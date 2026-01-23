ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhopal: Barkatullah University Scientist Develops Skin Disease Treatment With Bacteria In Madhya Pradesh Hot Springs

Bhopal: For generations, there has been a belief that the water from the hot springs of Madhya Pradesh cures skin diseases. Now, there's scientific proof of this belief. An in-depth study of the microorganisms present in the state's hot springs has proven that they possess a natural ability to fight skin diseases, wounds, and fungal infections.

Anita Tilwari, Associate Professor and scientist in the Department of Microbiology at Barkatullah University, Bhopal, has developed a formulation after seven years of research that is effective as both an antibacterial and antifungal agent. The research has now reached the final stage of patenting.

The Research Into Hot Springs

Tilwari explained that there are a total of 13 hot springs in Madhya Pradesh, of which, her research team worked on two: Chhoti Anhoni and Badi Anhoni, located near Matkuli village near Pipariya. These are sulphur water hot springs, where various types of bacteria and fungi, including sulphur-reducing bacteria, are found.

Identifying The Science Behind The Belief

For a long time, there was the belief that bathing in the water of these hot springs automatically cures skin diseases. Anita Tilwari explained that her research was conducted to verify this belief. The study confirmed that the water of these hot springs contains bacteria that have the ability to eliminate fungal and bacterial infections on the skin.

A Special Formulation Developed from Bacteria