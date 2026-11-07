'I Dared And I Did': Bhubaneswar Delivery Partner Sili Behera Works Long Days To Keep Her Sons In School
Bikash Kumar Das travels with Bhubaneswar grocery delivery partner Sili Behera to witness her work that spans from early morning till late in the night.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: She walks with confidence, carries her orders with care and rides her two-wheeler with caution. At each doorstep, Sili Behera rings the doorbell and waits patiently. When customers come to the door, she hands over their groceries with a smile. At no point does she let anyone know how tired she is or how worried she is about whether her children at home have eaten.
Sili Behera is probably one of few women gig workers in Bhubaneswar.
With a difficult childhood and an unhappy marriage, Sili faced hardship early in life. Her father struggled with addiction and Sili, one of six sisters, was forced to drop out of school after completing Class 9. She was prevented from continuing her education and was married soon afterwards. “I had no option to say no to anything then. Marriage too was a difficult for me since there were many things that went topsy turvy. But once I had kids, I had to stay in the marriage because then I never thought to have a life of my own,” says Sili.
After 13 years of marriage, she decided to leave her husband and take control of her life and her children's. “I am working for Blinkit now but earlier, I was with Instamart. I chose this work since it needed no higher qualification. I knew riding two-wheeler and had a fair amount of knowledge about maps. So delivering things at doorsteps seemed a good option for me. I could earn and fend for both my kids,” she explains.
Sili lives in a rented house in Bhubaneswar’s Raghunath Nagar. Her day begins with cooking for her two sons and getting them ready for school. Then she picks up her phone and delivery bag and heads out. The phone tells her where the groceries need to go. What she earns by the end of the day will help pay the rent and cover the boys’ school expenses.
Her elder son, Somnath Behera, is in Class 7, and her younger son, Bishwanath Behera, is in Class 1.
Ask the 29-year-old how she manages to work such long hours, and Sili says she learnt to fend for herself early in life. “I began working at 12. Over the years, I sold puffed rice, worked in shops and sold vegetables during the pandemic to support my family. Earning even Rs 400 to Rs 500 a day took a lot of effort,” says Sili, who is from Balugaon in the Chilika area.
She says her workday can stretch from 6 am to 11 pm. She gets around 30 orders a day and puts her daily earnings at about Rs 1,500. Once she drops off an order, she sets out for the next address, sometimes working through heat or rain. “I am only concerned about my children, whether they ate, reached school and study well. In fact I feel comfortable as a gig worker because it gives me independence to look after my children, including dropping them off to school and back home,” says Sili.
She sometimes has to navigate unfamiliar roads and make deliveries late at night. When she feels afraid, she takes precautions. “But all of it is temporary. I have come to know how to manage,” she adds.
Sili counts her mother as her biggest source of support and says that support has helped her keep going.
For Manoranjan Jena, a fellow delivery worker, Sili’s arrival was a first. “All the delivery workers here were men. I had never seen a woman making deliveries here before. She joined a few days ago,” he says.
A store official says women are welcome to take up delivery work. “Anyone can work here, whether they’re a man or a woman. Most of those who work here are men. When a woman takes up the work, it can encourage others to do the same,” the official says.
Harapriya Subudhi, a customer who has received several deliveries from Sili, says she was surprised the first time Sili came to her door. “But when I got to know what she does I started admiring her. The way she handles it gives other women the confidence to try. Given the opportunity, women can do this work too,” she says.
Sili plans to buy her own car soon with a loan and her savings. “I want to become an Uber or Ola driver and start earning more. Now my kids are young but I do not want to deprive them of any facility. Once I start earning more, I can give them better education which is important for them to become independent in life,” explains Sili.
For now, Sili plans to continue making deliveries. “It is up to us how we lead our career. There is nothing wrong to do what was being done by men till now. I wish more women come into the field and take control of their lives,” Sili says as she puts on her helmet and rides off to make her next delivery.
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