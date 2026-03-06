ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhubaneswar Mahila Khao Gali: Where Home-Cooked Meals Are Served By Women With Pride

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Maina Panda, Sujata Roul and a few other women were busy arranging their wares in a designated place on the stretch of road behind Indira Gandhi Park, sharp at 12 noon. Almost everything was ready and the aroma of freshly cooked food filled the surroundings. The scene unwinds not on a day or two but every day at lunch hour when the area transforms into a bustling food lane - run only by women.

Known locally as a 'Mahila Khao Gali' or Women’s Food Street, the spot in Bhubaneswar attracts office-goers, students and businessmen looking for affordable, home-cooked meals.

Maina Panda, a food vendor at Mahila Khao Gali (ETV Bharat)

Food in these stalls is available from 12 noon to around 3 or 4 pm and about 15–20 women vendors set up makeshift roadside stalls in the Unit-2 area. The staple they serve is Odia meal, cooked fresh and served piping hot. Most of these 'foodpreneurs' prepare every dish in their homes earlier in the day while the last minute garnishing is done at the stall. Since all the stalls are maintained well, they draw a good number of customers every day.

Unlike the commercial eateries or smaller hotels, the food here resembles a meal cooked in the typical home kitchen, lightly spiced, cooked with less oil and served fresh. Customers can choose from both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Prices remain pocket-friendly.

A normal meal costs Rs 60, an egg meal Rs 70, fish meal comes for Rs 80, chicken and mutton meal cost Rs 120 each. Given the pricing, many office workers who prefer eating at work places even pack lunch parcels from these stalls.

For most vendors, the food street is not just about selling meals, it is about financial independence and keeping the family stove running.

Maina Panda, a food vendor and entrepreneur started her roadside stall about seven months ago after struggling to manage household expenses. “My husband drives an auto and the income was not enough for our family. So I decided to start a small food stall,” she says.

Maina travels nearly 10-15 kilometres daily from Bharatpur to reach the food street and prepares 60–70 rotis along with other dishes every day.