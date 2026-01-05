ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beyond Corbett, Ramnagar’s Dhikuli Region Holds Untold Mahabharata And Katyuri-Era Secrets

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) : Not many are aware that Ramnagar, which has been known to the world primarily as the gateway to the Corbett Tiger Reserve for decades with tourists passing through its streets chasing jungle safaris and wildlife sightings, has remnants of history beneath the soil. Hidden beyond the forests and resorts are stories that date back to the times of Mahabharata, the Katyuri dynasty and powerful artistic traditions that once shaped northern India.

Scattered across the Dhikuli–Sitawani region are fragments of a forgotten world where stone relics, temple remains, sculpted deities and mythological associations point at Ramnagar’s deep cultural and religious significance. However, despite ample references in historical texts and archaeological evidence, this piece of history has largely remained undocumented and unrecognised.

History professor Sarad Bhatt of PNG Government PG College, Ramnagar, believes that since no attention is paid to this era of history, Ramnagar has been reduced to a mere transit town. “The Dhikuli region has been culturally and historically rich across every era, be it the Mahabharata, the Chandra period, or the Katyuri rule. But its story has never been compiled with the seriousness it deserves,” he says.

Bhatt’s work is not limited to academic curiosity. He aims to restore balance to Ramnagar’s identity, so that its historical legacy stands alongside its ecological fame.

Several historians and mythological scholars link Dhikuli to Viratnagar, the kingdom of King Virata mentioned in the Mahabharata, where the Pandavas are believed to have spent the final year of their exile. Other interpretations connect the region to Brahmapur, based on descriptions found in the Vedas and ancient texts.

Yet, unlike Kashipur located nearby, which has been long acknowledged for its antiquity, Ramnagar’s historical depth has remained unexplored.

“It needs a systematic archaeological investigation where we may uncover a treasure trove that reshapes Uttarakhand’s historical narrative,” he explains.

As a part of the research Bhatt is carrying forward, many college students are involved, who now work as tourist guides with the Forest Department. On duty, they encountered ancient remains scattered across Dhikuli and Sitavani while guiding visitors through Corbett’s buffer zones and that is how the reconstruction of history is being done.