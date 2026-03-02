ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhubaneswar Auto Driver Bipin Harichandan Writes Over 150 Poems, Dreams Of Publishing A Book

Bhubaneswar Auto Driver Bipin Harichandan (Third from Left) Writes 150+ Poems, Dreams Of Publishing A Book ( ETV Bharat )

By Satyajit Rout Bhubaneswar: By day, he negotiates through the traffic-congested streets of the capital driving his auto-rickshaw. By night, he writes poems. Meet Bipin Harichandan, an auto driver in Bhubaneswar, who has built a parallel identity for nearly 25 years, known in literary circles as a committed Odia poet. While his profession keeps him busy on the wheels, his passion keeps his love for poetry alive. He usually writes in the quiet hours between 11 pm and 3 am. And has been rewarded and recognised as a poet from many quarters. One of the mementoes Bipin has received for his poems (ETV Bharat) For the past seven to eight years, Bipin has been driving an auto in the city to support his family. Earlier he worked in a private company but chose self-employment after facing workplace challenges. “I do not know how poetry came to define me, but a line of my own poetry inspired me to live independently. I thought it a better idea to work independently than listening to someone else's command,” he recalls. Poetry, for Bipin, does not follow a schedule. When something strikes him while he is driving, he pulls over if there are no passengers, takes out a notebook and writes. So far, he has penned more than 150 poems. Many of his works have been published in reputed Odia literary magazines like Swagatika, Kabi O Kabita, Kathare Kathare, Saptpheni and Manaswini, earning him recognition among readers and literary institutions. Despite his busy work timings, he attends literary events in the city on invitation. He has also been felicitated for his work. He was once felicitated by former Odisha Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik in Khordha, along with several other recognitions from senior literary personalities.