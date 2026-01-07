Telangana NRI Helps Organize National Kabaddi Tournament To Bring His Village To Limelight
Kandi Vishwabharath Reddy has also been helping in the development of the Zilla Parishad High School in his village over the last two years
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Pinapaka (Telangana): Dedicated towards doing something that brings his village to the limelight at the national level, a NRI from Yedullabayyaram in Pinapaka mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district has made his village the venue for the National Under-17 School Games Kabaddi Championship.
Kandi Vishwabharath Reddy has been living in America and wanted to bring recognition to the land where he was born. He resolved to bring national-level recognition to his native village, for which he chose sports as the means. He is conducting the Kabaddi tournament at a cost of approximately Rs. 40 lakh. The event is scheduled to start today.
Vishwa came to his native village, Yedullabayyaram, about two years ago for the Sankranthi festival. His brother, Tirupathi Reddy, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in the same village, requested financial assistance for the development of the institution. Feeling that he had found a way to fulfil his long-held ambition, Vishwa spent Rs. 12.30 lakh in instalments to provide facilities at the school under the name of Kandi Charitable Trust.
A sum of Rs 1.60 lakh was used to install an RO plant to provide drinking water to the students. Bicycles were provided to the students at a cost of Rs 3.50 lakh. A sound system was installed for Rs 1.20 lakh.
Around Rs 1.50 lakh was spent on sports equipment, and Rs 3 lakh was utilized for establishing a library. The students were provided uniforms at a cost of Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 50,000 was used for the science laboratory.
Viswa then responded positively to the request from the School’s Headmaster, Nagayya and his brother Tirupati Reddy to provide support for conducting a state-level Kabaddi competition in Yedullabayyaram under the auspices of the School Games Federation (SGF). He provided around Rs. 12 lakh for the Kabaddi competitions held here in November 2025.
Viswa is now acting as a sponsor for the National Under-17 tournament being held under the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).
With Yedullabayyaram becoming the venue for the five-day national Kabaddi tournament, Viswa's dream is coming true. He is spending around Rs 40 lakh for providing facilities, including food for the players, along with the other expenses.
"I provided assistance for the development of the Zilla Parishad High School in Yedullabayyaram. I responded positively to the proposal to conduct a state-level Kabaddi competition here. With the promise of bearing the expenses, I convinced the officials and successfully conducted the competition. Now we have also made arrangements for the national-level competition," he said.