Bhubaneswar At 78: How A 106-Year-Old Tea Stall Owner Captures Odisha Capital’s Transformation Through His Eyes
Sanjib Kumar Ray traces tea stall owner Labani Behera’s life, a journey mirroring Bhubaneswar’s century-long transformation and shifting values and how he lived it everyday.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: When Labani Behera was a young boy, Bhubaneswar was an expanse of open fields, dense greenery and cool, unpolluted air. Over a century later, as the city prepares to celebrate its 78th Foundation Day on April 13, the 106-year-old stands as a living witness to its transformation, from a serene landscape to a rapidly expanding urban centre replete with concrete structures.
A resident of Gadakana, Labani has seen Bhubaneswar evolve from its earliest days into a planned capital and now a Smart City that has expanded beyond the borders. Once a landscape filled with grazing fields and bullock carts, the city slowly changed after Independence, while shaping into a modern capital. Leaders like Harekrushna Mahatab and Biju Patnaik remain his idols, who continue to stay vivid in his memory, their era marking a turning point in the city’s identity.
Labani recalls those days when life was simple. "I used to graze cattle in open fields, transport stones on bullock carts and lived amid greenery. The Bhubaneswar of those years was so peaceful and deeply connected to nature. Over time, however, that landscape gave way to concrete structures and expanding roads," says Labani adding that the scale of development amazes him, but it also reflects a sense of loss.
“The city has changed completely,” he reflects. The sense of belonging among people has reduced, and money now defines relationships in ways he finds difficult to accept.
Even as the city transformed many times over, Labani adjusted his own life within it. In 1989, he started a tea stall at Mancheswar railway crossing, seeking help from OMFED, government's own milk federation, which was allotting stalls to sell its products. At the time, milk cost just Rs 10 per litre and a cup of tea was priced at 50 paise. Beginning with 70 litres of milk, the stall has today grown to handle around 340 litres daily, a growth in business commensurate with the growth of the city.
His routine, however, has been the same since decades. He wakes up at 3 am or 4 am in the morning, collects milk packets and prepares tea for early customers. Even today, in a long day for him that stretches until 10 pm, at 106 years, he maintains that, though now he assists his son, Kunja Bihari Behera, in running the stall.
“My father lives in a small room near the shop so that he can open it early. He manages his daily routine independently and, in fact, I depend on him to run the shop,” says Kunj.
The tea stall has, over the years, transformed into a gathering point where people do more than just business. Coming from different walks of life, people assemble here after morning walks or in between office hours to have a sip. All the customers also get an opportunity to hear out Labani speaking about stories of yesteryears, fragments of a city’s past narrated through lived experience. His simplicity, warm nature and gentle speech have made him a respected figure in the area.
“Labani uncle is an inspiration. Even at this age, he is active and healthy. Our day begins with tea at his stall. People admire him for his dignity and self-respect,” says an ambulance driver Ashok Kumar Pani.
After living 100 years in the city, Labani shies away from felicitation events, like one held recently at the Collector’s office. He has also refused to accept government old-age pension, as he feels he is capable to earn on his own. “I work and eat and if I face any problem, I have my son. If everything fails, then I may seek government help,” he explains.
As Bhubaneswar expands with rising buildings and changing lifestyles, Labani watches the pace of change with mixed emotions. The city continues to expand, but in that expansion, he feels something amiss. "For me, Bhubaneswar is not just a capital city, it is a memory of a lifetime," says Labani.
As the city marks another milestone, Labani's life offers a rare, uninterrupted timeline of Bhubaneswar’s journey, and he does it like an encyclopedia of a century.
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