Dipped In Vibrant Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green And Orange, Why Bhagalpur’s Manjusha Art Is Still Searching For A Market
The art is now on saris, dupattas and festive offerings. But artists await when this interest will translate into a constant livelihood, reports Amarjit Kumar.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 12:32 PM IST
Bhagalpur: The brilliance of the sun in its resplendent yellow, a snake winding through a painting, a king and a queen at their royal best or even a lotus bloom or flowing of the Ganges - these are the recurring images in Bhagalpur’s Manjusha art, either on the canvas or textile. They carry stories of faith, loss and the tale of a woman’s determination to bring her husband back to life.
For generations, this folk tradition has helped preserve the cultural memory of Bihar’s Ang region. Today, its motifs are travelling beyond their traditional settings, appearing on saris, dupattas, dress materials and objects used during festivals. But ask artists and they do not feel all is well with the art form and their survival. "This craft provides us with many possibilities but has still not been a source of dependable income," rue artists.
Manjusha artist and trainer Hemant Kumar sees growing interest in the art, particularly during the festive season. Orders, however, do not always translate into regular work or prices that reflect the time spent on each piece.
A story at the heart of the art
To understand Manjusha, one must first enter the world of Bihula and Bishahari, the serpent goddess associated with the tradition. In the folk narrative, Bihula embarks on an arduous journey to seek the restoration of her husband’s life. Her struggle, faith and hope give the art much of its emotional character.
“The tradition of Manjusha cannot be fully understood without the story of Bihula and Bishahari,” says Hemant. For him, its paintings hold together the themes that run through the legend - life, death, struggle and renewal.
The name Manjusha refers to a decorated box or ceremonial container. Over time, it also came to identify the painting tradition associated with these objects and the stories they carried. What makes the art distinctive is this connection between image and narrative. A snake, a flower or a flowing line belongs to a larger world of beliefs that artists learn along with the craft.
Reading the pictures
Snakes occupy a central place in Manjusha because of its association with serpent worship and the goddess Bishahari. Other motifs draw on nature and religious traditions. Hemant explains that the lotus represents auspiciousness, the bel leaf recalls Lord Shiva and wavy lines suggest the Ganga. The sun, moon and other familiar forms add to its visual vocabulary.
He also describes the use of curves resembling an upright English letter ‘S’ in shaping figures and other elements. Such flowing lines echo the serpent forms woven through the tradition.
Colour gives these images their striking appearance. In the work Hemant describes, pink, yellow, blue, green and orange have a special place. He associates them with hope, prosperity and the natural world. These meanings belong to the artist’s understanding of the tradition. For Hemant, the colours express the optimism that sustains Bihula through her journey.
Learning Manjusha, therefore, involves more than copying a pattern. It means understanding why a motif appears and how it connects with the story.
A day’s work in a single painting
The apparent simplicity of folk art can conceal the patience required to create it. Hemant says a carefully finished painting on an A4-sized sheet can take an entire day. The artist must plan the composition, draw fine lines, bring the symbols together and apply the colours with care. Different brush sizes are needed for the finer details.
"The work may be done on paper, cloth or canvas, but each surface demands attention and practice," says Hemant.
He also goes on to say that if an artist’s daily labour is valued at around Rs 500, the price of such a painting should be at least Rs 1,000 after accounting for materials. Even that amount, he says, can be difficult to obtain.
His estimate illustrates a persistent problem - buyers may appreciate the finished image without recognising the hours and skill behind it. For artists, that gap between appreciation and payment makes it harder to sustain the craft. "We do not get what we deserve. The art looks simple but drawing it isn't," he says.
From ceremonial objects to everyday wardrobes
New uses are opening doors for Manjusha. Artists are adapting its motifs for saris, dupattas, suits and other garments, allowing people to wear a tradition they might otherwise encounter only during a festival or cultural event. Festive products, including decorated diyas and clothing for Chhath, offer further opportunities.
Hemant says he has received sari orders from Kolkata and Jharkhand during the current festive season. Demand that began before Durga Puja is expected to continue through Chhath, alongside work on Diwali products. Such orders suggest an audience beyond Bhagalpur. They also show how familiar, useful objects can introduce the art to new buyers.
But seasonal demand has its limits. A busy few weeks cannot, by itself, guarantee work throughout the year.
Why interest has not become a bigger market
There is no verified turnover figure in Hemant’s account. His assessment is that Manjusha-related business in Bhagalpur remains modest, with transactions running into thousands and lakhs of rupees. However, he narrates on the obstacles. Too few trained practitioners, limited promotion and difficulty reaching customers willing to pay a fair price.
"Many buyers," he says, "like the patterns but know little about their meaning. Explaining the story behind a painting could help them better appreciate its value."
The challenge also continues after an artwork is finished. Artists need places to display it, ways to reach buyers and opportunities to secure repeat orders.
Hemant believes regular sales outlets, exhibitions, fairs and better online marketing could help bridge that gap. He also wants government support to reach a wider pool of eligible artists. “Artists face the challenge not only of creating the work but also of finding the right market for their finished products,” he says.
For a tradition to become a reliable livelihood, the connection between the artist and the buyer needs to last beyond an occasional festival or exhibition.
Who will carry the tradition forward?
As a trainer, Hemant works with children and sees teaching as essential to Manjusha’s future. The aim, he says, should be to pass on both the skill and its cultural context. A young learner needs to understand the story behind a serpent or a lotus, as well as how to draw it.
Training could also help artists adapt their work to new products while retaining the features that make Manjusha recognisable.
Writer and researcher Prof JC Sharma too stresses the importance of passing traditional styles and symbols to the next generation. He believes training, wider publicity and government support could help the art reach a larger audience.
Schools, cultural programmes and local tourism offer possible spaces for that introduction. For young people to pursue the craft seriously, however, familiarity must be accompanied by the prospect of earning from it.
A future beyond preservation
Manjusha’s journey from ceremonial objects to clothing shows that the tradition has room to grow. Its stories and symbols can find a place in contemporary homes and wardrobes, even as they retain their connection with Bhagalpur.
For Hemant, practising the art is also a way of handing that inheritance to the next generation. But the responsibility of preserving it cannot rest on devotion to the art alone. "Every finished piece carries hours of work alongside its folklore. Whether Manjusha flourishes will depend, in part, on whether its growing audience is willing and able to pay for both," Hemant concludes.
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