'Years Of Dream Finally Came True': Bengal's Jyoti Mondal On Entering Guinness Book With Record Kathak Spins

Kolkata: Sixty eight spins in 30 seconds. That's how Jyoti Mondal earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. For this 30-year-old Kathak dancer from Birpara in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, the long-awaited Guinness Book recognition still feels unreal.

Ask him how it feels, Jyoti says the recognition is the realisation of a dream he has been chasing for years. While the record was created last year in October, the award arrived during Durga Puja recently, turning the festive season extra special for his family, relatives and friends.

Jyoti, also popular as Debajyoti, has been passionate about dance since childhood. After the death of his father, his mother Beena Mondal took charge of the family, running a small shop to support them. Even during difficult times, she never discouraged her son's interest in Kathak. Instead, she pawned her jewellery to pay for his training and sent him to Gujarat and Kolkata so that he could learn Kathak from experienced gurus.

Jyoti his mother Beena Mondal (ETV Bharat)

Today, Jyoti is an established Kathak artiste. He teaches dance to people of all age groups at Binnaguri Army School and also runs his own academy in Birpara. His latest achievement, completing 68 perfect rotations in half a minute, is being described as a unique milestone in the global history of dance.