Beating The Odds: How Students At An Assam School Turned Desks Into Tablas
In a small Assamese town, students turned classroom desks into tablas, proving that imagination and perseverance can create music even in silence.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Bokakhat (Assam): In a small classroom at Bokakhat Jatiya Vidyalaya, the rhythmic thump of dreams once echoed, not from real tablas, but from wooden desks. On these rough, scratched surfaces, a few students drew circles, baya on one side, daya on the other, and began to play.
To them, the desks were not mere furniture; they were instruments of imagination.
For these students, passion replaced privilege. When their school had only a handful of tablas for over a dozen eager learners, they refused to let scarcity define their sound. Instead, they turned creativity into rhythm.
Anshuman Hazarika, a Class IX student, remembers the beginning vividly. “We didn’t have enough tablas,” he said. “So, we started drawing them on our desks. At first, it was just for fun. But soon, it became our daily practice. We imagined the sound, the vibration, everything.”
The students practised with such sincerity that when they finally got real tablas- just two days before their annual cultural event - they were astonished to find the beats flowing naturally. Their hands, trained on wood and imagination, found rhythm on skin and sound.
“It was unbelievable,” Anshuman smiled. “The way we practised on the desk - that same sound seemed to come alive on the real tabla.”
Behind their quiet revolution were a few guiding minds who refused to let the lack of resources silence talent. Music teacher Chintu Gogoi, dramatist and teacher Ratul Phukan, and school authority Soneswar Narah became the pillars of encouragement.
Phukan recalled, “We told them - don’t wait for the real tabla. Imagine it. If you believe your desk is a tabla, and if you play it with conviction, you’ll hear the rhythm. That imagination is the seed of art.”
For many of the students, buying a tabla was simply out of reach. Yet, that didn’t stop them. Sixth grader Nayanjyoti Bora shared, “I asked my father to buy me a tabla. He said he would, but the money wasn’t enough then. So, he helped me draw one on our table at home. I practised there every evening.”
The sound may not have been real, but the rhythm within was. And when Nayanjyoti finally got a tabla months later, he was already a player.
A School That Teaches Imagination
Bokakhat Jatiya Vidyalaya, under the initiative of its teachers, has built a unique culture. The school has even introduced a savings bank practice among students to encourage thrift and responsibility. Each child is given a small jar, where they drop a few rupees now and then - money that can later be used to buy books or instruments.
“It’s not just about music,” said Phukan. “It’s about nurturing values - patience, creativity, and effort. That’s what education truly means.”
The performance at the annual event - a tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika and singer Zubeen Garg - became more than a concert. The audience saw not just children playing tablas, but dreamers who turned scarcity into art.
In the end, their desks still stand in that classroom - worn smooth by palms that beat upon them in hope. Perhaps, to a visitor, they are just old school furniture. But for the students of Bokakhat National School, those desks will forever echo the rhythm of belief - the music of making something out of nothing. The story of Bokakhat Jatiya Vidyalaya in Assam reflects how a group of students can overcome scarcity with determination.