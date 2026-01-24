Beawar Village In Rajasthan Gives Hindu Funeral To Dog, Mourns Him Like A Family Member
The dog who shared every funeral was remembered by each and every villager, proving compassion can unite communities beyond religion or species.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Beawar: The entire Rajiyawas village of Beawar district was gripped by grief when a dog lovingly known as 'Dog Sa' died on January 3. The village mourned as if it had lost one of its own. The funeral the villagers arranged was a rare and moving testament to compassion that blurred the line between humans and animals.
Dog Sa had been part of the village’s everyday life for years. He belonged to no single household, rather to everyone. His sudden death due to cold-related issues sent a wave of sorrow through Rajiyawas. As the news spread, villagers gathered at Ashapura Mata Temple Square, almost everyone's eyes moist while some were crying inconsolably. A unanimous decision was taken that Dog Sa would be cremated with full respect, following Hindu rituals, just like any other member of the community.
For his final journey, villagers collected donations, arranged funeral materials and decorated his bier which was carried on a pickup vehicle. As the procession moved towards Mokshadham, bhajans, kirtans, and Ramdhun were sung and played. Hundreds of people walked together, accompanying the vehicle.
At Mokshadham, Dog Sa was cremated with full Hindu rites in the presence of villagers who stood silently, offering prayers for the soul they believed they had shared their joys and sorrows with.
Brijpal Singh Rawat, Sarpanch of Rajiyawas Gram Panchayat, explained why everyone in the village felt such a deep bond with the dog. Whenever someone died, irrespective of whether from the Hindu, Muslim, or any other community, Dog Sa would sit outside the house of the deceased. He would walk with funeral processions to Mokshadham, and after the rituals, he would sit outside the bereaved family’s home for 12 days, observing the mourning period. He even accompanied Muslim families to graveyards during burials.
“This is why we never saw him as just a dog, he was family. His gentle nature and sensitivity won every heart,” the villagers said.
After returning from the funeral at Mokshadham, a condolence meeting was held at the community hall near Ashapura Mata Mandir Chowk. As per tradition, a feast was organised in Dog Sa’s memory, when all the dogs of the village were fed bread and biscuits.
On the 12th, bhajans and kirtans were organised and lapsi, puri and dal was served to everyone.
“He was a companion who stood silently with us in every sorrow and we lost him,” the villagers further stated.
Rajiyawas is home to families from different communities, including Jain households, though many have left the village in search of work.
