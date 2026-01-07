ETV Bharat / offbeat

Telangana NRI Helps Organize National Kabaddi Tournament To Bring His Village To Limelight

Kandi Vishwabharath Reddy has been living in America and wanted to bring recognition to the land where he was born. ( ETV Bharat )

Pinapaka (Telangana): Dedicated towards doing something that brings his village to the limelight at the national level, a NRI from Yedullabayyaram in Pinapaka mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district has made his village the venue for the National Under-17 School Games Kabaddi Championship.

Kandi Vishwabharath Reddy has been living in America and wanted to bring recognition to the land where he was born. He resolved to bring national-level recognition to his native village, for which he chose sports as the means. He is conducting the Kabaddi tournament at a cost of approximately Rs. 40 lakh. The event is scheduled to start today.

Vishwa came to his native village, Yedullabayyaram, about two years ago for the Sankranthi festival. His brother, Tirupathi Reddy, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in the same village, requested financial assistance for the development of the institution. Feeling that he had found a way to fulfil his long-held ambition, Vishwa spent Rs. 12.30 lakh in instalments to provide facilities at the school under the name of Kandi Charitable Trust.

A sum of Rs 1.60 lakh was used to install an RO plant to provide drinking water to the students. Bicycles were provided to the students at a cost of Rs 3.50 lakh. A sound system was installed for Rs 1.20 lakh.

Around Rs 1.50 lakh was spent on sports equipment, and Rs 3 lakh was utilized for establishing a library. The students were provided uniforms at a cost of Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 50,000 was used for the science laboratory.