Bhadrak Homemaker's Voice Wins The Internet, Mamata Jena Becomes Social Media Star
When her niece uploaded Mamata's devotional song online, she never imagined it would change her life. Within days, she became an Internet star.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak : For 48-year-old homemaker Mamata Jena from Odisha, recording a song inside a posh music studio is like living her dreams. From the four walls of her kitchen in Sanasandado village in Bhadrak district to becoming a social media sensation, her journey has been nothing short of exceptional and inspiring.
A self-made singer with no formal training in music, Mamata’s soulful renditions of devotional songs have struck a chord with listeners on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Her video of singing an Odia cult devotional song "Kalia re mana boli tora kichhi nahin..." posted on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPalnb6E8rm/?igsh=MWxzcmswMGl6MWhjdQ==) has crossed one million (129K) hits in a month. There are more than 30 videos of Mamata Jena on social media platforms that are quite popular with netizens.
"I am overwhelmed after seeing the response to my songs on social media. I thank Lord Jagannath for his blessings, without which this would not have been possible. If this is happening to me now, then it was destined to be," said Mamata, speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat.
Born in a family struggling for sustenance, Mamata, though interested in music since childhood, could not pursue the art. She was aware that her voice had the potential to sing songs from all genres, particularly bhajans. When she was in school, she recalled, she had participated in a music competition and won the first prize. But due to acute poverty, she dropped out of school in Class 5 and joined a Jatra party, a rural mobile theatre/opera popular in Odisha.
"My life was full of hardships. In the Jatra party also life was not easy. After a few years, I quit the party and got married. Life got busy and there was no time to pursue music between family and responsibilities," said Mamata.
For years, she kept crooning while doing household chores. But a few months ago, her niece decided to record one devotional song in her voice and posted it online, just for fun. The video struck a chord with music lovers and within days, likes and comments poured in praising her melodious voice.
"Many people shared my mother's video and it became viral. Her voice got the attention of popular Odia film actor Pappu Pom Pom and Jatra actress Rani Panda. A music company also contacted us and released two songs in her voice. She has received offers from a few more music composers, who want to record songs in her voice," said her son Manas Jena.
Her husband, who used to play tabla in a Jatra Party earlier is now playing in a Sankirtan Group to eke out a living while her three sons have started earning, reducing the family burden.
Most of her music videos are devotional, filled with emotion and warmth. "She has a very good tonal quality and without any training or practice the raw voice is very original and impressive," said P K Sahoo of a local music company.
"Singing has been my passion. It makes me happy. If others like my voice and singing, I would consider it a blessing. It feels like life has given me a second chance and I want to sing more," she stated with a sense of gratitude.
