ETV Bharat / offbeat

'I Dared And I Did': Bhubaneswar Delivery Partner Sili Behera Works Long Days To Keep Her Sons In School

Bhubaneswar: She walks with confidence, carries her orders with care and rides her two-wheeler with caution. At each doorstep, Sili Behera rings the doorbell and waits patiently. When customers come to the door, she hands over their groceries with a smile. At no point does she let anyone know how tired she is or how worried she is about whether her children at home have eaten.

With a difficult childhood and an unhappy marriage, Sili faced hardship early in life. Her father struggled with addiction and Sili, one of six sisters, was forced to drop out of school after completing Class 9. She was prevented from continuing her education and was married soon afterwards. “I had no option to say no to anything then. Marriage too was a difficult for me since there were many things that went topsy turvy. But once I had kids, I had to stay in the marriage because then I never thought to have a life of my own,” says Sili.

Bhubaneswar Delivery Partner Sili Behera Works Long Days To Keep Her Sons In School (ETV Bharat)

After 13 years of marriage, she decided to leave her husband and take control of her life and her children's. “I am working for Blinkit now but earlier, I was with Instamart. I chose this work since it needed no higher qualification. I knew riding two-wheeler and had a fair amount of knowledge about maps. So delivering things at doorsteps seemed a good option for me. I could earn and fend for both my kids,” she explains.

Sili lives in a rented house in Bhubaneswar’s Raghunath Nagar. Her day begins with cooking for her two sons and getting them ready for school. Then she picks up her phone and delivery bag and heads out. The phone tells her where the groceries need to go. What she earns by the end of the day will help pay the rent and cover the boys’ school expenses.

Her elder son, Somnath Behera, is in Class 7, and her younger son, Bishwanath Behera, is in Class 1.

Ask the 29-year-old how she manages to work such long hours, and Sili says she learnt to fend for herself early in life. “I began working at 12. Over the years, I sold puffed rice, worked in shops and sold vegetables during the pandemic to support my family. Earning even Rs 400 to Rs 500 a day took a lot of effort,” says Sili, who is from Balugaon in the Chilika area.

Bhubaneswar Delivery Partner Sili Behera Works Long Days To Keep Her Sons In School (ETV Bharat)

She says her workday can stretch from 6 am to 11 pm. She gets around 30 orders a day and puts her daily earnings at about Rs 1,500. Once she drops off an order, she sets out for the next address, sometimes working through heat or rain. “I am only concerned about my children, whether they ate, reached school and study well. In fact I feel comfortable as a gig worker because it gives me independence to look after my children, including dropping them off to school and back home,” says Sili.