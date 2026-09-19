Bhubaneswar-Based Scientist Sets Up Unique 'Coconut Museum', Plans To Revive Coconut Farming In Odisha
Satya Tapas, popular as 'Coconut Man', has established one-of-its-kind coconut museum in the capital city, showcasing dozens of lesser-known coconut varities, reports Bikash Das.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: What comes to your mind when you hear the word coconut? A tree, a fruit, or perhaps the refreshing coconut water. Step inside Bhubaneswar-based scientist Satya Tapas' unique museum in Chandaka on the city outskirts and you will find giant coconuts, tiny island varieties and many lesser-known coconut varieties, all under one roof.
Despite having a secure lucrative career abroad, something seemed amiss for Tapas. Driven by his interest in agriculture, he eventually left his job and returned to Odisha to continue his research on coconut farming and train farmers across the state.
Forty two-year-old Tapas, popular as the 'coconut man' hails from Dhenkanal and currently resides in Bhubaneswar. He worked in Germany for many years before shifting his focus to agriculture.
Ask him what inspired him to come up with this one-of-its-kind museum, he says a visit to museums at Oxford University left a lasting impression on him. He said he saw museums not just as places that preserve objects, but as spaces where people learn. Years later, that very idea took shape in Bhubaneswar, as a museum dedicated to coconuts. Today, through his own initiative, he established this unique coconut museum which displays different varieties, agricultural specimens and products made from coconut.
"When I was on a trip to the UK, I visited numerous museums on the Oxford University campus. The site houses museums dedicated to science, history and natural history, as well as a botanical garden. Just as libraries are sources of knowledge and learning, museums too offer a wealth of educational insights," he said.
Types Of Coconuts In The Museum
The museum's main attraction is the wide variety of coconuts on display. Coconuts of different sizes, ranging from small to large, are beautifully showcased here. In total, around 30 varieties are currently on display. The collection highlights the unique characteristics of coconuts found across different regions of the country and includes varieties from abroad as well. Approximately 200 types of coconuts have been collected so far, and all of them will be displayed in the museum in the near future.
"This museum has around 30 varieties on display, with a collection of nearly 200 varieties waiting to be showcased," Tapas mentioned.
Varieties such as the Andaman Giant, Lakshadweep Micro, Singapore Giant, Andaman East Coast Tall, Andaman Hazari (known for yielding 1,000 coconuts), and Andaman Dhruti, along with various species from Kerala, can be seen here. Not just coconuts, but coconut-based handicrafts are also on display. "The museum is not limited merely to the collection and preservation of coconuts. Handicrafts made from coconut, various household utility items, and food products (such as different types of coconut oil and coconut powder) are also exhibited here," he added.
In this museum, solely managed by Tapas, visitors have the opportunity to witness the diverse shapes, varieties, and unique characteristics of coconuts as well as learn about their cultivation, uses and diversity.
Behind this initiative lies Tapas' years of efforts trying to put the coconut farming back on Odisha's agricultural map.
"Coconut farming was once an important source of livelihood in the coastal areas of Odisha. But Cyclone Fani in 2019 caused huge damage, uprooting around seven lakh coconut trees," Tapas shared.
No-Cost Coconut Farming
Tapas says emphasis is being placed on coconut farming at no cost, while farmers wishing to earn an income by planting coconut trees can avail themselves of free guidance. He is moving forward with the mission of helping individuals gain greater knowledge about this form of cultivation. "Our state is a land of coconuts; the 'Shriphala' (coconut) is set to become a pathway to a livelihood. In my view, coconut farming is a profitable and long-term agricultural venture. However, the sector was devastated across Odisha's coastal areas following Cyclone Fani. Approximately seven lakh coconut trees were uprooted. Consequently, the financial backbone of coconut farmers was shattered," Tapas said.
For the last eight years, Satya Tapas has been working on reviving coconut farming in the state. He has been carrying out research on coconuts for the last eight years, and working on this museum project for two years and is currently actively engaged in coconut farming initiatives. He started his work with an initial investment of Rs 18,000 and has since established a museum.
"We are working, specifically for the tribal community, through the 'Kalpabriksha' Foundation. Our primary focus is to provide livelihoods through coconut farming. We provide training to farmers, starting from the nursery stage. Coconut farmers in Odisha often lack the necessary technical knowledge. We aim to revitalise coconut cultivation in the state through proper knowledge dissemination and research," he said.
Sourcing The Coconuts
Currently, there are 30 varieties of coconuts available which are sourced from various places such as the Andaman Islands, and dwarf species. Additionally, different types of coconuts have been procured from South India as well as countries like Singapore and Malaysia.
Known as the 'Coconut Man', Satya Tapas encourages people to take up coconut farming, and many farmers have achieved success through his guidance.
"People are now able to gain profit by cultivating thousands of coconut trees, even in areas where coconut farming was previously considered unfeasible. Types of coconuts in the museum such as the Andaman Giant, Lakshadweep Micro, Singapore Giant, Andaman East Coast Tall, Andaman Hazari, known for yielding 1,000 coconuts, and Andaman Dhruti, along with various species from Kerala, can be seen here. Not just coconuts, but coconut-based handicrafts are also on display," he said.
Satya Tapas mentioned that the museum is not limited merely to the collection and preservation of coconuts. "Handicrafts made from coconut, various household utility items, and food products (such as different types of coconut oil and coconut powder) are also exhibited here. The organisation runs on customers' funds."
He started coconut cultivation with an investment of Rs 18,000. "Currently, more than 20,000 people have joined us. Whatever development work we undertake is funded by the money of customers," says Tapas.
Meanwhile, a farmer from Phulbani stated that the methods taught by Satya Tapas have been highly productive. "We didn't have much in-depth knowledge about coconut farming. We learnt about Satya Tapas Sir and contacted him; consequently, coconut trees have now been planted across approximately six acres of land. Even the shorter trees, measuring about six feet tall, are bearing an abundant yield of coconuts, which is proving to be highly profitable," he added.
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