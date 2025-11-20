'Years Of Dream Finally Came True': Bengal's Jyoti Mondal On Entering Guinness Book With Record Kathak Spins
The Guinness recognition is something Jyoti had hoped for since long, after his mother mortgaged her jewellery to help him chase and realise that dream.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
Kolkata: Sixty eight spins in 30 seconds. That's how Jyoti Mondal earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. For this 30-year-old Kathak dancer from Birpara in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, the long-awaited Guinness Book recognition still feels unreal.
Ask him how it feels, Jyoti says the recognition is the realisation of a dream he has been chasing for years. While the record was created last year in October, the award arrived during Durga Puja recently, turning the festive season extra special for his family, relatives and friends.
Jyoti, also popular as Debajyoti, has been passionate about dance since childhood. After the death of his father, his mother Beena Mondal took charge of the family, running a small shop to support them. Even during difficult times, she never discouraged her son's interest in Kathak. Instead, she pawned her jewellery to pay for his training and sent him to Gujarat and Kolkata so that he could learn Kathak from experienced gurus.
Today, Jyoti is an established Kathak artiste. He teaches dance to people of all age groups at Binnaguri Army School and also runs his own academy in Birpara. His latest achievement, completing 68 perfect rotations in half a minute, is being described as a unique milestone in the global history of dance.
Jyoti had attempted to set the record several times earlier but failed. Still, he persisted. Last October, he once again submitted a performance video, time-measurement proof, and all required documents to Guinness officials. And the recognition finally came through.
Sharing his feelings, Jyoti said, "I have been learning Kathak since 2012. Whenever I get a chance, I go to Kolkata and Ahmedabad to practise with my gurus. I tried recording several times but could not succeed. Since 2019, I applied every year. Finally, I succeeded. My dream has come true. I did 68 spins in 30 seconds. This would not have been possible without the blessings of my guru and parents. Now my dream is to take this art form to the next level."
One of India's major classical dance forms, Kathak shows a masterful combination of rhythm, rotation and physical control. Congratulating Jyoti on the achievement, cultural personalities across Alipurduar said his success will inspire young artistes in the region. Everyone had one thing to say, "Jyoti's world record showcased the hard work and perseverance of this art form on the international stage. His success will show the way for the new generation of artistes."
His mother Beena Mondal said the moment when he got the recognition was very emotional. Tears of joy filled her eyes as she said, "I never stopped my son's dream. I suffered so much. Since his childhood days, I believed he would do something. But I never thought he would set a world record. He even went to Gujarat to learn dance. Today, my son's hard work has paid off, and paid off handsomely."
