Between Huma Temple Sambalpur & Metkani Temple Subarnapur, Women Serve Taste Of Empowerment In Odisha

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: If you have traveled on the road from Sambalpur to Subarnapur in the past few months, it is unlikely you would have missed the aroma of freshly cooked rice and mutton curry somewhere between the leaning Huma Bakra Temple and Maa Metkani temple. A little after Dhama village, there is this unmissable food joint named the Subhadra Cafe - an all women initiative that serves travelers home-made hot food platter in this tourist circuit in western Odisha.

One of its kind, the cafe stands under a tin roof, its bright hand-painted board fluttering in the highway breeze. Go close and you would hear the steel plates clatter and the flavours of mustard oil, garlic, and curry leaves wrap around the place.

Here, a hearty meal costs less than a bus ticket - it is Rs 100 for a mutton, chicken, or fish curry with rice while a vegetarian thali costs Rs 70, and a plain meal for students from nearby Maa Jhadeswari College is served for just Rs 25–30. Breakfast including vada, puri, or upma cost barely Rs 10–20.

“We serve simple food, exactly the way we cook at home. Tourists love it and they tell us the taste reminds them of their mothers,” says Rukmini Bhoi, one of the women behind the counter.

Subhadra Cafe was born out of necessity. The women behind the initiative were only entangled in their household chores or worked as farm hands till last year. Since these women were a part of Metkani Self-Help Group (SHG), they were shown an awareness video by Mission Shakti officials in the Maneswar Block and that became the eureka moment for some. “They told us we could run our own cafe on the highway. We were scared at first. But we took a Rs 1 lakh loan and gave it a try,” recalls Vighnashini Padhi, another partner in the cafe.