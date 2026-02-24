ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beyond Shunning Food, How To Overpower Anger During Fasting In Ramadan? Psychologist Explains

Muslim devotees offer prayers on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at Masjid Noor on Dickenson Road in Bengaluru ( IANS )

To shed more light on the aspect of hormonal change during fasting, ETV Bharat had a special conversation with Kashmir valley's noted psychologist Dr Ijaz Ahmed Sahaf.

People from the Muslim community offer Taraweeh prayers performed during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh (PTI)

During the month of Ramadan, it is seen that worshippers express intense anger over trivial matters, which is often demonstrated on the streets where they do not hesitate to quarrel with each other.

While Muslims shun food and drinks while fasting, it is recommended to also keep away from other immoral activities like lying, backbiting and deceit etc under the Islamic belief. What poses a challenge to this daunting task is that hormonal changes during fasting can trigger emotional arousal and anger on petty issues.

Srinagar: Fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, the fourth pillar of Islam, teaches patience and tolerance as it can be grueling for the body especially when Ramadan coincides with summers.

According to Dr Sahaf, people get angry when their stomachs start to empty during Ramadan. "Some people are seen going wild and crazy with anger due to excessive anger during Ramadan which can manifest in incidents of road rage or petty quarrels," he said.

Psychologist Dr Ijaz Ahmed Sahaf(R) in conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Parvez ud Din (ETV Bharat)

Dr Sahaf, while listing the anger to reasons like erratic sleep and change in eating schedules, also cited hormonal change in the human body during fasting.

"In other months also, if we are hungry, stress hormones start increasing in our body and the mood becomes erratic and we become emotionally uncontrollable. During hunger, when the amount of carbohydrates in the body decreases, the levels of cortisol hormone decreases, which causes anger," Dr Sahaf explained.

He further said that research has also revealed that some people who show a gentle disposition in non-Ramadan months, tend to become angry during fasting. "Overall, the changing eating, drinking and sleeping habits besides hormonal changes play an important role in changing the mood of many people during fasting".

A study by the National Institutes of Health(NIH), a body within the US Department of Health and Human Services, has found significant hormonal and metabolic changes of varying severity during fasting. "One such change is the stimulation of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis, which is co-responsible for inducing the stress response," the study said.

A Muslim devotee performs wudu (ritual ablution) before offering first Friday (Jumma) prayers of the holy month of Ramzan at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar (IANS)

Dr Sahaf said that from a medical point of view, if a few precautions are taken, one can stay away from this state of irritability and anger, the most important of which is adequate sleep. "A healthy diet, light exercise and social contact, talking and meeting with each other can also prevent anger from overwhelming you to a great extent," he said.

Religious scholar Maulana Abdul Rehman Shams while emphasising over controlling anger during fasting said, "There is a double reward for avoiding anger during fasting: one is the reward for fasting, the other is the reward of not getting angry".

Muslim devotees offer prayers on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at Masjid Noor on Dickenson Road in Bengaluru (IANS)

"People who cannot control their anger harm others as well as themselves. Therefore, Islam encourages controlling anger, not taking revenge when angry, and not making any decisions in a fit of rage". Maulana Shams said that the great virtue of forgiving during anger has been described in the holy Quran and Sunnah.