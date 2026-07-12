Belgaria Bloom: Women In This Town Of Jharkhand Show The Way To The Magic Of Mushroom
Around 50 women have become the economic backbone of their families through mushroom cultivation, with each one of them earning Rs 200-250 a day.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Dhanbad: The Belgaria Rehabilitation Township in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad is mushrooming, thanks to its women entrepreneurs.
Home to people resettled from fire-affected and land-subsidence-prone areas, it once grappled with a lack of amenities and unemployment. However, times have changed. Today, Belgaria presents a picture of transformation and self-reliance that could serve as a model for the entire state of Jharkhand.
Here, around 40 to 50 women have become the economic backbone of their families through mushroom cultivation, with each one of them earning Rs 200-250 a day. Associated with self-help groups, these women cultivate different varieties of mushrooms according to the season. Currently, Oyster and Milky mushrooms are being produced. Button mushrooms have also been successfully cultivated here in the past.
After undergoing training, they cultivate mushrooms using scientific methods. Experts from Deoghar periodically provide them with information on new techniques.
Currently, four to five kilograms of mushrooms are produced daily. However, the women believe that if they had access to an air-conditioned (AC) facility and a larger workspace, production could be increased manifold. “Production used to reach 15 to 20 kilograms per day, but it is now down. More and more women want to take up mushroom farming. But lack of space and facilities is becoming a hindrance,” says Geeta Devi, a mushroom producer.
A notable feature is that the mushrooms produced here do not even need to be taken to the market. Locals visit the production centre to purchase fresh mushrooms. Demand is steadily rising due to the product's quality and freshness, which in turn is boosting the women's income.
With access to modern resources, a larger production centre, and better marketing facilities, Belgadia’s mushrooms could become a hallmark not only of Dhanbad but also of the entire state of Jharkhand.
Also Read: