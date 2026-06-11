Bengaluru IT Professional Begins Solo Walk From Kanyakumari To Kashmir For Environment
Vikramadityan, an IT professional, walks 6,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to raise environmental awareness, collect signatures, and promote peace against war.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Shivamogga: With the Indian tricolour in hand and a bag on his back, Vikramadityan, an IT professional from Bengaluru, Karnataka, set out on foot to walk from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of India, to Kashmir, known as the crown of the country.
The journey spans a long, arduous 6,500 kilometres, and he has chosen to walk it alone.
Originally from the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, Vikramadityan has undertaken this journey to create awareness about environmental degradation and the conservation efforts to save natural resources, rivers, streams, hills and mountains.
“Man is attacking nature, which is there for human survival. Our next generation may not have mountains, hills, and rivers. Through this journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir I will try to raise awareness so that our environment is not polluted and we should leave something for our next generation to cherish,” he said.
Vikramadityan said he will collect signatures from people during his walk and submit them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also raising awareness about the harmful effects of the ongoing war in the Middle East. The T-shirt he wears bears the slogan ‘Stop War’ on the front and ‘Justice for Mother Earth’ on the back.
He said that he wanted to bring change in people’s thinking about the environment. He has already entered Karnataka from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is heading towards Goa via the coast via Shivamogga.
“I have three months to go to Kashmir. After reaching Kashmir, I will come to Delhi and present the document with signatures to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Vikramadityan said.
The Tamil Nadu native has been walking for 56 days and has already covered 1,300 km. “This is just the beginning. I feel my small steps will bring some change. The government should also bring special and strict laws to save the environment,” he said.
Vikramadityan said that for any issue to be discussed in Parliament, at least one lakh signatures should be collected. “In our country, there is a textbook on the subject of environmental science. It should be renamed ‘Environmental Protection’, which will make future generations aware of how to protect the earth,” he opined.
Speaking about Vikramadityan’s initiative, former Rotary President Senthil Velan said, “I met him on the way to and from Chikkamagaluru. When I enquired later, he told me about his journey and the purpose behind it. I told him to meet me when he was going via Shivamogga. We decided to provide some assistance from our Rotary side. We provided him with accommodation and a small financial contribution along the way as a small token of gratitude.”
Rotary Director Vijay Kumar expressed happiness over Viktamadithyan’s efforts and termed him a “true lover of the country and the environment”. “He is walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to create awareness about environmental protection. We should learn from him to love the country and the environment,” Kumar added.
Vikramadityan was felicitated by Rotary, Cycle Club, and Youth Hostel in Karnataka and pledged to join hands with those who are doing such good work.
Also Read