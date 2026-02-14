Bathinda Student Sets Record By Writing Eight Poems In 90 Seconds; Resgisters Her Name In World Wide Book of Records
Gursharan entered the India Book of Records by writing eight original poems in 90 seconds, surpassing the previous record of five poems in two-and-a-half minutes.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:19 PM IST
Bandala: Nineteen-year-old Gursharan Kaur has registered her name in the International Book of Records and the World Wide Book of Records after writing eight self-composed poems in just one-and-a-half minutes. She had earlier registered her name in the India Book of Records for the same feat.
A resident of Bandala village in Ferozepur district, Gursharan is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (second year) at a private college in Bathinda, where she has been staying in the hostel for the past two years.
In 2025, Gursharan entered the India Book of Records by writing eight original poems within 90 seconds. Previously, the record was for writing five self-composed poems in two-and-a-half minutes.
This year, she went on to register her name in both the International Book of Records and the World-Wide Book of Records, becoming the first poet to achieve such a feat.
Gursharan said her interest in poetry began in Class 3 or 4. Her late father, Sardar Jaswant Singh, would often recite poems to her. Inspired by him, she began writing poetry in her notebooks and gradually developed her own style. So far, two of her books have been published.
She shared that she had been preparing for the record attempt since 2014. Initially, she would take up to an hour to write the poems. Over time, she reduced the duration through consistent practice, and eventually she managed to do it within seconds.
Gursharan credited her family and the college principal for their support. She said determination and hard work are essential to achieving any goal. “If you truly desire something, you must work hard for it. You will reach your destination,” she said, adding that one’s environment and company have a significant impact on success.
College principal Neeru Garg said Gursharan has brought pride to the institution. She noted that the staff has consistently supported her in her academic and creative pursuits. According to the principal, Gursharan possesses rare determination and completes every goal she sets for herself. The college has extended full academic support to her, especially as she is also preparing for the UPSC civil services examination.
Gursharan’s aunt, Kulwant Kaur, expressed pride in her achievement, stating that after entering the India Book of Records, she has now also secured recognition in international record books. She added that Gursharan completed her schooling at Baba Veer Singh Public School in Ferozepur district before enrolling in Bathinda College for higher education.
Family members said they continue to fully support her education and UPSC preparation. They expressed confidence in her future accomplishments.
