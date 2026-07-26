ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bhadradri Kothagudem Mechanic Uses Scrap To Build A Functioning Four-Wheeler For Just Rs 26,000

Bethampudi: Innovation is the result of determination combined with skill. This has been demonstrated by a young mechanic from Telangana who has built a functioning four-wheeler by spending just Rs 26,000. Bathini Madhav Goud of Bethampudi village in Tekulapalli Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district made this possible by using discarded automobile parts and his technical expertise.

An Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass-out, Madhav earns his livelihood as a motorcycle mechanic. Driven by his passion for automobiles and engineering, he dreamed of building his own car instead of purchasing one. With limited resources and abundant determination, he has transformed that dream into reality by making creative use of scrap material.

Bathini Madhav Goud (ETV Bharat)

For his project, Madhav used the engine of an old Hero Glamour motorcycle, tyres from a Tata Magic vehicle and a petrol tank from a scooter. Utilizing his welding skills, he designed and fabricated the vehicle's chassis from scratch. He then assembled all the essential components, including the engine, steering system, clutch, brakes, gear mechanism and seating arrangement to create a compact four-wheeler.