Bhadradri Kothagudem Mechanic Uses Scrap To Build A Functioning Four-Wheeler For Just Rs 26,000
Bathini Madhav Goud used the engine of an old motorcycle, tyres from a car and the petrol tank of a scooter for his invention.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Bethampudi: Innovation is the result of determination combined with skill. This has been demonstrated by a young mechanic from Telangana who has built a functioning four-wheeler by spending just Rs 26,000. Bathini Madhav Goud of Bethampudi village in Tekulapalli Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district made this possible by using discarded automobile parts and his technical expertise.
An Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass-out, Madhav earns his livelihood as a motorcycle mechanic. Driven by his passion for automobiles and engineering, he dreamed of building his own car instead of purchasing one. With limited resources and abundant determination, he has transformed that dream into reality by making creative use of scrap material.
For his project, Madhav used the engine of an old Hero Glamour motorcycle, tyres from a Tata Magic vehicle and a petrol tank from a scooter. Utilizing his welding skills, he designed and fabricated the vehicle's chassis from scratch. He then assembled all the essential components, including the engine, steering system, clutch, brakes, gear mechanism and seating arrangement to create a compact four-wheeler.
After months of hard work and careful assembly, the vehicle was completed exactly as he had envisioned. The homemade car has now become a major attraction in his village, with the residents gathering to watch it whenever he drives through the streets.
According to Madhav, “The vehicle can attain a top speed of around 40 km per hour while delivering an impressive fuel efficiency of nearly 40 km per litre of petrol. Despite being built from reused components, the vehicle performs reliably for local travel.”
His achievement has drawn appreciation from the villagers as well as automobile enthusiasts alike who see it as an example of rural innovation and technical creativity. Many believe his work demonstrates that young people from villages can develop remarkable engineering solutions when they are encouraged and provided with opportunities.
Madhav's invention is not only a reflection of his mechanical skills, but it also highlights the potential of recycling and cost-effective engineering. By turning scrap material into a functional vehicle, he has shown that innovation does not always require expensive technology. Determination, practical knowledge and the courage to pursue a dream can also deliver the desired results.
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