Beating Poverty With Pattachitra, Odisha's Pankajini Mohapatra Paints Her Way To Financial Independence

By Bhawani Shankar Das

Bhubaneswar: Born into a financially-struggling family in Anandpur village of Balipatna block, Khorda district, Pankajini grew up watching her mill-worker father stretch every rupee to make ends meet. Her mother, a homemaker, ran the household amid difficulties. With limited income and four daughters to raise, higher education for children seemed a distant dream. But as they say, "when the going gets tough, the tough get going."

“We are four sisters and my father was the only earning member. So I wanted to stand by him as a pillar of strength,” says 35-year-old Pattachitra artist and entrepreneur Pankajini Mohapatra, her eyes reflecting both struggle and strength. Yet, Pankajini found her colours, even in hardship.

Beating Poverty With Pattachitra, Odisha's Pankajini Mohapatra Paints Her Way To Financial Independence (ETV Bharat)

The youngest of four sisters, she developed a keenness in painting while studying in Class 8. Though she could only complete her matriculation, her love for art never faded. She would observe murals in temples for hours, study designs at tourist spots and became a self-learner. She understood the language of traditional Odisha paintings and translated it into canvas - which later included textiles.

After school education, she came to Bhubaneswar, juggling part-time jobs while learning cone painting on pots, glass bottles, flower vases, and mehndi designs on plywood for outdoor décor. For all this, she used to earn Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month, igniting hope in her heart that she would be able to fend for her family. But she wanted to be strong enough in her art to earn well.

Pankajini with Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (ETV Bharat)

“I wanted to stay at home, support my family, and inspire others through my work,” she recalls.