Beat Cancer Thrice, Underwent 18 Surgeries: Meet Jerry Sandhu Who Empowers Thousands Through Trading And Fitness
After surviving cancer three times and enduring 18 surgeries, Jerry Sandhu now empowers thousands through financial education, fitness coaching, nutrition guidance and motivation.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Ludhiana: At 17, when most teenagers were figuring out life, Jerry Sandhu was diagnosed with cancer. For him, life changed mercilessly as he had to undergo 18 surgeries, endured rounds of chemotherapy and radiation and still looked at life with hope. But Jerry was not someone to break, he emerged a fighter and how! A finance and health coach, thousands of youngsters today look up to him as a mentor, for guidance and training.
Now based in Australia, Jerry had to battle cancer not once, but three times. Despite the non-stop treatment and the repercussions thereafter, he decided to bounce back because for him surrender was never an option.
Speaking recently in Ludhiana, Jerry shared his journey, a story that speaks about pain as much as resilience and reinvention. There was a time when authorities abroad considered him medically unfit for regular work and offered him a pension. But Jerry declined, refusing to let illness define his future.
He was certain that he would rebuild his life even if that meant starting from point zero. One fine day it struck him that online trading has immense potential to make a career in. So he dipped into the wide world of financial trade, learning every trick of the trade. Though it was an entirely personal pursuit, it soon evolved into a mission and today, Jerry trains thousands of young people, teaching them how to generate income with lesser investment but right strategy.
“We tell people how they can work with little or no investment. All they need is a smart way of trading. No school or college teaches online trading. That’s why we decided to bridge that gap,” he explained.
Jerry did not stop at this, his repeated battles with cancer transformed his understanding of health and nutrition. After suffering severe side effects from chemotherapy and radiation, he did a lot of research on role of diet in healing. Soon, he became a certified nutritionist and fitness trainer.
He credits disciplined nutrition for helping him overcome cancer the third time. “A good diet can act as medicine for the body,” Jerry said, adding that he relied heavily on nutritional strategies during his final battle.
Today, Jerry proudly wears many hats. He is a financial coach, a fitness trainer, nutritionist and also a motivational speaker. More importantly, he stands as living proof that setbacks can become stepping stones.
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