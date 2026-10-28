ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dipped In Vibrant Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green And Orange, Why Bhagalpur’s Manjusha Art Is Still Searching For A Market

Bhagalpur: The brilliance of the sun in its resplendent yellow, a snake winding through a painting, a king and a queen at their royal best or even a lotus bloom or flowing of the Ganges - these are the recurring images in Bhagalpur’s Manjusha art, either on the canvas or textile. They carry stories of faith, loss and the tale of a woman’s determination to bring her husband back to life.

For generations, this folk tradition has helped preserve the cultural memory of Bihar’s Ang region. Today, its motifs are travelling beyond their traditional settings, appearing on saris, dupattas, dress materials and objects used during festivals. But ask artists and they do not feel all is well with the art form and their survival. "This craft provides us with many possibilities but has still not been a source of dependable income," rue artists.

Manjusha artist and trainer Hemant Kumar sees growing interest in the art, particularly during the festive season. Orders, however, do not always translate into regular work or prices that reflect the time spent on each piece.

Manjusha art painted on a winnowing basket (ETV Bharat)

A story at the heart of the art

To understand Manjusha, one must first enter the world of Bihula and Bishahari, the serpent goddess associated with the tradition. In the folk narrative, Bihula embarks on an arduous journey to seek the restoration of her husband’s life. Her struggle, faith and hope give the art much of its emotional character.

“The tradition of Manjusha cannot be fully understood without the story of Bihula and Bishahari,” says Hemant. For him, its paintings hold together the themes that run through the legend - life, death, struggle and renewal.

The name Manjusha refers to a decorated box or ceremonial container. Over time, it also came to identify the painting tradition associated with these objects and the stories they carried. What makes the art distinctive is this connection between image and narrative. A snake, a flower or a flowing line belongs to a larger world of beliefs that artists learn along with the craft.

Manjusha art (ETV Bharat)

Reading the pictures

Snakes occupy a central place in Manjusha because of its association with serpent worship and the goddess Bishahari. Other motifs draw on nature and religious traditions. Hemant explains that the lotus represents auspiciousness, the bel leaf recalls Lord Shiva and wavy lines suggest the Ganga. The sun, moon and other familiar forms add to its visual vocabulary.

He also describes the use of curves resembling an upright English letter ‘S’ in shaping figures and other elements. Such flowing lines echo the serpent forms woven through the tradition.

Colour gives these images their striking appearance. In the work Hemant describes, pink, yellow, blue, green and orange have a special place. He associates them with hope, prosperity and the natural world. These meanings belong to the artist’s understanding of the tradition. For Hemant, the colours express the optimism that sustains Bihula through her journey.

Learning Manjusha, therefore, involves more than copying a pattern. It means understanding why a motif appears and how it connects with the story.

The art form on traditional winnowing baskets (ETV Bharat)

A day’s work in a single painting

The apparent simplicity of folk art can conceal the patience required to create it. Hemant says a carefully finished painting on an A4-sized sheet can take an entire day. The artist must plan the composition, draw fine lines, bring the symbols together and apply the colours with care. Different brush sizes are needed for the finer details.

"The work may be done on paper, cloth or canvas, but each surface demands attention and practice," says Hemant.

He also goes on to say that if an artist’s daily labour is valued at around Rs 500, the price of such a painting should be at least Rs 1,000 after accounting for materials. Even that amount, he says, can be difficult to obtain.

His estimate illustrates a persistent problem - buyers may appreciate the finished image without recognising the hours and skill behind it. For artists, that gap between appreciation and payment makes it harder to sustain the craft. "We do not get what we deserve. The art looks simple but drawing it isn't," he says.

The art form on traditional winnowing baskets (ETV Bharat)

From ceremonial objects to everyday wardrobes