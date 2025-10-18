ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bathinda’s Software Engineer, Now A 'Cow Bhagat' Lights Up Diwali with Lamps Made From Cow Dung

Bathinda: During Diwali, where modern decorations and imported LEDs have replaced the traditional clay lamp, a Bathinda man has rekindled the old world charm of diyas - through sustainable measures. Meet Mohit Sharma, a software engineer who is crafting eco-friendly diyas from cow dung to promote both environmental awareness and reverence for the cow he worships.

Mohit, who once worked as a software developer, left his IT career in 2000 to dedicate his life for the service of the cow. “After completing my master’s degree in computer science, I began working as a developer in 1997. By 2000, I was earning Rs 25,000 a month, but I felt like doing something for the Gau Mata (cow revered as mother) and left my job,” he recalls.

Mohit Sharma (ETV Bharat)

He began by building a cowshed in Bathinda to shelter abandoned and injured cows, ensuring their fodder, medical care, and upkeep. However, since he got no help from the government, sustaining the shelter became a challenge. That’s when Mohit decided to turn cow dung, usually used as fertiliser, into a means of livelihood and an option for upkeep of the shelter.

“Cow dung collected from the shelter is dried, powdered, and used to make diyas. The income from the sale of the diyas helps cover the cows’ expenses,” says Mohit, who now proudly calls himself a Gau Bhagat (cow devotee).