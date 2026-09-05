Berhampur MKCG Medical College And Hospital Becomes Home For 17 Elderly People Abandoned By Families
Seventeen elderly people abandoned by their families have made the hospital ward their new home where they live with dignity, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Berhampur: They are not suffering from any disease, but they have occupied a ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital for the past few months, and, in some cases, for years. The only ailment they have is the sadness of being abandoned by their families in the sunset years of their lives. Realising the pain of around 17 people who were once admitted to the hospital and never found a place in their homes again, the hospital chose to give them space and dignity.
A ward on the fourth floor of the building has become home to these elderly people. “We have families. Our children brought us here for treatment but left us here to die. We are doubtful whether they would even turn up to claim our bodies for the final rites. Now, this ward is our home,” says 70-year-old Shyam Maharana of Lokamari village under Ekalpuru panchayat in Ganjam district.
The situation reflects a wider problem confronting elderly people across the country. Reports of ageing parents being neglected, abused or abandoned are no longer uncommon. Some are even left behind at pilgrimage centres to fend for themselves.
Shyam recollects the good old days of his life when he used to work as a traditional artisan and used his earnings to support his family. He has a son and a daughter, both of whom live in his village. When advancing age no longer allowed him to work, he also developed gastric problems and reached MKCG Medical College for treatment. After he was admitted, his family deserted him.
“Age and illness did not permit me to work, and I fell ill. Here, I underwent several medical examinations, including ultrasound tests, but none of my family members came to see me. Recently, I underwent eye surgery and informed my family, but even then, they did not bother to come,” he says with a sense of pain.
“If my family had looked after me, why would I have come here?” he asks.
The hospital now meets his everyday needs, just as it looks after the 16 others in the ward. All the residents are served breakfast and regular meals at intervals and according to a prescribed healthy diet chart. Medicines are also provided whenever anyone falls ill. Over time, the PMD building has become the permanent address of all these abandoned elderly people.
Another patient-turned-resident, Shiva Reddy, once earned a living by pulling a rickshaw on the streets of Berhampur. He has three sons, three daughters and a wife. But none of them, he says, ever comes to meet him or asks about his whereabouts.
“I have difficulty walking. For the past three months, I have been staying in the hospital ward. With my family remaining unbothered, I depend on the hospital staff and attendants for food and daily care,” he says.
Shyam and Shiva are not isolated cases. There are many others who have continued to live in the ward long after their treatment was completed. New residents arrive from time to time, while some have passed away during their stay.
Hospital authorities have arranged attendants and nurses in three shifts to care for them. Six people reportedly work across the three shifts, helping the residents with everything from eating and changing clothes to cleaning their beds.
Laxmi Maharana, a volunteer from the Lanjia area, is among those caring for them. She says the attendants begin work in the morning and follow a daily schedule prepared for the residents. “Meals are served according to the prescribed chart. Those who can eat on their own are given food, while some need to be fed. We also wash their clothes, clean their beds and help them with other daily needs,” she says, adding, “We also look after them like members of our own families.”
According to her, some elderly residents have been at the hospital for as long as 10 years, while others arrived only six months ago. What pains the caregivers most is the continued absence of their families.
“Some families do not visit them while they are alive. But after they die, they come to collect the bodies. Is it not pathetic that our family values are going down the drain?” she says.
Another caregiver, Laxmi Nayak, works with the sanitation wing in the Rangailunda block administrative area. She says she requested the hospital authorities to allow her to serve the abandoned elderly residents and finally received permission. Her work begins at 7 am. She helps them change their clothes, cleans their surroundings with disinfectant and ensures that the ward remains hygienic. Her shift ends at 2 pm.
Professor Dr Sudeepa Das, in charge of the medical college, says attendants have been deployed in three shifts to help the residents.
“For people who have nowhere to go after receiving treatment at the hospital, we are doing as much as possible so that they do not feel let down,” she says.
The hospital provides food, medicines and other essential services. Voluntary organisations and individuals also visit occasionally to distribute food and other items.
Though the hospital has made arrangements and its staff look after the elderly, that does not take away the ache they feel within. Attendants may attend to their physical needs, but they cannot replace their families. For many of these elderly people, familiar voices, old relationships and the comfort of home have become distant memories.
For these people, strangers are the new family.
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