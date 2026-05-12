ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhopal Scientists Develop Smart IoT-Based Solar Biogas System To Turn Kitchen Waste Into Cooking Gas

Bhopal: With uncertainty looming large on the LPG scenario in the country and electricity bills continuing to rise, a smart new technology has been developed by a team of scientists at the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, Bhopal, that promises to convert household waste into cooking gas and organic manure. Meghna Dubey, one of the brains behind the innovation, says it has been developed on Internet of Things (IoT) technology and solar energy keeping domestic and rural needs in mind.

"What makes the system different is that it can automatically regulate temperature, gas pressure and gas production on its own. Though still in the initial stage, the design has already got the patent," says the professor. The system is expected to play an important role in promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on LPG in the future, she adds.

Explaining the technology behind the innovation, the professor says the IoT-based solar-powered biogas plant will convert kitchen waste, cow dung and agricultural residue into useful biogas. "Organic waste fed into the digester tank is broken down by anaerobic bacteria, producing methane gas. The gas can then be used for cooking and other household purposes," she explains.

According to experts, the technology stands out for two major reasons. First, it is far more efficient and automated than traditional biogas plants. Second, during gas production, the system continuously regulates temperature and pressure, which ensures that better gas generation happens in every season.

Explaining the mechanism, Meghna says, “The plant uses both solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and a solar thermal unit. The solar PV unit supplies electricity to the sensors, motors and control systems, while the solar thermal unit maintains the digester temperature between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius, which is considered ideal for gas production.”

She further adds that smart sensors installed in the plant continuously monitor temperature, gas pressure, slurry level, pH value and methane concentration. The data is transmitted to the control unit, which automatically switches the heating and mixing systems on or off whenever required.