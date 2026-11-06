ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bedridden Baby Elephant Airlifted From Keralam To Gujarat For Life-Saving Treatment

The young elephant diagnosed with osteopenia, took a serious turn four days ago when it fell while playing and sustained a severe shoulder injury. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: In an unusual inter-state wildlife rescue operation, an 18-month-old baby elephant, bedridden after suffering a serious injury, was airlifted from Keralam to Gujarat for specialised medical treatment, offering the ailing calf a chance of recovery.

The elephant was flown from Nedumbassery airport to the Vantara animal care facility located within the Reliance Greens (Jamnagar Refinery complex) in Jamnagar, where it is expected to undergo four to six months of medical rehabilitation. The transfer came after the calf’s condition deteriorated and a Forest Department health monitoring committee reportedly recommended euthanasia.

Weighing around 125 kg, the calf was carefully moved onto a platform by a team of 10 to 12 personnel before being lifted by crane into a specially designed animal ambulance. The ambulance reached the airport in about 30 minutes, with the entire operation carried out under close medical supervision.

Jyothish J, Assistant Conservator of Forests at the Nature Study Centre, said the arrangements were completed after the necessary formalities, including customs procedures. A team of doctors from Vantara had been monitoring the calf at Kodanad for the past few days and cleared it for the journey after assessing its fitness to travel.

Abandoned At Birth, Injured While Playing

Keralam Forest Department health monitoring committee checking on the baby elephant. (ETV Bharat)

The calf’s troubles began on the day it was born, when it was abandoned by its wild herd. The Forest Department rescued it and shifted it to Kodanad Abhayaranyam, where it was raised under human care.

The young elephant was diagnosed with osteopenia, a condition characterised by reduced bone density. Its condition took a serious turn four days ago when it fell while playing and sustained a severe shoulder injury.

"The injury left the calf unable to stand or walk. It could move only its trunk," Jyothish said.

With its condition becoming critical, the health monitoring committee recommended euthanasia. Vantara, the Reliance-backed animal care facility in Jamnagar, subsequently offered to provide specialised treatment. The transfer was approved through a special order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden.