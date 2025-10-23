ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhistiwallas: The Pristine Water-Carrires Of Kolkata And Their Nearly Obsolete Occupation

Kolkata: They quenched the thirst of urban people when pipelines were not laid in cities and mineral water bottles were unheard of. The 'Bhistiwallas', as they were called, would carry 'Moshok', a leather pouch made of goat skin, to deliver water door to door. The specially crafted leather pouches kept the water cold for a long.

"The word 'Bhishti’ is derived from the Persian 'Behest', meaning paradise. For centuries, these human water-carriers have played a critical function in crowded cities and battlefields. Even as rulers built wells, rainwater tanks and increasingly sophisticated systems to supply freshwater to their citizenry, the Bhistiwallas remained a critical link in the last mile of water delivery, until the advent of pipelines," Shouik Mukhopadhyay, collector and heritage researcher, said.

History has it that Mughal emperor Humayun's life was saved by a Bhistiwalla during the Battle of Chausa, in the present-day Bihar, fought against Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri in 1539. After being defeated, Humayun jumped into the mighty Ganga in a bid to save his life. He was about to be swept away when a Bhistiwalla inflated his Moshok and helped the emperor float with it. In return for gratitude, he promised to offer the Bhistiwalla whatever he wished when he regains his lost empire.

A Bhistiwalla of yesteryears. (ETV Bharat)

When he sat on the throne in 1555 after defeating Sikander Shah in the Battle of Sirhind, the Bhistiwalla asked for the throne. To deliver on his promise, he crowned the Bhistiwalla and offered him the throne. Seeing his generosity, the Bhsitiwalla hugged the empire and returned him both the crown and the throne.

Following the footsteps of the Mughals, many Arabs came to India and gradually settled in Nepal, Pakistan and North India. Known as Abbassi, Sheikh Abbasi and Sakka, they used to traditionally supply water to the army. Later on, their need was felt among the urban population to meet the daily water requirement for bathing, cooking and other household chores. They supplied water to shops and hotels.