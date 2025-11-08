ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beating The Odds: How Students At An Assam School Turned Desks Into Tablas

( ETV Bharat )

Bokakhat (Assam): In a small classroom at Bokakhat Jatiya Vidyalaya, the rhythmic thump of dreams once echoed, not from real tablas, but from wooden desks. On these rough, scratched surfaces, a few students drew circles, baya on one side, daya on the other, and began to play.

To them, the desks were not mere furniture; they were instruments of imagination.

For these students, passion replaced privilege. When their school had only a handful of tablas for over a dozen eager learners, they refused to let scarcity define their sound. Instead, they turned creativity into rhythm.

(ETV Bharat)

Anshuman Hazarika, a Class IX student, remembers the beginning vividly. “We didn’t have enough tablas,” he said. “So, we started drawing them on our desks. At first, it was just for fun. But soon, it became our daily practice. We imagined the sound, the vibration, everything.”

The students practised with such sincerity that when they finally got real tablas- just two days before their annual cultural event - they were astonished to find the beats flowing naturally. Their hands, trained on wood and imagination, found rhythm on skin and sound.

“It was unbelievable,” Anshuman smiled. “The way we practised on the desk - that same sound seemed to come alive on the real tabla.”

Behind their quiet revolution were a few guiding minds who refused to let the lack of resources silence talent. Music teacher Chintu Gogoi, dramatist and teacher Ratul Phukan, and school authority Soneswar Narah became the pillars of encouragement.