Behind Bars, They Found Love: Two Life Convicts To Marry At Jodhpur Open Jail
Two life convicts at Jodhpur’s Mandore Open Jail will marry on July 22, marking the camp’s first inmate wedding that symbolises hope and second chances.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST|
Updated : July 21, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Jodhpur: Love knows no boundaries and hope keeps faith in life like nothing else. And both of these have come true in the lives of two life convicts living at the Mandore Open Jail Camp in Jodhpur. Nagaur native Moolaram and Seema Ghadse, a resident of Mumbai, have decided to tie the nuptial knot after falling in love behind bars. The wedding is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22.
Both were serving life sentences at the open jail camp when cupid struck. After spending nearly a year and a half together at the facility, the two have decided to live the rest of their lives as husband and wife, irrespective of the place they stay in.
Their wedding is being seen as an important part of prison reforms where, if inmates choose their partners and want to get married, they could do so within the walls of the prison. In Mandore Open Jail Camp, this is the first of its kind celebration.
Preparations for the wedding are already underway. Moolaram said, “Marriages are made in heaven, but ours was made here. We too want to become a part of mainstream society. Because of our good conduct, we hope that the government may reduce or forgive our sentences in the future and we will be able to live a normal life.”
His words truly reflect how two people behind bars are hopeful despite their past and their punishment, seeking a chance to return to society and start afresh.
Seema has been serving a sentence since 2019 in connection with her husband’s murder. Since no one from her family in Maharashtra is able to attend the wedding in the jail, the father of a friend she made in prison has decided to perform the role of her father at the ceremony.
Radhakishan Vaghela, a resident of Jasaniyan Ki Dhani Rawra in Phalodi, has decided to do the needful for Seema. The Vaghela family has, in fact, printed the wedding invitations to be distributed.
"The Mayra and Preetibhoj ceremonies will be held on Tuesday, while the Panigrahan Sanskar will take place on Wednesday afternoon," said Radhakishan who will perform Seema’s Kanyadaan.
For Seema, the gesture of a friend's family when her own is absent represents something profoundly emotional.
Hapuram, a guard at the open inmate camp operated on the campus of the agricultural university, said that only prisoners with good conduct are transferred to open jails. "Moolaram and Seema are among them," he said.
Following an order of the High Court, the couple will marry on July 22. In accordance with the court’s directions, 21 guests have been permitted to attend the ceremony. Moolaram will bear the entire cost of the wedding, which will be held at their own quarters within the camp.
"We wanted to travel to our village and marry according to traditional customs. But the High Court directed that the wedding be conducted within the jail premises," Seema said.
Moolaram’s lawyer, Kalu Ram Bhati, said a parole petition had initially been filed seeking permission for the wedding. After hearing the matter, the court allowed the marriage to take place inside the jail, to encourage positive and reformative changes in the lives of the inmates.
For Moolaram and Seema, the wedding is more than a ceremony. It is a promise of a better and brighter future, of companionship and a hope that they will get another chance at life.
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