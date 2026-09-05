ETV Bharat / offbeat

Berhampur MKCG Medical College And Hospital Becomes Home For 17 Elderly People Abandoned By Families

Berhampur: They are not suffering from any disease, but they have occupied a ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital for the past few months, and, in some cases, for years. The only ailment they have is the sadness of being abandoned by their families in the sunset years of their lives. Realising the pain of around 17 people who were once admitted to the hospital and never found a place in their homes again, the hospital chose to give them space and dignity.

A ward on the fourth floor of the building has become home to these elderly people. “We have families. Our children brought us here for treatment but left us here to die. We are doubtful whether they would even turn up to claim our bodies for the final rites. Now, this ward is our home,” says 70-year-old Shyam Maharana of Lokamari village under Ekalpuru panchayat in Ganjam district.

Berhampur MKCG Medical College And Hospital Becomes Home For 17 Elderly People Abandoned by Families (ETV Bharat)

The situation reflects a wider problem confronting elderly people across the country. Reports of ageing parents being neglected, abused or abandoned are no longer uncommon. Some are even left behind at pilgrimage centres to fend for themselves.

Shyam recollects the good old days of his life when he used to work as a traditional artisan and used his earnings to support his family. He has a son and a daughter, both of whom live in his village. When advancing age no longer allowed him to work, he also developed gastric problems and reached MKCG Medical College for treatment. After he was admitted, his family deserted him.

Berhampur MKCG Medical College And Hospital Becomes Home For 17 Elderly People Abandoned by Families (ETV Bharat)

“Age and illness did not permit me to work, and I fell ill. Here, I underwent several medical examinations, including ultrasound tests, but none of my family members came to see me. Recently, I underwent eye surgery and informed my family, but even then, they did not bother to come,” he says with a sense of pain.

“If my family had looked after me, why would I have come here?” he asks.

The hospital now meets his everyday needs, just as it looks after the 16 others in the ward. All the residents are served breakfast and regular meals at intervals and according to a prescribed healthy diet chart. Medicines are also provided whenever anyone falls ill. Over time, the PMD building has become the permanent address of all these abandoned elderly people.