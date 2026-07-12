ETV Bharat / offbeat

Belgaria Bloom: Women In This Town Of Jharkhand Show The Way To The Magic Of Mushroom

After undergoing training, women cultivate mushrooms using scientific methods. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: The Belgaria Rehabilitation Township in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad is mushrooming, thanks to its women entrepreneurs. Home to people resettled from fire-affected and land-subsidence-prone areas, it once grappled with a lack of amenities and unemployment. However, times have changed. Today, Belgaria presents a picture of transformation and self-reliance that could serve as a model for the entire state of Jharkhand. Here, around 40 to 50 women have become the economic backbone of their families through mushroom cultivation, with each one of them earning Rs 200-250 a day. Associated with self-help groups, these women cultivate different varieties of mushrooms according to the season. Currently, Oyster and Milky mushrooms are being produced. Button mushrooms have also been successfully cultivated here in the past. Women In This Town Of Jharkhand Show The Way To The Magic Of Mushroom (ETV Bharat)