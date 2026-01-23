Bhopal: Barkatullah University Scientist Develops Skin Disease Treatment With Bacteria In Madhya Pradesh Hot Springs
The antibacterial and antifungal formulation, developed after seven years of research by a team led by Anita Tilwari, is now up for patenting.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Bhopal: For generations, there has been a belief that the water from the hot springs of Madhya Pradesh cures skin diseases. Now, there's scientific proof of this belief. An in-depth study of the microorganisms present in the state's hot springs has proven that they possess a natural ability to fight skin diseases, wounds, and fungal infections.
Anita Tilwari, Associate Professor and scientist in the Department of Microbiology at Barkatullah University, Bhopal, has developed a formulation after seven years of research that is effective as both an antibacterial and antifungal agent. The research has now reached the final stage of patenting.
The Research Into Hot Springs
Tilwari explained that there are a total of 13 hot springs in Madhya Pradesh, of which, her research team worked on two: Chhoti Anhoni and Badi Anhoni, located near Matkuli village near Pipariya. These are sulphur water hot springs, where various types of bacteria and fungi, including sulphur-reducing bacteria, are found.
Identifying The Science Behind The Belief
For a long time, there was the belief that bathing in the water of these hot springs automatically cures skin diseases. Anita Tilwari explained that her research was conducted to verify this belief. The study confirmed that the water of these hot springs contains bacteria that have the ability to eliminate fungal and bacterial infections on the skin.
A Special Formulation Developed from Bacteria
The scientist said tyhey noticed that the water from the hot springs can't be reused. So, they isolated the beneficial bacteria present in the water instead, to create a special formulation, which they have found to be effective against wounds, skin diseases, and antibacterial and antifungal infections.
She explained that this research also focused on secondary metabolites produced by bacteria. Among these, a polysaccharide was isolated that not only eliminates skin infections, but also moisturises the skin. The formulation based on this polysaccharide has been submitted for patenting.
Preparation for Technology Transfer After Patent Approval
Tilwari explained that India has many hot springs. Although the bacteria in each hot spring isn't identical, similar bacteria is found almost everywhere. This is why there are ongoing research possibilities on the bacteria present in other hot springs.
She said once the patent is granted, the technology will be transferred, and could lead to the development of skin creams and other dermatological products.
No Side Effects Reported So Far
She also said that no side effects were observed in any of the experiments conducted so far with this formulation, that it is working effectively as an antifungal and antibacterial agent, and is proving effective in treating infectious skin diseases. She explained that this discovery from the hot springs of MP bridges the gap between traditional knowledge and science, that her research also raises hopes for a safe and natural alternative in the treatment of skin diseases.