ETV Bharat / offbeat

Between Two Homelands: Tibetan Refugees In Odisha Hold On To Hope After 65 Years In Exile

Tibetan Refugees In Odisha Hold On To Hope After 65 Years In Exile ( ETV Bharat )

By Samir Kumar Acharya Mahendragarh, Gajapati: “Even today, we pin hope that we will be called back to our country,” says 72-year-old Tsering Yangzom as she wraps a colourful knitted sweater for a customer in Berhampur’s Tibetan Wool Market. For 65 years, her life, like that of about 2,500 Tibetan refugees living across the five settlements of Mahendragarh, has been shuttling between two worlds: the homeland Tibet she dreams of and the home that Odisha has been since decades. They arrived here in the 1960s when things had turned worse for them back home. They were exhausted, frightened, and fled an occupied homeland where countless Tibetans who were spreading messages of peace were attacked, arrested or tortured. India opened its doors, placing some groups of refugees in the lush green hills of Gajapati district. Over time, these five villages have turned into a beautiful settlements with government support. They built small homes, cultivated land and slowly picked up pieces of their lives. Still the emotional distance from Tibet has always haunted them. Tibetan Refugees In Odisha Hold On To Hope After 65 Years In Exile (ETV Bharat) “We have got everything here, food, work and even ration cards. The Indian government treats us with dignity. But we have not registered as Indian citizens because we hope one day our country will call us back,” says Mtcs Tashi Tsering, his voice shaking between gratitude and longing. A Life Woven Between Seasons Every winter, for three months the Tibetan Refugee Wool Markets come alive across cities like Berhampur, Cuttack, and Visakhapatnam. Bright woollen caps, jackets, socks and shawls, some hand-woven, some sourced from Amritsar are found aplenty across the stalls. For locals, these markets are an integral part of winter but for the refugees, these three months are crucial to earn a good income. Tibetan Refugees In Odisha Hold On To Hope After 65 Years In Exile (ETV Bharat) “Winter clothes are our winter business. This year has been better. People know our prices are fixed and fair,” says Singh Wanuchuni, who has been selling in Berhampur for 40 years.