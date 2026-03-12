Belagavi Doctor Fulfils Parents’ Final Wish, Prepares To Dissect Mother’s Body For Medical Education
A Belagavi doctor's unshaken commitment to medical education has earned him praises while his parents' legacy of body donation has been an inspiration for many.
Belagavi(Karnataka): In a rare act of commitment to medical education, a doctor in Karnataka is preparing to dissect his mother’s body, 18 years after performing the same procedure on his father, to honour his parents’ final wishes - to donate their body for medical education - and promote body donation awareness.
Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavar, head of the Anatomy Department at KLE B.M. Kankanwadi Ayurveda College, will soon be conducting the dissection of his mother Dr Sushiladevi B. Ramannavar, who passed away recently on March 9 at the age of 101.
An Ayurvedic practitioner and founder of the Ramannavar Charitable Trust, Sushiladevi had pledged to donate her body for medical education. Accordingly, her body was donated to the KLE B.M. Kankanwadi Ayurveda Hospital on Tuesday. In fact, before the body was handed over, the family ensured that her eyes and skin were also donated.
Sushiladevi’s decision came after her late husband, B.S. Ramannavar, a freedom fighter and a doctor, who had passed away on November 13, 2008. In his written instructions before death, he had asked his son to personally dissect his body and use it for teaching medical students.
Honouring his father’s wish, Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavar conducted anatomy classes dissecting his father’s body and using it as a teaching specimen for students. The instance had drawn attention of the nation at the time. Following in his footsteps, Sushiladevi had asked her son to do the same with her body after her death.
Her body was brought from Bailahongal to Belagavi on Tuesday afternoon and kept at the Kankanwadi college campus. After the family paid their last respects, the body was placed in the anatomy department laboratory, the same place where her husband's body is also kept, as a mark of respect to the couple.
Speaking to the media, Dr. Mahantesh said fulfilling his mother’s wish is a little too emotional. “My mother’s eyes and skin were donated on Monday and now her body has been donated. I am ready to honour her last wish, but I need to be mentally prepared for the same. With the support of my family, I will conduct the dissection in the presence of Prabhakar Kore, honorary executive president of KLE Society,” he said.
Through the Ramannavar Charitable Trust, the family has been actively promoting body donation awareness for years. According to Dr. Mahantesh, nearly 5,000 people have pledged to donate their bodies through the trust. So far, 35 bodies have been donated to Kankanwadi Ayurveda College, about 200 to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and over 1,000 bodies to various medical colleges across Karnataka.
Dr. Mahantesh’s sister, Vijayalakshmi Mandawadi, said their parents wanted to set an example for society. “Our parents had always wished to donate their bodies and encouraged others to do so. My brother had earlier dissected our father’s body and taught students. Now he will fulfil our mother’s wish as well. Our entire family stands firmly with him. We are as much proud of our parents as my brother,” she said.
Former Belagavi mayor Vijay More praised the Ramannavar family for their contribution to medical education and public awareness. He said body donation remains limited in India and urged more people to come forward for such initiatives. "It's not just about creating awareness about body donation. By donating their bodies, Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavar's parents have become role models for the entire world. No matter how much we praise their great work, it's not enough. Sri Lanka is number one in body and organ donation in the world," he said.
Despite the grief of losing their mother, members of the Ramannavar family said they hope that Dr Sushiladevi's decision would inspire more people to donate their bodies for the advancement of medical science.
