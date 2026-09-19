ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhubaneswar-Based Scientist Sets Up Unique 'Coconut Museum', Plans To Revive Coconut Farming In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: What comes to your mind when you hear the word coconut? A tree, a fruit, or perhaps the refreshing coconut water. Step inside Bhubaneswar-based scientist Satya Tapas' unique museum in Chandaka on the city outskirts and you will find giant coconuts, tiny island varieties and many lesser-known coconut varieties, all under one roof.

Despite having a secure lucrative career abroad, something seemed amiss for Tapas. Driven by his interest in agriculture, he eventually left his job and returned to Odisha to continue his research on coconut farming and train farmers across the state.

Bhubaneswar-Based Scientist Sets Up Unique 'Coconut Museum', Plans To Revive Coconut Farming In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Forty two-year-old Tapas, popular as the 'coconut man' hails from Dhenkanal and currently resides in Bhubaneswar. He worked in Germany for many years before shifting his focus to agriculture.

Ask him what inspired him to come up with this one-of-its-kind museum, he says a visit to museums at Oxford University left a lasting impression on him. He said he saw museums not just as places that preserve objects, but as spaces where people learn. Years later, that very idea took shape in Bhubaneswar, as a museum dedicated to coconuts. Today, through his own initiative, he established this unique coconut museum which displays different varieties, agricultural specimens and products made from coconut.

Bhubaneswar-Based Scientist Sets Up Unique 'Coconut Museum', Plans To Revive Coconut Farming In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

"When I was on a trip to the UK, I visited numerous museums on the Oxford University campus. The site houses museums dedicated to science, history and natural history, as well as a botanical garden. Just as libraries are sources of knowledge and learning, museums too offer a wealth of educational insights," he said.

Types Of Coconuts In The Museum

The museum's main attraction is the wide variety of coconuts on display. Coconuts of different sizes, ranging from small to large, are beautifully showcased here. In total, around 30 varieties are currently on display. The collection highlights the unique characteristics of coconuts found across different regions of the country and includes varieties from abroad as well. Approximately 200 types of coconuts have been collected so far, and all of them will be displayed in the museum in the near future.

Bhubaneswar-Based Scientist Sets Up Unique 'Coconut Museum', Plans To Revive Coconut Farming In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

"This museum has around 30 varieties on display, with a collection of nearly 200 varieties waiting to be showcased," Tapas mentioned.

Varieties such as the Andaman Giant, Lakshadweep Micro, Singapore Giant, Andaman East Coast Tall, Andaman Hazari (known for yielding 1,000 coconuts), and Andaman Dhruti, along with various species from Kerala, can be seen here. Not just coconuts, but coconut-based handicrafts are also on display. "The museum is not limited merely to the collection and preservation of coconuts. Handicrafts made from coconut, various household utility items, and food products (such as different types of coconut oil and coconut powder) are also exhibited here," he added.