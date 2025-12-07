ETV Bharat / offbeat

Belagavi Potter Overcomes Disability To Become Inspiring Entrepreneur

He then started a new enterprise with five people. From an initial income of Rs 15,000, his income is now almost Rs 3 lakh per month. He has employed 25 persons in his village, paying them a minimum salary of Rs 15,000 per month.

At the same time, he realized the need to innovate. After taking basic training at the Khanapur Pottery Training Centre, he upgraded his clay items using terracotta and mural art.

He said, "I thought that if I go to work, the craftwork of our ancestors and rural art will be destroyed. I decided to continue with it.”

Despite his physical disability, Pundalika went on to be a post-graduate in Marathi with a B.Ed degree. In 2020, he got the job as a government teacher, but he decided to choose his ancestral vocation.

Born to Manohar and Vimalabai, Pundalika has one sister and two brothers. Theirs is a family of potters that traditionally made clay items, including pots and lamps for subsistence.

Pundalika is presently providing employment to more than 25 people and has been selected for a national-level award.

Belagavi: Innovation is known to work wonders. This is being demonstrated by a potter in Karnataka's Belagavi. Pundalika Kumbara from Dukkaravadi village in Khanapura taluk of the district is earning lakhs having upgraded and innovated with his ancestral skill of pottery making. This achievement becomes all the more significant in the light of him being disabled.

His enterprise has been making household items, decorative items, idols, statues, toys and worship equipment, among other products. From items like water pitchers to those defining modern lifestyle, he ensures that his customers get everything. He has a range of 400 items costing between Rs 15 to Rs 20,000.

Clay art by Pundalika Kumbara (ETV Bharat)

The idols of Narasimha and Kantara Devi of Hampi are some of the most attractive works of art created by Pundalika. There is also a great demand for the colorful coins made by him.

Pundalika was afflicted by polio from a very young age. But he did not let that become an impediment in his journey. Today, he is an artist with a strong business acumen. Customers come to his house in Dukkaravadi and buy the things they need. Orders come from Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala and other states. His merchandise is also being sold in the USA, Australia, Canada and England, where it is marketed through international couriers.

Craftwork made by Pundalika's team (ETV Bharat)

Pundalika is a recipient of several awards including Belagavi District Level Shram Samman, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Vishwakarma State Level Award, Rotary Vocational Excellence Award, Craft Council of Telangana Award, Captain Aba Patil Foundation Divyang Vocational Award and Physically Challenged Award from the Lokpriya Janaseva Sanstha of Belagavi.

The Narasimha Idol made by Pundalika has been selected for the 2024 Central Handicrafts Special Mentioned National Award. He will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on December 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Pundalika Kumbara from Dukkaravadi village (ETV Bharat)

Pundalika has his goal laid out where he intends to employ more than 500 people.

"Earlier, I was struggling to even afford food. My parents raised me with hard work. Now I have become financially self-reliant and have helped others as well. I am not doing this work for the sake of awards. My goal is to further strengthen the potter community financially. I have a great desire to expand our business across the country by making exciting items with new designs. I will employ more than 500 people," he said.

Craftwork made by Pundalika's team (ETV Bharat)

He has a message for the youth of the country. "God has given each of us a kind of art. We should bring it out. If I had sat with my hands tied thinking that I am disabled and nothing can be done with my hands, I would not have been able to come forward today. Therefore, today's youth should work without wasting their precious time on social media. They should build a good future and take good care of their parents," he underlined.

One of his customers, PR Jadhav, told ETV Bharat, “He has shown that he is not disabled and no one is inferior. He has proved this by becoming financially strong and providing work to the locals. India needs such entrepreneurs. If the government provides them with the necessary financial assistance, more youth will get work."

His employees are happy working for him. “Our ancestors used to make only one kind of pot. Pundalika has taught us to make various decorative art works,” said Pramila Ganapathi Kumbara.

Pundalika is an inspiration for many. One of his clients from Goa, Andino Lobo, said, “I buy clay art from him and sell it in Goa. Foreigners admire his art."

Pundalika has a rich resource with him in the form of yellow Khanapur soil that has high stickiness. It can be mixed with white and black soils to make colourful artworks.