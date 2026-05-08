Bhubaneswar Slum Girls Overcome Poverty, Dropout Phase To Pass Class 10 Exams
Once trapped in child labour, addiction and fears of early marriage, Bhubaneswar’s slum teenagers now clear matric examinations and rebuild dreams, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: If the narrow lanes of Bhubaneswar’s slums were once infamous for illegal sale of drugs, child labour, school drop outs and alcoholism, this year many of its residents, the youngsters, have made the same lanes famous. Despite growing up amid poverty and the resultant challenges, this year, a few have rewritten their future by clearing Class 10 board examinations.
Like 16-year-old Bale Murmu from Neelapadia slum, who had dropped out of school when she was in class 7. For her, school had become a distant memory because she had no interest in studies. Instead she worked in many houses as a maid, washing utensils and doing household work to support her family. Education no longer seemed part of her life.
But things changed for her when volunteers from the organisation ‘Aasayein’ reached the slum and persuaded her to return to studies. Initially, her family did not like the idea but later agreed. From that point, Bale did started going to school again and this year, passed the matriculation examination with 240 marks out of 600.
Now, she dreams of pursuing ITI studies and becoming financially independent. More than that, she wants to motivate children in the slum to stay away from substance abuse and take interest in education. “I want to become a teacher and help poor slum children study,” she said.
Swapna Hembrom from Damana Mandap slum also has a similar story. The 16 to 17-year-old Swapna had almost abandoned studies after Class 7 and she loved helping her mother prepare and sell handia, a local brew, which supported the family income. Her family had even started planning her marriage.
"I had no interest in studies then. But I did not want to get married so early," she says. After repeated counselling by members of Aasayein, her family finally allowed her to continue education. This year, she passed the matric examination with 271 marks.
She now plans to pursue ITI studies and help bring more slum children into the educational mainstream.
Another student from the same slum, 16-year-old Barsha Digi, scored 281 marks, the highest among the students from her locality. She had also discontinued studies for nearly a year after Class 7 due to family problems. Since there was no motivation to pursue studies, she preferred helping her mother in doing chores at various households.
But after the NGO's intervention, Barsha started going back to school. Today she wants to stand on her own feet and secure a good job.
Behind these results, however, lie a harsh reality. Many of these children once spent their days rag-picking, begging, working as child labourers in markets and railway stations, or drifting towards addiction and petty theft. Hunger often pushed education far behind survival.
But once education restarted, many of these students studied under dim lights inside tiny makeshift homes, trying to reconnect with lessons they had long forgotten. There were problems - too many - including empty stomachs, but they continued.
This year, seven children associated with Aasayein NGO cleared the matriculation examination. They include Golapi Patra and A Charan Reddy from Buddhanagar slum, Barsha Digi, Saishom Pradhan and Swapna Hembrom from Damana Mandap slum and Bale Murmu and Raja Sahu from Neelapadia slum.
According to Aasayein founder Ratnakar Sahu, their scores in the exams may appear ordinary to many, but for these children, passing the matric examination itself was a big moment. “These are the children who had once accepted life on the streets. Some collected scrap bottles, some begged, while others worked as child labourers. We tried to bring them back to schools and our focus has never been on marks. We wanted to help them become good human beings and live with dignity,” he said.
The organisation has been working with vulnerable slum children for several years, helping them return to school and move away from addiction and crime. Many former students are now pursuing higher studies in ITIs and colleges, while some have already found jobs in different states.
For these teenagers, the result sheet is not just an academic milestone. It is a proof that even from the margins of society, dreams can become real.
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