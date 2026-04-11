ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhubaneswar At 78: How A 106-Year-Old Tea Stall Owner Captures Odisha Capital’s Transformation Through His Eyes

Bhubaneswar: When Labani Behera was a young boy, Bhubaneswar was an expanse of open fields, dense greenery and cool, unpolluted air. Over a century later, as the city prepares to celebrate its 78th Foundation Day on April 13, the 106-year-old stands as a living witness to its transformation, from a serene landscape to a rapidly expanding urban centre replete with concrete structures.

A resident of Gadakana, Labani has seen Bhubaneswar evolve from its earliest days into a planned capital and now a Smart City that has expanded beyond the borders. Once a landscape filled with grazing fields and bullock carts, the city slowly changed after Independence, while shaping into a modern capital. Leaders like Harekrushna Mahatab and Biju Patnaik remain his idols, who continue to stay vivid in his memory, their era marking a turning point in the city’s identity.

Labani Behera (ETV Bharat)

Labani recalls those days when life was simple. "I used to graze cattle in open fields, transport stones on bullock carts and lived amid greenery. The Bhubaneswar of those years was so peaceful and deeply connected to nature. Over time, however, that landscape gave way to concrete structures and expanding roads," says Labani adding that the scale of development amazes him, but it also reflects a sense of loss.

“The city has changed completely,” he reflects. The sense of belonging among people has reduced, and money now defines relationships in ways he finds difficult to accept.

Even as the city transformed many times over, Labani adjusted his own life within it. In 1989, he started a tea stall at Mancheswar railway crossing, seeking help from OMFED, government's own milk federation, which was allotting stalls to sell its products. At the time, milk cost just Rs 10 per litre and a cup of tea was priced at 50 paise. Beginning with 70 litres of milk, the stall has today grown to handle around 340 litres daily, a growth in business commensurate with the growth of the city.