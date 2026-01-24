ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beawar Village In Rajasthan Gives Hindu Funeral To Dog, Mourns Him Like A Family Member

Beawar: The entire Rajiyawas village of Beawar district was gripped by grief when a dog lovingly known as 'Dog Sa' died on January 3. The village mourned as if it had lost one of its own. The funeral the villagers arranged was a rare and moving testament to compassion that blurred the line between humans and animals.

Dog Sa had been part of the village’s everyday life for years. He belonged to no single household, rather to everyone. His sudden death due to cold-related issues sent a wave of sorrow through Rajiyawas. As the news spread, villagers gathered at Ashapura Mata Temple Square, almost everyone's eyes moist while some were crying inconsolably. A unanimous decision was taken that Dog Sa would be cremated with full respect, following Hindu rituals, just like any other member of the community.

Beawar Village In Rajasthan Gives Hindu Funeral To Dog, Mourns Him Like A Family Member (ETV Bharat)

For his final journey, villagers collected donations, arranged funeral materials and decorated his bier which was carried on a pickup vehicle. As the procession moved towards Mokshadham, bhajans, kirtans, and Ramdhun were sung and played. Hundreds of people walked together, accompanying the vehicle.

At Mokshadham, Dog Sa was cremated with full Hindu rites in the presence of villagers who stood silently, offering prayers for the soul they believed they had shared their joys and sorrows with.