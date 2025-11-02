ETV Bharat / offbeat

Computer Professional’s BCA Tandoori Samosa Is A Hit In Korba

Korba: Giving preference to self-employment over being someone else’s employee, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) in Korba has made a name for himself selling tandoori samosas.

Maneshwar’s enterprise goes in the name of BCA Tandoori Samosa vendor at Chatpata Chowpatty in Chhattisgarh's Korba, where people make a beeline to enjoy his crispy samosas.

Maneshwar earned a professional degree and is also proficient in programming languages. He worked for a while in Durg and Raipur after completing his studies, but he wasn’t keen on doing a job. He did some market research and decided to set up a tandoori samosa stall.

Computer Professional’s BCA Tandoori Samosa Is A Hit In Korba (ETV Bharat)

Maneshwar initially faced difficulties, but things gradually got on track. He started this enterprise in 2018, and back then, both husband and wife were pushing this tandoori samosa cart together. But now Maneshwar has employed three youngsters whom he is paying salaries of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

Talking about his choice of profession, he said that in his previous jobs, the salaries were low and there was a lot of hard work to be done with no fixed timings.