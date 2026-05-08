ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhubaneswar Slum Girls Overcome Poverty, Dropout Phase To Pass Class 10 Exams

Bhubaneswar: If the narrow lanes of Bhubaneswar’s slums were once infamous for illegal sale of drugs, child labour, school drop outs and alcoholism, this year many of its residents, the youngsters, have made the same lanes famous. Despite growing up amid poverty and the resultant challenges, this year, a few have rewritten their future by clearing Class 10 board examinations.

Like 16-year-old Bale Murmu from Neelapadia slum, who had dropped out of school when she was in class 7. For her, school had become a distant memory because she had no interest in studies. Instead she worked in many houses as a maid, washing utensils and doing household work to support her family. Education no longer seemed part of her life.

Bhubaneswar Slum Girls Overcome Poverty, Dropout Phase To Pass Class 10 Exams (ETV Bharat)

But things changed for her when volunteers from the organisation ‘Aasayein’ reached the slum and persuaded her to return to studies. Initially, her family did not like the idea but later agreed. From that point, Bale did started going to school again and this year, passed the matriculation examination with 240 marks out of 600.

Now, she dreams of pursuing ITI studies and becoming financially independent. More than that, she wants to motivate children in the slum to stay away from substance abuse and take interest in education. “I want to become a teacher and help poor slum children study,” she said.

Bhubaneswar Slum Girls Overcome Poverty, Dropout Phase To Pass Class 10 Exams (ETV Bharat)

Swapna Hembrom from Damana Mandap slum also has a similar story. The 16 to 17-year-old Swapna had almost abandoned studies after Class 7 and she loved helping her mother prepare and sell handia, a local brew, which supported the family income. Her family had even started planning her marriage.

"I had no interest in studies then. But I did not want to get married so early," she says. After repeated counselling by members of Aasayein, her family finally allowed her to continue education. This year, she passed the matric examination with 271 marks.