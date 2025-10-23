ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhistiwallas: The Pristine Water-Carrires Of Kolkata And Their Nearly Obsolete Occupation

Seen with 'Moshoks' on their shoulders in a few pockets of Kolkata, the Bhistis are few in numbers, with many having moved to other professions.

A Bhistiwalla on a Kolkata street.
A Bhistiwalla on a Kolkata street. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: They quenched the thirst of urban people when pipelines were not laid in cities and mineral water bottles were unheard of. The 'Bhistiwallas', as they were called, would carry 'Moshok', a leather pouch made of goat skin, to deliver water door to door. The specially crafted leather pouches kept the water cold for a long.

"The word 'Bhishti’ is derived from the Persian 'Behest', meaning paradise. For centuries, these human water-carriers have played a critical function in crowded cities and battlefields. Even as rulers built wells, rainwater tanks and increasingly sophisticated systems to supply freshwater to their citizenry, the Bhistiwallas remained a critical link in the last mile of water delivery, until the advent of pipelines," Shouik Mukhopadhyay, collector and heritage researcher, said.

History has it that Mughal emperor Humayun's life was saved by a Bhistiwalla during the Battle of Chausa, in the present-day Bihar, fought against Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri in 1539. After being defeated, Humayun jumped into the mighty Ganga in a bid to save his life. He was about to be swept away when a Bhistiwalla inflated his Moshok and helped the emperor float with it. In return for gratitude, he promised to offer the Bhistiwalla whatever he wished when he regains his lost empire.

A Bhistiwalla of yesteryears.
A Bhistiwalla of yesteryears. (ETV Bharat)

When he sat on the throne in 1555 after defeating Sikander Shah in the Battle of Sirhind, the Bhistiwalla asked for the throne. To deliver on his promise, he crowned the Bhistiwalla and offered him the throne. Seeing his generosity, the Bhsitiwalla hugged the empire and returned him both the crown and the throne.

Following the footsteps of the Mughals, many Arabs came to India and gradually settled in Nepal, Pakistan and North India. Known as Abbassi, Sheikh Abbasi and Sakka, they used to traditionally supply water to the army. Later on, their need was felt among the urban population to meet the daily water requirement for bathing, cooking and other household chores. They supplied water to shops and hotels.

The life and work of the Bhistiwallas have also been portrayed in the Bengali literature by noted authors like Rabindranath Tagore, Sukumar Roy and Humayun Ahmed. Tagore mentioned them in Juta Abiskar and Roy in his immortal Aabol Tabol.

The number of Bhistiwallas has reduced to a few.
The number of Bhistiwallas has reduced to a few. (ETV Bharat)

"In the older days, the Bhistiwalas supplied water in Moshok in wartime. During the British rule, they supplied water to the forts. Kolkata and the Bhistiwallas have an old bond. In 1820, a large water pump was installed at Chandpal Ghat to lift water from the Ganges and channel it to places like Dharmatala, Park Street, Bow Bazar and Chitpur. The wealthy people living in these areas used to bring the purified drinking water to their homes through Bhistiwallas. It is believed that from this time onwards, Bhistiwallas started providing services as professionals in different parts of the city," Mukhpadhyay said.

The Moshoks are heavy as they have the capacity to carry 20-30 litres of water. They are manufactured near the No. 4 Bridge in the present Park Circus area of Kolkata and cost between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 apiece. A Moshok usually lasts for nine months. However, the Bhistiowallas had a meagre income.

A portrait of a Bhistiwalla during British Kolkata.
A portrait of a Bhistiwalla during British Kolkata. (ETV Bharat)

Sexagenarian Mohammad Rezaul from Bihar's Katihar, who works as a Bhsitiwalla in Kolkata, said, "Both my grandfather and uncle worked as Bhistiwallas, supplying water to houses and offices. I can't remember much as I was very young then. But I heard about their activities from my sisters and seniors. We still have their Moshoks in our home as their memory. There are a few Bhistiwallas in Kolkata now, as some people are supplying water to different places through plastic jars. However, my family members are no longer involved with this profession."

Today, around 30 Bhistiwallas operate in a handful of pockets of Kolkata. Most of them belong to Katihar. Places like Bow Barracks, Eliot Road, Bowbazar, Ripon Street, Marquis Street, Vrindaban Das Lane, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, Sandal Road and other areas of Central Kolkata still have these men carrying Moshok. They supply water to buildings and shops that have a fixed water supply.

A Bhistiwalla with Moshok on his shoulder at a Kolkata neighbourhood.
A Bhistiwalla with Moshok on his shoulder at a Kolkata neighbourhood. (ETV Bharat)

Inventions took place, and people's lives improved day by day. In this ever-changing time, many professions have been created. Bhisti is one of them. Most of them have moved to other occupations, while the remaining strive to cling to the occupation of their forefathers. But with the rapid progress of pipelines and modernisation of water supply infrastructure, the Bhistiwallas of Kolkata may soon find themselves in the pages of history.

Also Read

  1. A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon
  2. 115 Years Of Unique Durga Puja In Alipurduar: Sacred Soil And Structures From Bangladesh Still Used For Worship

TAGGED:

HUMAN WATER CARRIERS
WATER IN LEATHER POUCHES
MUGHAL EMPEROR HUMAYUN
BRITISH ERA
BHISTIWALA OF KOLKATA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.