Belagavi Doctor Fulfils Parents’ Final Wish, Prepares To Dissect Mother’s Body For Medical Education

Belagavi(Karnataka): In a rare act of commitment to medical education, a doctor in Karnataka is preparing to dissect his mother’s body, 18 years after performing the same procedure on his father, to honour his parents’ final wishes - to donate their body for medical education - and promote body donation awareness.

Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavar, head of the Anatomy Department at KLE B.M. Kankanwadi Ayurveda College, will soon be conducting the dissection of his mother Dr Sushiladevi B. Ramannavar, who passed away recently on March 9 at the age of 101.

An Ayurvedic practitioner and founder of the Ramannavar Charitable Trust, Sushiladevi had pledged to donate her body for medical education. Accordingly, her body was donated to the KLE B.M. Kankanwadi Ayurveda Hospital on Tuesday. In fact, before the body was handed over, the family ensured that her eyes and skin were also donated.

Sushiladevi’s decision came after her late husband, B.S. Ramannavar, a freedom fighter and a doctor, who had passed away on November 13, 2008. In his written instructions before death, he had asked his son to personally dissect his body and use it for teaching medical students.

Honouring his father’s wish, Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavar conducted anatomy classes dissecting his father’s body and using it as a teaching specimen for students. The instance had drawn attention of the nation at the time. Following in his footsteps, Sushiladevi had asked her son to do the same with her body after her death.

Her body was brought from Bailahongal to Belagavi on Tuesday afternoon and kept at the Kankanwadi college campus. After the family paid their last respects, the body was placed in the anatomy department laboratory, the same place where her husband's body is also kept, as a mark of respect to the couple.