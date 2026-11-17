ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Special Bond With Sita: Why Odisha’s Ramayana VFX Artist Bhramarbar Das Named His Daughter Siya

Kendrapara: While Bhramarbar Das was helping shape the world of Ramayana on screen, a new arrival gave the project a place in his family’s life. His daughter was born in 2023, two years after he began working on the film. He named her Siya, an affectionate name for Sita.

“After our daughter was born, I named her Siya, keeping in mind my experience of working on Ramayana,” he says.

For the visual effects artist from Belpal village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, the name holds the memory of a project he considers both a professional achievement and a personal blessing. His work involved developing the appearance of some of the epic’s most challenging characters, including Jatayu, Kumbhakarna, Tadaka and the golden deer.

By then, Bhramarbar had already worked on international productions. His portfolio, he says, includes The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Finch, Orion and the Dark and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. But working on an Indian epic carried a different emotional significance for the artist who had once struggled to finance his studies.

Bhramarbar Das (ETV Bharat)

“Although I have worked extensively in Hollywood, being involved in an Indian mythological project like Ramayana and dedicating myself to the service of Lord Shri Ram is a dream and a privilege for me,” he says.

An artist’s ambition, an uncertain beginning

Bhramarbar grew up in Belpal, in Kendrapara’s Rajnagar block, when he developed a keen interest in drawing. Pursuing that interest as a profession, however, required training his family could not easily afford.

After completing school locally, he studied Plus Two science at Jagannath Mahavidyalaya in Rajnagar. He went on to pursue a diploma at the Indian Institute of Animation Technology, followed by further studies in art. Financial difficulties kept affecting those early choices. A loan was difficult and he took up part-time work to support his education. Before completing his studies, he had begun working as a 2D designer with a private company in Odisha.

“At the beginning of my studies, there were financial difficulties in pursuing the diploma and problems in obtaining a loan. But I managed my education and career by working part-time,” he recalls.

Nothing could deter him from pursuing his interest in art. In 2017, he received a gold medal after topping the Applied Art and Design department. “Because of my special interest in art, I pursued a degree in the subject and completed my postgraduate studies at Utkal University of Culture. In 2017, I topped the Applied Art and Design department and received a gold medal,” he says.

Bhramarbar Das receiving the gold medal at Utkal University of Culture convocation (ETV Bharat)

His science education also proved useful as his work increasingly brought together drawing, software and an understanding of how things behave in the physical world. “Since I had a science background, it helped me understand animation and software techniques, which involve mathematics and physics,” he explains.

The opportunities grew as Bhramarbar moved beyond Odisha. In Pune, he worked on a French project before joining Prana Studios in Mumbai, where he spent about three and a half years. “After that, I worked at MPC in Bengaluru on projects such as The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Following a period of working from home during COVID, I joined DNEG, a company that delivers visual effects, animation, and creative technologies for film, TV, and immersive content, in 2021 and have been working there since,” he says.

Das working on the movie Ramayana (ETV Bharat)

Each move added to his experience in an industry where audiences see the finished image but rarely know the artists who helped create it. His work took him into productions watched across the world, including Hollywood films and projects associated with Disney and Marvel.