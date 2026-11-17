A Special Bond With Sita: Why Odisha’s Ramayana VFX Artist Bhramarbar Das Named His Daughter Siya
Bhramarbar Das from Kendrapara overcame financial hardship to work on international films and 'Ramayana', a project that inspired his daughter Siya’s name, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Kendrapara: While Bhramarbar Das was helping shape the world of Ramayana on screen, a new arrival gave the project a place in his family’s life. His daughter was born in 2023, two years after he began working on the film. He named her Siya, an affectionate name for Sita.
“After our daughter was born, I named her Siya, keeping in mind my experience of working on Ramayana,” he says.
For the visual effects artist from Belpal village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, the name holds the memory of a project he considers both a professional achievement and a personal blessing. His work involved developing the appearance of some of the epic’s most challenging characters, including Jatayu, Kumbhakarna, Tadaka and the golden deer.
By then, Bhramarbar had already worked on international productions. His portfolio, he says, includes The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Finch, Orion and the Dark and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. But working on an Indian epic carried a different emotional significance for the artist who had once struggled to finance his studies.
“Although I have worked extensively in Hollywood, being involved in an Indian mythological project like Ramayana and dedicating myself to the service of Lord Shri Ram is a dream and a privilege for me,” he says.
An artist’s ambition, an uncertain beginning
Bhramarbar grew up in Belpal, in Kendrapara’s Rajnagar block, when he developed a keen interest in drawing. Pursuing that interest as a profession, however, required training his family could not easily afford.
After completing school locally, he studied Plus Two science at Jagannath Mahavidyalaya in Rajnagar. He went on to pursue a diploma at the Indian Institute of Animation Technology, followed by further studies in art. Financial difficulties kept affecting those early choices. A loan was difficult and he took up part-time work to support his education. Before completing his studies, he had begun working as a 2D designer with a private company in Odisha.
“At the beginning of my studies, there were financial difficulties in pursuing the diploma and problems in obtaining a loan. But I managed my education and career by working part-time,” he recalls.
Nothing could deter him from pursuing his interest in art. In 2017, he received a gold medal after topping the Applied Art and Design department. “Because of my special interest in art, I pursued a degree in the subject and completed my postgraduate studies at Utkal University of Culture. In 2017, I topped the Applied Art and Design department and received a gold medal,” he says.
His science education also proved useful as his work increasingly brought together drawing, software and an understanding of how things behave in the physical world. “Since I had a science background, it helped me understand animation and software techniques, which involve mathematics and physics,” he explains.
The opportunities grew as Bhramarbar moved beyond Odisha. In Pune, he worked on a French project before joining Prana Studios in Mumbai, where he spent about three and a half years. “After that, I worked at MPC in Bengaluru on projects such as The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Following a period of working from home during COVID, I joined DNEG, a company that delivers visual effects, animation, and creative technologies for film, TV, and immersive content, in 2021 and have been working there since,” he says.
Each move added to his experience in an industry where audiences see the finished image but rarely know the artists who helped create it. His work took him into productions watched across the world, including Hollywood films and projects associated with Disney and Marvel.
For Bhramarbar, Ramayana brought that experience to a story he felt personally connected to. He says he has been associated with the project since its early stages. “When the Ramayana project was finalised at DNEG, I got the opportunity to establish the look of the principal characters in the look development department. Three or four of us began the work together,” he says.
That distinction is central to his contribution. Developing a character’s look is a specialised part of the larger visual effects process, involving a team of artists whose work must eventually sit convincingly alongside filmed performances.
Bhramarbar’s account places him among the artists helping determine how the epic’s extraordinary beings would appear on screen. “We worked on several characters, including Tadaka, Subhayu, Kumbhakarna, the golden stag and Jatayu,” he says.
Some of those characters presented challenges of scale as well as appearance. "A towering Kumbhakarna, for instance, required a different approach from a character portrayed directly by an actor. Characters like Jatayu, Kumbhakarna and Tadaka have been made lifelike through 3D and advanced software. For instance, a 40-foot-tall Kumbhakarna cannot be brought to life physically,” he explains.
For the boy who had loved drawing in Belpal, this was an opportunity to apply years of study and studio experience to figures familiar to generations of Indian families.
The long nights his family remembers
At home, his wife Lipsa Sahu saw the effort behind that work. When they married, she knew a little about his profession, but did not fully understand what it involved. Watching his work helped her understand the demands of animation and visual effects.
She remembers the late nights particularly clearly. “He would stay awake till late for work. Sometimes, when the pressure was high, he would work through the entire night while Ramayana was being made,” she says.
The project occupied a substantial part of their married life. Yet, she says, he continued to make time for the family. “He has been associated with it from day one. When there was more work, he would do it, and he would also give time to the family,” she says.
For Lipsa, the recognition matters because it allows others to understand the work she has watched him do for years. “It makes me very happy when his name appears in different places. At least people are getting to know what he does. They ask about his work and that makes me very happy,” she says.
Bhramarbar’s achievements have taken his name well beyond Kendrapara.
At home, his years with Ramayana have another association. When he and his family call his daughter Siya, they use the name he chose while working on the epic, a connection between a much-loved child and a film that holds a special place in her father’s life.
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