ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bengaluru IT Professional Begins Solo Walk From Kanyakumari To Kashmir For Environment

Vikramadityan ( ETV Bharat )

Shivamogga: With the Indian tricolour in hand and a bag on his back, Vikramadityan, an IT professional from Bengaluru, Karnataka, set out on foot to walk from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of India, to Kashmir, known as the crown of the country. The journey spans a long, arduous 6,500 kilometres, and he has chosen to walk it alone. Originally from the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, Vikramadityan has undertaken this journey to create awareness about environmental degradation and the conservation efforts to save natural resources, rivers, streams, hills and mountains. “Man is attacking nature, which is there for human survival. Our next generation may not have mountains, hills, and rivers. Through this journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir I will try to raise awareness so that our environment is not polluted and we should leave something for our next generation to cherish,” he said. Vikramadityan said he will collect signatures from people during his walk and submit them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also raising awareness about the harmful effects of the ongoing war in the Middle East. The T-shirt he wears bears the slogan ‘Stop War’ on the front and ‘Justice for Mother Earth’ on the back. Bengaluru IT Professional Begins Solo Walk From Kanyakumari To Kashmir For Environment (ETV Bharat)