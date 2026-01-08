From Fields To Honey Hub, Beekeeping Is Sweetening Rural Incomes In Bharatpur
Rajasthan's mustard fields are doing more than growing crops - they are producing world-class honey, boosting farmer incomes and creating employment opportunities.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Bharatpur: In Bharatpur district, beekeeping is no more a side activity for farmers, rather it has grown into becoming an engine of rural income, providing employment and achieving global recognition over the past two decades. The district is fast emerging as one of India’s leading honey hubs with nearly 2,400 metric tonnes of honey produced every year and about 4,500 people dependent on the sector for sustenance.
The state government’s decision to set up a Beekeeping Centre of Excellence here will further strengthen this success story, giving the district national and international visibility in the honey industry.
According to Janakraj Meena, Deputy Director (Horticulture) in the Agriculture Department, beekeeping in Bharatpur began in 1997 with only a handful of farmers. Then it was considered a small supplementary activity. Gradually, as farmers started getting benefits, the practice spread across the district.
Today, around 1,500 farmers are directly involved in beekeeping while another 3,000 people earn their livelihoods through related activities such as honey collection, box manufacturing, transport, processing, packaging, and marketing. Altogether, nearly 4,500 families are linked and benefitting through honey economy.
Bharatpur’s beekeepers currently manage about 80,000 beehive boxes, producing 2,400 metric tonnes of honey every year. In addition to that, around 32 metric tonnes of beeswax are extracted annually and widely used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and industrial sectors.
During the Rabi season, mustard is cultivated on a large scale across the district. Bees collect nectar from mustard flowers, producing the famous mustard honey of Bharatpur which is popular for its unique taste, purity, and quality.
The mustard honey is scientifically processed in units before being exported to international markets. Meena said, adding, Bharatpur’s honey reaches countries like the United States, Europe, Canada, and Kuwait because it meets the global quality standards.
This export success has placed Bharatpur firmly on the global honey map, boosting farmers’ confidence and income, he added.
Rajasthan government's decision to start a Beekeeping Centre of Excellence for Bharatpur will make beekeeping more scientific and organised. For the purpose, 9.83 hectares of land have been allocated in the Maigujar area and construction has begun.
The project is estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore, with Rs 4 crore released in the first phase. Once completed, the centre will serve as a major training, research and innovation hub for beekeepers across Rajasthan and neighbouring states.
The centre will be instrumental in training farmers in modern techniques like advanced box management, disease control, queen bee management and seasonal migration of hives.
These methods can reduce labour, cut costs and increase honey yield. The training will benefit not only Bharatpur’s beekeepers but also farmers from neighbouring districts and other states.
Bharatpur is part of India’s major mustard belt, with mustard grown on about 1.47 lakh hectares. Scientific studies show that placing beehives in mustard fields improves pollination, increasing crop yields by 10 to 15 percent. This becomes advantageous for farmers doubly - extra income from honey and higher mustard production.
