From Fields To Honey Hub, Beekeeping Is Sweetening Rural Incomes In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: In Bharatpur district, beekeeping is no more a side activity for farmers, rather it has grown into becoming an engine of rural income, providing employment and achieving global recognition over the past two decades. The district is fast emerging as one of India’s leading honey hubs with nearly 2,400 metric tonnes of honey produced every year and about 4,500 people dependent on the sector for sustenance.

The state government’s decision to set up a Beekeeping Centre of Excellence here will further strengthen this success story, giving the district national and international visibility in the honey industry.

According to Janakraj Meena, Deputy Director (Horticulture) in the Agriculture Department, beekeeping in Bharatpur began in 1997 with only a handful of farmers. Then it was considered a small supplementary activity. Gradually, as farmers started getting benefits, the practice spread across the district.

Today, around 1,500 farmers are directly involved in beekeeping while another 3,000 people earn their livelihoods through related activities such as honey collection, box manufacturing, transport, processing, packaging, and marketing. Altogether, nearly 4,500 families are linked and benefitting through honey economy.

Bharatpur’s beekeepers currently manage about 80,000 beehive boxes, producing 2,400 metric tonnes of honey every year. In addition to that, around 32 metric tonnes of beeswax are extracted annually and widely used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and industrial sectors.

During the Rabi season, mustard is cultivated on a large scale across the district. Bees collect nectar from mustard flowers, producing the famous mustard honey of Bharatpur which is popular for its unique taste, purity, and quality.