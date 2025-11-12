ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhadrak Homemaker's Voice Wins The Internet, Mamata Jena Becomes Social Media Star

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak : For 48-year-old homemaker Mamata Jena from Odisha, recording a song inside a posh music studio is like living her dreams. From the four walls of her kitchen in Sanasandado village in Bhadrak district to becoming a social media sensation, her journey has been nothing short of exceptional and inspiring.

A self-made singer with no formal training in music, Mamata’s soulful renditions of devotional songs have struck a chord with listeners on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Her video of singing an Odia cult devotional song "Kalia re mana boli tora kichhi nahin..." posted on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPalnb6E8rm/?igsh=MWxzcmswMGl6MWhjdQ==) has crossed one million (129K) hits in a month. There are more than 30 videos of Mamata Jena on social media platforms that are quite popular with netizens.

Mamata Jena (ETV Bharat)

"I am overwhelmed after seeing the response to my songs on social media. I thank Lord Jagannath for his blessings, without which this would not have been possible. If this is happening to me now, then it was destined to be," said Mamata, speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat.

Born in a family struggling for sustenance, Mamata, though interested in music since childhood, could not pursue the art. She was aware that her voice had the potential to sing songs from all genres, particularly bhajans. When she was in school, she recalled, she had participated in a music competition and won the first prize. But due to acute poverty, she dropped out of school in Class 5 and joined a Jatra party, a rural mobile theatre/opera popular in Odisha.