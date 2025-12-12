ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bengaluru Cake Show Highlights Booming Bakery Business And New Startup Opportunities

A look back at 51 years of cake art Speaking ahead of the exhibition, C Ramachandran , the founder of Nilgiris Group, reflected on the journey of the cake show and the changing landscape of the cake industry. “The show began with one cake. Today, cakes are a regular part of celebrations, and the industry has grown in ways we never imagined,” he said.

The show, hosted by the Institute of Baking & Cake Art and mybakersmart, continues the legacy started five decades ago by C Ramachandran, who first displayed a single cake in 1970. Organisers said the event has grown into a major attraction that blends food, art and culture. Gautam Agrawal of the National Consumer Fair continues to coordinate the exhibition, integrating the cake show into a larger fair that attracts thousands every year.

Ramachandran noted a shift from cakes being occasional treats to becoming a staple for birthdays and events, including among celebrities. He added that home-based baking has emerged as a major contributor to this growth, supported by the rise of cake-making courses and small manufacturing units.



Calling the sector a strong option for new entrepreneurs, Ramachandran said, “There are many opportunities for those who want to enter the cake business. Designed cakes start at about 3,000 to 4,000, and there is steady demand.” He also expects more cities to host organised cake shows in the coming years, creating new avenues for businesses and young professionals.

Exhibitor Mohammed Farooq, part of the organising team, said the cake show reflects India’s cultural harmony. “When people walk in, the first thing they see is our culture. There is no conflict as some portray. People live together peacefully, and this exhibition shows that,” he said.Farooq’s team has created cakes inspired by religious structures and popular films, including the Jagannath Temple, Velankanni Church and the film Kantara. He explained that these detailed cakes are designed mainly for children. “These kinds of cakes are not available outside exhibitions,” he said.One of the biggest challenges for designers, he added, is ensuring that massive cakes, weighing several tons, remain stable for the entire 24-day event. Temperature-controlled lighting plays a key role in maintaining the structure.Gowtham, part of the organising team, said this year’s show includes a two-ton castle cake, an 800-kg Velankanni Church cake, a Canara-themed cake and a tribute to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. “We are using newer techniques like laser cutting and 3D printing,” he said.Visitors can also experience live baking for the first time. Fresh cakes will be prepared in front of the audience and served immediately. A cake shop has been set up at the exit for those who want to take home baked items.Gowtham encouraged young people to consider the bakery sector as a career. “Cake shops are always full. The demand is high, and the industry has a very good future,” he said, advising visitors to attend on weekdays to avoid crowds.



