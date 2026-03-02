ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beed Farmer Scripts A Success Story Of Banana Cultivation In Drought Prone Area

Beed: A farmer has beaten the drought-like conditions at Chinchala village of Ashti taluka to come up with a bumper crop of bananas, offering hope to others. Ashok Pokale has produced 70 tonnes of bananas in just two and a half acres of land.

Chinchala has come to be known for its high-quality banana produce, and its fruit is in demand right up to Iran and Iraq. Ashti taluka is one of those areas that often battles with the vagaries of nature. At times, there are drought-like conditions, and at times, it struggles with unseasonal rains and even hailstorms.

Carrying out an experiment, Pokale planted 3200 Grand Naine (G 9) banana seedlings on his two and a half acres of land in March 2025. He took care of this banana orchard in an organic manner. The watering of trees was done using the drip irrigation method and spraying. He also used cow dung-based manure in his orchard instead of chemical fertilizers.

One year down the line, he has been able to harvest approximately 70 tonnes of bananas. Having spent around Rs 4.5 lakh as an input cost, he is now looking at a return of almost four times the amount invested.

Pokale, who also dabbles in politics and social activism, disclosed that his dilemma was where to sell his fruit till the point the traders from Iran approached him directly.