Bhubaneswar Mahila Khao Gali: Where Home-Cooked Meals Are Served By Women With Pride
In Bhubaneswar’s Unit-2 area, nearly 20 women vendors run a bustling afternoon food street, serving affordable homemade meals while building livelihoods and financial independence.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
By Bikash Kumar Das
Bhubaneswar: Maina Panda, Sujata Roul and a few other women were busy arranging their wares in a designated place on the stretch of road behind Indira Gandhi Park, sharp at 12 noon. Almost everything was ready and the aroma of freshly cooked food filled the surroundings. The scene unwinds not on a day or two but every day at lunch hour when the area transforms into a bustling food lane - run only by women.
Known locally as a 'Mahila Khao Gali' or Women’s Food Street, the spot in Bhubaneswar attracts office-goers, students and businessmen looking for affordable, home-cooked meals.
Food in these stalls is available from 12 noon to around 3 or 4 pm and about 15–20 women vendors set up makeshift roadside stalls in the Unit-2 area. The staple they serve is Odia meal, cooked fresh and served piping hot. Most of these 'foodpreneurs' prepare every dish in their homes earlier in the day while the last minute garnishing is done at the stall. Since all the stalls are maintained well, they draw a good number of customers every day.
Unlike the commercial eateries or smaller hotels, the food here resembles a meal cooked in the typical home kitchen, lightly spiced, cooked with less oil and served fresh. Customers can choose from both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Prices remain pocket-friendly.
A normal meal costs Rs 60, an egg meal Rs 70, fish meal comes for Rs 80, chicken and mutton meal cost Rs 120 each. Given the pricing, many office workers who prefer eating at work places even pack lunch parcels from these stalls.
For most vendors, the food street is not just about selling meals, it is about financial independence and keeping the family stove running.
Maina Panda, a food vendor and entrepreneur started her roadside stall about seven months ago after struggling to manage household expenses. “My husband drives an auto and the income was not enough for our family. So I decided to start a small food stall,” she says.
Maina travels nearly 10-15 kilometres daily from Bharatpur to reach the food street and prepares 60–70 rotis along with other dishes every day.
What many customers don’t know is that Maina once represented Odisha in national-level kabaddi competitions during college. Financial constraints, she says, forced her to leave sports midway.
“My dream was to become a police officer. But circumstances changed. Now my goal is to expand this small stall into a proper hotel someday,” she recalls.
Another vendor, Sujata Raul, says she chose this location partly because most stall owners are women and it provided a safe space to do business.
“My husband drives an auto, and I wanted to support the family income. Since most vendors here are women, we feel safer working here,” she explains.
For Sujata, the motivation is her daughter’s future.
“I want my daughter to study in a good school and become successful. People may say anything, but when you have to run a household, every job matters,” she says.
Regular customer of the Women's Khao Gali Subhashish Sahu believes the women-run food street sends a strong message.
“Many women here are working hard to earn a livelihood and stand on their own feet. Seeing them all running stalls together inspires other women who dream to become financially independent,” he says.
Similar clusters of women-run food stalls are also emerging near Ram Mandir Bhubaneswar and along nearby roads, reflecting a growing trend of small-scale women entrepreneurship in the city.
Every day, hundreds of people stop here for a quick lunch. Some are drawn by the affordable prices, others by the unmistakable taste of homemade Odia food.
For the women behind these stalls, however, the food street represents something deeper. Most of them are happy to have got the chance to support their families, gain financial independence and prove that no work is too small when it helps build a future.
