ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhubaneswar Home Guard Prasanna Sahu Wins Hearts With Traffic Awareness Reels On Social Media

What makes his content stand out is the purpose behind it. Along with entertaining his followers, Prasanna uses his videos to promote traffic discipline. From urging riders to wear helmets to warning against mobile phone use while driving, his reels deliver important lessons in an engaging format.

"Work time on the city intersections is sacrosanct. I make short videos only after duty. But when I started I never knew I would get a massive following," says Prasanna who has a punch line that is associated with him and his social media messages. “Jai Jagannath… Jawan ready achhi…” (Jai Jagannath, jawan is ready) is how he kicks off his videos making it his signature statement.

For over 20 years, Prasanna has been serving in the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District usually seen manning traffic at Rasulgarh, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Gangnagar, Old Station Bazaar or Mausi Maa Square. While during duty hours, he is dedication personified, braving the scorching sun and heavy rain alike, at home, he makes reels on road safety often laced with humour and dance.

Bhubaneswar: By day, he manages traffic at some of Bhubaneswar’s busiest intersections. In his free time, he turns into a performer, using humour, dance and catchy one-liners to entertain thousands online. Prasanna Sahu, a home guard with the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, has become a social media sensation while spreading important messages on road safety.

“I want people to smile, but I also want them to stay safe on the roads. Some still ride without helmets or use phones while driving. Through my videos, I try to make them understand the importance of following traffic rules,” says Prasanna.

The 39-year-old is a native of Gopalpur village in Odisha’s Jajpur district but for work, he lives in Bhubaneswar with his wife, Suryakanti, son Om Prakash, and daughter Shubhalaxmi. After completing his matriculation in 2002, financial constraints forced him stop studying further and join traffic police service as Home Guard in 2006.

His popularity has been growing with nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram, over 30,000 on Facebook, and thousands more on YouTube. He runs his videos through Odisha Dancing Uncle banner.

During shoot of his social media content (ETV Bharat)

After making a name in social media, the doors in the entertainment industry also opened for Prasanna. He has acted in several Odia serials, portraying various characters. Some of his enactments in serials like Tuma Bina, Raja Rani and Atuta Bandhana further expanded his fan base.

For Prasanna, content creation is more than a pastime. “Life is stressful these days. If my videos can make someone laugh and forget their worries for a while, that’s my biggest reward,” he says.

His wife, Suryakanti, appreciates Prasanna's efforts. “He spreads awareness about one of the most pressing causes today. He does that while entertaining people. Even at home, he makes us laugh with humorous statements. We are very happy to see how people shower their love on him.”

Prasanna with his family (ETV Bharat)

Fans often stop by traffic squares just to meet him. Among them is Ashok Kumar Jena from Salepur, who says, “The moment I open Facebook, I see his videos because I am a fan and never miss an episode. He spreads awareness while doing his duty. That’s what makes him special.”