Bathinda’s Software Engineer, Now A 'Cow Bhagat' Lights Up Diwali with Lamps Made From Cow Dung
In the age of LEDs, Mohit Sharma is turning to cow dung to craft lamps that are both biodegradable and steeped in Indian tradition.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST
Bathinda: During Diwali, where modern decorations and imported LEDs have replaced the traditional clay lamp, a Bathinda man has rekindled the old world charm of diyas - through sustainable measures. Meet Mohit Sharma, a software engineer who is crafting eco-friendly diyas from cow dung to promote both environmental awareness and reverence for the cow he worships.
Mohit, who once worked as a software developer, left his IT career in 2000 to dedicate his life for the service of the cow. “After completing my master’s degree in computer science, I began working as a developer in 1997. By 2000, I was earning Rs 25,000 a month, but I felt like doing something for the Gau Mata (cow revered as mother) and left my job,” he recalls.
He began by building a cowshed in Bathinda to shelter abandoned and injured cows, ensuring their fodder, medical care, and upkeep. However, since he got no help from the government, sustaining the shelter became a challenge. That’s when Mohit decided to turn cow dung, usually used as fertiliser, into a means of livelihood and an option for upkeep of the shelter.
“Cow dung collected from the shelter is dried, powdered, and used to make diyas. The income from the sale of the diyas helps cover the cows’ expenses,” says Mohit, who now proudly calls himself a Gau Bhagat (cow devotee).
The idea caught people’s imagination. “Last year, we made around 5,000 diyas and people loved them. This year, the demand has been overwhelming. We have already made 50,000 lamps, which got sold out. We later made a few thousand more which are up for sale now,” Mohit says with a smile.
Each lamp sells for Rs 3 and provides employment to over 40 local workers, many of them women. “People not only light these diyas but also reuse the remains as fertiliser in potted plants since it is an eco-friendly option,” he adds.
Mohit’s son, a doctor by profession, also contributes to his father’s mission by handling online sales and social media outreach. “We sell the diyas online too, at just Rs 3 each. The purpose is to make the Diwali celebrations green while working for the cause of cows,” he explains.
For Mohit Sharma, the glow of these lamps reiterates that where there is a will, there is a way. “This work gives me immense satisfaction. My whole family supports it. These diyas symbolise faith and sustainability,” he says.
As homes across Punjab light up with his handmade cow dung lamps, Mohit Sharma’s initiative reminds that when devotion for cows turns into a cause for the environment, it ultimately contributes to the larger goal of giving the younger generation a better earth to live in.
