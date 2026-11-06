Bedridden Baby Elephant Airlifted From Keralam To Gujarat For Life-Saving Treatment
An 18-month-old orphaned calf suffering from a congenital bone condition has been shifted to Vantara in Jamnagar after doctors assessed it as fit to travel.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Ernakulam: In an unusual inter-state wildlife rescue operation, an 18-month-old baby elephant, bedridden after suffering a serious injury, was airlifted from Keralam to Gujarat for specialised medical treatment, offering the ailing calf a chance of recovery.
The elephant was flown from Nedumbassery airport to the Vantara animal care facility located within the Reliance Greens (Jamnagar Refinery complex) in Jamnagar, where it is expected to undergo four to six months of medical rehabilitation. The transfer came after the calf’s condition deteriorated and a Forest Department health monitoring committee reportedly recommended euthanasia.
Weighing around 125 kg, the calf was carefully moved onto a platform by a team of 10 to 12 personnel before being lifted by crane into a specially designed animal ambulance. The ambulance reached the airport in about 30 minutes, with the entire operation carried out under close medical supervision.
Jyothish J, Assistant Conservator of Forests at the Nature Study Centre, said the arrangements were completed after the necessary formalities, including customs procedures. A team of doctors from Vantara had been monitoring the calf at Kodanad for the past few days and cleared it for the journey after assessing its fitness to travel.
Abandoned At Birth, Injured While Playing
The calf’s troubles began on the day it was born, when it was abandoned by its wild herd. The Forest Department rescued it and shifted it to Kodanad Abhayaranyam, where it was raised under human care.
The young elephant was diagnosed with osteopenia, a condition characterised by reduced bone density. Its condition took a serious turn four days ago when it fell while playing and sustained a severe shoulder injury.
"The injury left the calf unable to stand or walk. It could move only its trunk," Jyothish said.
With its condition becoming critical, the health monitoring committee recommended euthanasia. Vantara, the Reliance-backed animal care facility in Jamnagar, subsequently offered to provide specialised treatment. The transfer was approved through a special order issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden.
Four To Six Months Of Rehab
The treatment plan at Vantara is expected to include advanced medical care, hormone therapy and hydrotherapy. The facility has agreed to bear the entire cost of treatment.
The mahout who has been caring for the calf and an Assistant Veterinary Officer from the Forest Department are accompanying it to Gujarat to ensure continuity of care and familiar support during the journey.
Forest officials said the calf would be brought back to Kerala after recovery. A monitoring committee has also been constituted to review its health and treatment progress.
The airlift is being described by officials as a rare instance of a wild elephant calf being transported by air to another state for specialised medical care. At Kodanad, forest staff and local residents bid an emotional farewell to the young elephant as it began its journey to Jamnagar.
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