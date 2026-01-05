Beyond Corbett, Ramnagar’s Dhikuli Region Holds Untold Mahabharata And Katyuri-Era Secrets
Tourists flock to Ramnagar for tigers, but few realise its soil holds Mahabharata-era legends, lost temples and archaeological clues to Uttarakhand’s ancient past.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) : Not many are aware that Ramnagar, which has been known to the world primarily as the gateway to the Corbett Tiger Reserve for decades with tourists passing through its streets chasing jungle safaris and wildlife sightings, has remnants of history beneath the soil. Hidden beyond the forests and resorts are stories that date back to the times of Mahabharata, the Katyuri dynasty and powerful artistic traditions that once shaped northern India.
Scattered across the Dhikuli–Sitawani region are fragments of a forgotten world where stone relics, temple remains, sculpted deities and mythological associations point at Ramnagar’s deep cultural and religious significance. However, despite ample references in historical texts and archaeological evidence, this piece of history has largely remained undocumented and unrecognised.
History professor Sarad Bhatt of PNG Government PG College, Ramnagar, believes that since no attention is paid to this era of history, Ramnagar has been reduced to a mere transit town. “The Dhikuli region has been culturally and historically rich across every era, be it the Mahabharata, the Chandra period, or the Katyuri rule. But its story has never been compiled with the seriousness it deserves,” he says.
Bhatt’s work is not limited to academic curiosity. He aims to restore balance to Ramnagar’s identity, so that its historical legacy stands alongside its ecological fame.
Several historians and mythological scholars link Dhikuli to Viratnagar, the kingdom of King Virata mentioned in the Mahabharata, where the Pandavas are believed to have spent the final year of their exile. Other interpretations connect the region to Brahmapur, based on descriptions found in the Vedas and ancient texts.
Yet, unlike Kashipur located nearby, which has been long acknowledged for its antiquity, Ramnagar’s historical depth has remained unexplored.
“It needs a systematic archaeological investigation where we may uncover a treasure trove that reshapes Uttarakhand’s historical narrative,” he explains.
As a part of the research Bhatt is carrying forward, many college students are involved, who now work as tourist guides with the Forest Department. On duty, they encountered ancient remains scattered across Dhikuli and Sitavani while guiding visitors through Corbett’s buffer zones and that is how the reconstruction of history is being done.
“These students actually unraveled things that never had come to the fore. They became the eyes and ears of history. "Their observations prompted me to conduct field visits, photograph relics and document evidence firsthand, revealing just how much of Dhikuli’s past still lies exposed and vulnerable," recollects Bhatt.
Among the most striking discoveries is a square Shivalinga in Dhikuli village. Unlike the usual circular base of Shivalingas, square pedestals are rare and historically significant. Historians say such forms are linked to the Gurjar-Pratihara period (10th–11th centuries), with the famed Bhojeshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh being a bright example. Its presence in Uttarakhand’s Bhabar region suggests that the area had strong cultural and architectural influence, though not directly ruled by the Pratiharas.
Another claim in the direction is the discovery of a Vimana Shikhara (Amalaka) at the Virata Pattanam site. Shaped like the amla fruit, the amalaka is a defining feature of Nagara-style temples and points to the fact that a large temple once stood here.
The Dhikuli region has also been found with Yaksha and Yakshini statues, some depicting attendants in varied postures. One Yakshini was identified as Bheeshani, one of the 36 Yakshinis described in the Uddameshwar Tantra. She is portrayed as both fierce and servile, an artistic style which matches with early medieval iconography.
Perhaps the most intriguing finding is a fragmented Surya (Sun God) statue with features that are not consistent with Hindu iconography.
Historians attribute this to the influence of Gandhara art which flourished under Emperor Kanishka and spread across regions now spanning Afghanistan, Pakistan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Such statues have also been found in Almora and Peshawar, suggesting that Dhikuli is linked a vast trans-regional artistic tradition.
The Lakshmi-Narayana statue at Garjia, registered by the Government of India in 1980, dates back to 1,000-1,200 years and is associated with the Katyuri (Kartikeyapur) dynasty. Depicting Lord Vishnu as Chaturbhuj Narayana alongside Goddess Lakshmi, the sculpture with an attendant and the owl, Lakshmi’s vahana, at the base, reflects a style which is simplistic.
Other findings include a Pratihara-style toran featuring a mirrored depiction of Ravana, much like those found in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Stone urns discovered in Garjia and inside Jim Corbett National Park also indicate that ritualistic and ceremonial practices were once common in the region.
About 23 kilometres east of Ramnagar lies Sitavani, linked to the Treta Yuga traditions. According to Badridatt Pandey’s Kumaon Ka Itihas, Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana visited the area on Maharishi Vishwamitra’s request. As per local belief, Sita stayed here for some time and is believed to have bathed in the Kosi River. Another tradition identifies Sitavani as the site of Valmiki’s ashram, where Sita lived during her exile, making it one of the most emotionally resonant sites in Kumaon’s mythological landscape.
Dr. MC Pandey, Principal of Ramnagar College, stresses that it is imperative on the educational institutions to anchor local heritage. Supporting this vision, former student union president and social activist Ganesh Rawat said, it is time a collaboration begins between the Municipal Council, Forest Department and colleges to establish a heritage museum.
“Ramnagar attracts the world but there is more to it than meets the eye. Its past is invisible, under the soil. A museum can give this history a permanent home and a new identity,” Rawat says.
Beyond its forests and safari trails, Dhikuli has potential to emerge as a powerful centre of Uttarakhand’s cultural consciousness. It is not through one person, like Bhatt, or his students' effort that such rich past can be rediscovered. A consistent support of the government to such historical research can ensure that generations will get to know these places and that will keep ages-old history alive and relevant.
Also Read: