Bhavnagar Student Innovates Self-Charging Electric Cycle

Bhavnagar: As India steadily shifts towards electric mobility, an innovative idea from a university campus in Bhavnagar has drawn attention. A mechanical engineering student from Gyanmanjari Innovative University has developed an electric bicycle that does not require conventional charging, as it generates power on its own through multiple integrated energy sources.

The project was showcased at the ongoing university expo, where first-semester mechanical engineering student Laali Krish explained the concept behind the design. He said the frequent need to manually charge electric vehicles, along with concerns over battery drain and overnight charging, made him think of a more sustainable alternative.

“I wanted to create something where charging would not be a daily concern, or ideally, not needed at all,” the student said. Acting on the idea, he designed a bicycle that combines wind energy, solar energy and dynamo energy into a single system.