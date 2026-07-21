ETV Bharat / offbeat

Behind Bars, They Found Love: Two Life Convicts To Marry At Jodhpur Open Jail

Jodhpur: Love knows no boundaries and hope keeps faith in life like nothing else. And both of these have come true in the lives of two life convicts living at the Mandore Open Jail Camp in Jodhpur. Nagaur native Moolaram and Seema Ghadse, a resident of Mumbai, have decided to tie the nuptial knot after falling in love behind bars. The wedding is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22.

Both were serving life sentences at the open jail camp when cupid struck. After spending nearly a year and a half together at the facility, the two have decided to live the rest of their lives as husband and wife, irrespective of the place they stay in.

Their wedding is being seen as an important part of prison reforms where, if inmates choose their partners and want to get married, they could do so within the walls of the prison. In Mandore Open Jail Camp, this is the first of its kind celebration.

Moolaram and Seema Ghadse (Arrangement)

Preparations for the wedding are already underway. Moolaram said, “Marriages are made in heaven, but ours was made here. We too want to become a part of mainstream society. Because of our good conduct, we hope that the government may reduce or forgive our sentences in the future and we will be able to live a normal life.”

His words truly reflect how two people behind bars are hopeful despite their past and their punishment, seeking a chance to return to society and start afresh.