masala mushroom, and tawa bhaja.
Similarly, the non-vegetarian menu includes chicken platter, mutton platter, fish platter, egg platter, chicken curry, chicken masala, chicken kasa, mutton curry, egg paratha, fish curry, egg curry, egg omelette, and egg bhujia.
Laxmipriya Bhi, around 50 years old, personally supervises the kitchen, which remains her favourite place. Despite being the owner, she is rarely seen sitting near the cash counter. Born on July 27, 1973, in Dasapalla of Nayagarh district, she is the eldest of three siblings.
Her father was a government employee. After completing her junior college education from Prananath College in Khurda, she got married at the age of 21 to engineer Ashok Ranjan Bhoi on June 25, 1995.
Cooking, which she once knew little about before marriage, became her source of strength. “There is a big difference between hotel food and home cooking,” Laxmipriya said. “After Corona, people wanted food that was healthy and simple. I thought if I could serve Odia home food, people would accept it.”
The business now records daily sales of over Rs 50,000 and serves around 150 to 200 regular customers. It also caters food for birthdays, small weddings and local functions, and participates in state government-organised fairs such as the Sisir Saras Mela.
As the demand increased, she involved her first associate, Shakuntala Sahu. Later, several other women were also involved in the business. The restaurant has only two male employees handling procurement and deliveries.
Mamata Jena is serving as the head chef of the restaurant, while Purnima Khuntia, Deepika Swain, Swarnalata Sahu, and Shakuntala Sahu have been working as associates in the team. The restaurant has become a source of income for about 11 women.
Laxmipriya's first associate, Shakuntala Sahu, said the early days were filled with uncertainty. “We were scared in the beginning and had no business experience. But now everything is running smoothly, and we are handling it together."
Another staff member, Swarnalata Sahu, who joined after her husband's death, said the restaurant gave her a sense of belonging. " I had never worked outside before, but here, it feels like family. I don't want to leave."
A customer, Nazruddin Khan, said that the taste and quantity of the food at this restaurant are good. “I have been eating at Lakshmi Priya's Roti Corner regularly for about a year. “The food tastes like home. There is less oil and spice, which is good for health, and the prices are reasonable,” he said.
Read More