ETV Bharat / offbeat

Beat Cancer Thrice, Underwent 18 Surgeries: Meet Jerry Sandhu Who Empowers Thousands Through Trading And Fitness

Ludhiana: At 17, when most teenagers were figuring out life, Jerry Sandhu was diagnosed with cancer. For him, life changed mercilessly as he had to undergo 18 surgeries, endured rounds of chemotherapy and radiation and still looked at life with hope. But Jerry was not someone to break, he emerged a fighter and how! A finance and health coach, thousands of youngsters today look up to him as a mentor, for guidance and training.

Now based in Australia, Jerry had to battle cancer not once, but three times. Despite the non-stop treatment and the repercussions thereafter, he decided to bounce back because for him surrender was never an option.

Speaking recently in Ludhiana, Jerry shared his journey, a story that speaks about pain as much as resilience and reinvention. There was a time when authorities abroad considered him medically unfit for regular work and offered him a pension. But Jerry declined, refusing to let illness define his future.

He was certain that he would rebuild his life even if that meant starting from point zero. One fine day it struck him that online trading has immense potential to make a career in. So he dipped into the wide world of financial trade, learning every trick of the trade. Though it was an entirely personal pursuit, it soon evolved into a mission and today, Jerry trains thousands of young people, teaching them how to generate income with lesser investment but right strategy.