Bhistiwallas: The Pristine Water-Carrires Of Kolkata And Their Nearly Obsolete Occupation
Seen with 'Moshoks' on their shoulders in a few pockets of Kolkata, the Bhistis are few in numbers, with many having moved to other professions.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Kolkata: They quenched the thirst of urban people when pipelines were not laid in cities and mineral water bottles were unheard of. The 'Bhistiwallas', as they were called, would carry 'Moshok', a leather pouch made of goat skin, to deliver water door to door. The specially crafted leather pouches kept the water cold for a long.
"The word 'Bhishti’ is derived from the Persian 'Behest', meaning paradise. For centuries, these human water-carriers have played a critical function in crowded cities and battlefields. Even as rulers built wells, rainwater tanks and increasingly sophisticated systems to supply freshwater to their citizenry, the Bhistiwallas remained a critical link in the last mile of water delivery, until the advent of pipelines," Shouik Mukhopadhyay, collector and heritage researcher, said.
History has it that Mughal emperor Humayun's life was saved by a Bhistiwalla during the Battle of Chausa, in the present-day Bihar, fought against Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri in 1539. After being defeated, Humayun jumped into the mighty Ganga in a bid to save his life. He was about to be swept away when a Bhistiwalla inflated his Moshok and helped the emperor float with it. In return for gratitude, he promised to offer the Bhistiwalla whatever he wished when he regains his lost empire.
When he sat on the throne in 1555 after defeating Sikander Shah in the Battle of Sirhind, the Bhistiwalla asked for the throne. To deliver on his promise, he crowned the Bhistiwalla and offered him the throne. Seeing his generosity, the Bhsitiwalla hugged the empire and returned him both the crown and the throne.
Following the footsteps of the Mughals, many Arabs came to India and gradually settled in Nepal, Pakistan and North India. Known as Abbassi, Sheikh Abbasi and Sakka, they used to traditionally supply water to the army. Later on, their need was felt among the urban population to meet the daily water requirement for bathing, cooking and other household chores. They supplied water to shops and hotels.
The life and work of the Bhistiwallas have also been portrayed in the Bengali literature by noted authors like Rabindranath Tagore, Sukumar Roy and Humayun Ahmed. Tagore mentioned them in Juta Abiskar and Roy in his immortal Aabol Tabol.
"In the older days, the Bhistiwalas supplied water in Moshok in wartime. During the British rule, they supplied water to the forts. Kolkata and the Bhistiwallas have an old bond. In 1820, a large water pump was installed at Chandpal Ghat to lift water from the Ganges and channel it to places like Dharmatala, Park Street, Bow Bazar and Chitpur. The wealthy people living in these areas used to bring the purified drinking water to their homes through Bhistiwallas. It is believed that from this time onwards, Bhistiwallas started providing services as professionals in different parts of the city," Mukhpadhyay said.
The Moshoks are heavy as they have the capacity to carry 20-30 litres of water. They are manufactured near the No. 4 Bridge in the present Park Circus area of Kolkata and cost between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 apiece. A Moshok usually lasts for nine months. However, the Bhistiowallas had a meagre income.
Sexagenarian Mohammad Rezaul from Bihar's Katihar, who works as a Bhsitiwalla in Kolkata, said, "Both my grandfather and uncle worked as Bhistiwallas, supplying water to houses and offices. I can't remember much as I was very young then. But I heard about their activities from my sisters and seniors. We still have their Moshoks in our home as their memory. There are a few Bhistiwallas in Kolkata now, as some people are supplying water to different places through plastic jars. However, my family members are no longer involved with this profession."
Today, around 30 Bhistiwallas operate in a handful of pockets of Kolkata. Most of them belong to Katihar. Places like Bow Barracks, Eliot Road, Bowbazar, Ripon Street, Marquis Street, Vrindaban Das Lane, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, Sandal Road and other areas of Central Kolkata still have these men carrying Moshok. They supply water to buildings and shops that have a fixed water supply.
Inventions took place, and people's lives improved day by day. In this ever-changing time, many professions have been created. Bhisti is one of them. Most of them have moved to other occupations, while the remaining strive to cling to the occupation of their forefathers. But with the rapid progress of pipelines and modernisation of water supply infrastructure, the Bhistiwallas of Kolkata may soon find themselves in the pages of history.
