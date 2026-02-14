ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bathinda Student Sets Record By Writing Eight Poems In 90 Seconds; Resgisters Her Name In World Wide Book of Records

This year, she went on to register her name in both the International Book of Records and the World-Wide Book of Records, becoming the first poet to achieve such a feat. ( ETV Bharat )

Bandala: Nineteen-year-old Gursharan Kaur has registered her name in the International Book of Records and the World Wide Book of Records after writing eight self-composed poems in just one-and-a-half minutes. She had earlier registered her name in the India Book of Records for the same feat.

A resident of Bandala village in Ferozepur district, Gursharan is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (second year) at a private college in Bathinda, where she has been staying in the hostel for the past two years.

In 2025, Gursharan entered the India Book of Records by writing eight original poems within 90 seconds. Previously, the record was for writing five self-composed poems in two-and-a-half minutes.

This year, she went on to register her name in both the International Book of Records and the World-Wide Book of Records, becoming the first poet to achieve such a feat.

Gursharan said her interest in poetry began in Class 3 or 4. Her late father, Sardar Jaswant Singh, would often recite poems to her. Inspired by him, she began writing poetry in her notebooks and gradually developed her own style. So far, two of her books have been published.