ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhopal Woman Innovates Millet Ice Cream, Gains Popularity In Delhi And Mumbai

Pratibha explains that the ice-cream is not only superior in taste but also holds tremendous health benefits. "Therefore the demand for millet ice cream is growing day by day. Several dignitaries including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Narendra Singh Tomar have visited my outlet to savour the ice cream," says Pratibha. Jodie Haydon, the wife of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, had also lauded the millet ice cream during her visit to the dessert parlour.

Pratibha has developed a range of millet-based ice creams using grains like kodo, kutki and ragi, bringing together nutrition and indulgence in a single scoop. The small experiment she started has now grown into a fast-expanding business, with her products making their way into premium outlets in Delhi and Mumbai.

Bhopal: In a market dominated by conventional dairy desserts, Pratibha Tiwari, a woman entrepreneur from Bhopal is rewriting the sweet delicacy with an unlikely ingredient - millets. Transforming traditional coarse grains into a creamy, flavourful ice cream, she is not only innovating the way food was consumed till date but also giving millets a new identity in the minds of modern consumers.

Jodie Haydon, wife of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacting with Pratibha (ETV Bharat)

Pratibha began her work with millets approximately three years ago launching with limited resources and an initial investment of around Rs 5-6 lakh. Gradually, with research and experimentation, she developed value-added products from millets. Today, the company manufactures approximately 28 different products, among which the millet ice cream has emerged as the most popular and innovative offering.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav at Pratibha Tiwari's outlet (ETV Bharat)

Before introducing the product to the market, Pratibha had the ice cream taste-tested by nearly 1,000 people including children, public representatives and international guests. The product also garnered appreciation at prestigious events such as the International Year of Millets and the G20 Summit. "Consumers did not mark any difference in taste, which instilled in me the confidence needed to launch this healthy product in the market," says the entrepreneur.

Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar tasting a millet ice cream (ETV Bharat)

Compared to standard ice creams available in the market, it is considered more nutritious and safe, particularly for children, explains Pratibha. "It contains no harmful additives that could pose a risk to human health. It features natural flavours and utilizes minimal preservatives," she adds.

This innovative venture has now reached high-tech outlets in Delhi and Mumbai. The ice cream is currently sold in a 'softy' format, but it will soon be available in family packs, candies, and traditional 'kulhad' (earthen cup) formats. "This will make it even more accessible to the average consumer. Following its launch in Delhi and Mumbai, plans are now underway to open a millet ice cream outlet in Bhopal," informs Pratibha.

Pratibha Tiwari at her factory (ETV Bharat)

Her company currently collaborates with approximately 1,700 farmers across eight districts of Madhya Pradesh for fetching millets. The initiative has also generated employment for over 20 people. "I plan to establish a processing plant in Chhindwara and scale up production. My goal is to provide people with a healthy dietary alternative by integrating millets into their daily food habits," concludes Pratibha.