Bhavnagar Student Innovates Self-Charging Electric Cycle
A first-semester mechanical engineering student in Bhavnagar has designed an electric bicycle that generates its own power, eliminating the need for external charging.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Bhavnagar: As India steadily shifts towards electric mobility, an innovative idea from a university campus in Bhavnagar has drawn attention. A mechanical engineering student from Gyanmanjari Innovative University has developed an electric bicycle that does not require conventional charging, as it generates power on its own through multiple integrated energy sources.
The project was showcased at the ongoing university expo, where first-semester mechanical engineering student Laali Krish explained the concept behind the design. He said the frequent need to manually charge electric vehicles, along with concerns over battery drain and overnight charging, made him think of a more sustainable alternative.
“I wanted to create something where charging would not be a daily concern, or ideally, not needed at all,” the student said. Acting on the idea, he designed a bicycle that combines wind energy, solar energy and dynamo energy into a single system.
According to Laali Krish, a small wind turbine has been installed at the front of the bicycle. A dynamo mechanism activates during braking, producing additional power, while a solar panel mounted on the rear carrier of the cycle harnesses sunlight during the day. The electricity generated from all three sources is stored in a battery, ensuring a continuous power supply.
Krish added that while the bicycle itself is separate, the cost of integrating the energy systems is approximately Rs 10,000. “Even at night, the wind and dynamo energy continue to charge the battery, so there is no situation where the bicycle needs to be plugged in,” he said.
Read More