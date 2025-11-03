ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beed Matriculate Epitomizes Hard Work And Determination To Produce AI Films

Dadasaheb Bhagar started off as an office assistant at Infosys and is now the founder of a startup that employs 40 people. ( ETV Bharat )

By expanding this work, Bhagat started a company in Pune and has currently stepped into the field of artificial intelligence (AI). He is making a web series on the Mahabharata through AI.

But his stubbornness did not let him sit still. After coming to the village during the lockdown, he developed graphics software while sitting in a cowshed under the name DooGraphics.

A resident of Patan Sangvi village in Beed district, he went to Pune to look for a job after studying till Class 10. After doing odd jobs, he enrolled on a computer course and got a good job in Pune. However, he lost this job during the Corona lockdown.

He comes from a background where a large number of workers are employed in sugarcane farms and sugar mills. But Bhagat was determined not to live the life of poverty that his parents had experienced while working in the sugarcane fields.

Starting as an office boy at Infosys while drawing a salary of only Rs 9,000, he went on to become the founder of a startup, Design Template, that employs 40 persons.

Pune: There is no substitute for hard work and determination. This has been demonstrated by Dadasaheb Bhagat from Beed, who has transformed from being an employee to an employer.

Talking about his journey, he related, “After being in the village for eight days after my return following the loss of my job, I thought of starting something new. I started an office in a cowshed with the help of some youth from the village. I started working online through DooGraphics. After the lockdown, I realised that staying in the village would not work, and I would have to go to the city. Thereafter, I came to Pune and expanded the company here.”

Last year, we created a design template and Aman Gupta, the co-founder of the Boat company, also gave him a big deal in the Shark Tank programme.

“We have now started an AI film production House. We are making films, documentaries and web series through AI. We have done a series ‘Dashavatar’, “ he shared.

Bhagat related that he is a matriculate who first came to Pune in 2009 and began with a job that paid Rs 4000.

“After that, I worked as an office boy at Infosys. I saw that people were working on computers and getting high salaries there. Then I made up my mind to learn computers, and since then I have been learning various software,” he said.

He pointed out that today's youth are stuck in a cycle where he or she is doing a job to meet their basic needs. There are many opportunities available now that the youth should consider.

Bhagat started a graphic design company, and even the examiners at Shark Tank India were amazed by his determination and success. Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, had become emotional on learning about his journey.

Talking about his Shark Tank India experience, Bhagat said that Aman Gupta gave a good deal by investing Rs 1 crore, and since then, his company’s turnover has increased fourfold.

He underlined that despite being just a matriculate, he is constantly learning.

“I learned programming while living in Hyderabad. Currently, it is the era of AI film production, and I have started working on it. It is like dopamine in a job. As the salary increases, the needs increase. You have to learn something new. You don't have to do just menial work to earn money. I want to do something to help the youth in the rural areas get jobs and start businesses. They can use AI to make reels and documentaries for local businesses,” he said.