Computer Professional’s BCA Tandoori Samosa Is A Hit In Korba
Maneshwar gave preference to self-employment over being someone else's employee
Published : November 2, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
Korba: Giving preference to self-employment over being someone else’s employee, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) in Korba has made a name for himself selling tandoori samosas.
Maneshwar’s enterprise goes in the name of BCA Tandoori Samosa vendor at Chatpata Chowpatty in Chhattisgarh's Korba, where people make a beeline to enjoy his crispy samosas.
Maneshwar earned a professional degree and is also proficient in programming languages. He worked for a while in Durg and Raipur after completing his studies, but he wasn’t keen on doing a job. He did some market research and decided to set up a tandoori samosa stall.
Maneshwar initially faced difficulties, but things gradually got on track. He started this enterprise in 2018, and back then, both husband and wife were pushing this tandoori samosa cart together. But now Maneshwar has employed three youngsters whom he is paying salaries of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.
Talking about his choice of profession, he said that in his previous jobs, the salaries were low and there was a lot of hard work to be done with no fixed timings.
“As I lived outside the city, I was not able to give time to my family. I used to feel bad. I did some market research and found that the business of tandoori samosa can be run at Chowpatty,” he said while relating that he comes from Janjgir-Champa district but has now settled in Korba.
His parents have passed away and he lives with his wife and two children.
Maneshwar considers his work as a form of worship and works for 12 to 14 hours a day. His message for the youngsters is that no work is too small. If one is not satisfied with his or her job, he or she should definitely start their own business. He feels that hard work surely finds success.
Vivek Shrivas, a resident of Korba city who is often moving outside the city as well as the state of Chhattisgarh, says the taste of Maneshwar’s samosa is different.
"Not just samosas, the vada is also very soft and tasty. Whenever I come to Korba, I always visit Chowpatty to taste it. Sometimes, I skip my home-cooked meal and go to eat tandoori samosas," he said.
Another resident Durgeshwari said that the tandoori samosa tastes better than the normal samosa.
"The crispy samosas from BCA Tandoori Samosa are delicious. Whenever we visit Chowpatty, we make it a point of visiting the outlet," she said.
Many times, it is the name of Maneshwar’s enterprise that draws the customers to come and try his samosas.
