Bengaluru Cake Show Highlights Booming Bakery Business And New Startup Opportunities
This year's show includes a two-ton castle cake, an 800-kg Velankanni Church cake, a Canara-themed cake and a tribute to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bengaluru: The 51st Annual Cake Show returns to Palace Grounds this week, bringing an array of large-scale edible sculptures, live baking demonstrations and a look at the growing opportunities within India’s cake and bakery industry.
The show, hosted by the Institute of Baking & Cake Art and mybakersmart, continues the legacy started five decades ago by C Ramachandran, who first displayed a single cake in 1970. Organisers said the event has grown into a major attraction that blends food, art and culture. Gautam Agrawal of the National Consumer Fair continues to coordinate the exhibition, integrating the cake show into a larger fair that attracts thousands every year.
A look back at 51 years of cake art
Speaking ahead of the exhibition, C Ramachandran, the founder of Nilgiris Group, reflected on the journey of the cake show and the changing landscape of the cake industry. “The show began with one cake. Today, cakes are a regular part of celebrations, and the industry has grown in ways we never imagined,” he said.
Ramachandran noted a shift from cakes being occasional treats to becoming a staple for birthdays and events, including among celebrities. He added that home-based baking has emerged as a major contributor to this growth, supported by the rise of cake-making courses and small manufacturing units.
Calling the sector a strong option for new entrepreneurs, Ramachandran said, “There are many opportunities for those who want to enter the cake business. Designed cakes start at about 3,000 to 4,000, and there is steady demand.” He also expects more cities to host organised cake shows in the coming years, creating new avenues for businesses and young professionals.
