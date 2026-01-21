Bathinda Man Learns Lessons From Personal Struggle, Uses It To Lend Support To Children With Special Needs
After facing financial and emotional hardship for his autistic son, a Bathinda father built a free support centre to help families handle challenges with dignity.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
By Amandeep Gosal
Bathinda: For Babbal Garg, a mobile accessory shop owner in Bathinda, handling his own child diagnosed with autism and speech impairment, became the foundation for social service. After struggling to get the child the best of treatments, Garg did not have a good experience. Moreso, because the emotional and financial challenges weighed heavier and there were not many places to get developmental support for the special children.
After years of going to various places in India and spending lakhs of rupees on therapies, often with limited results, Garg decided to start a support system which would ease the burden for other families. He established the God Gifts Child Welfare Foundation, which provides basic education, therapy support and structured activities for children with autism, cerebral palsy (CP), intellectual disability (MR), Down syndrome and speech or hearing impairments.
“My child was autistic and was unable to speak or hear. We visited many states for treatment and spent huge amounts. At one point, we were asked for Rs 7 lakh in the name of therapy,” Garg recalled.
Disappointment led to determination and he decided to create a space where children could receive affordable, supportive care without placing financial strain on their families.
“Although my child has grown up now, the difficulties we faced stayed with me. That is why I decided to serve other children through this organisation,” he said.
The foundation does not claim to replace medical treatment, instead focuses on structured developmental support, learning activities and therapy sessions which are conducted by trained personnel like neuro therapists, while parents are encouraged to continue consulting qualified doctors for medical care.
Garg personally bears many of the operational expenses including rent, staff salaries, equipment, and basic supplies. But there are some families who have pitched in with donations as per their wish and capabilities.
The centre gets special children from different parts of Punjab and other states. Last year, even a child from abroad received two months of free support and basic education.
Most of the children visiting the centre are between 5 and 10 years old. Approximately 1 to 1.5 hours of individual attention is given to each child, depending on their learning pace and challenges.
Pawan Kumar, a therapist working with the foundation, said he was introduced to Garg when he had got his own son for sessions. In some time, Garg started his own initiative. “Seeing his dedication, I decided to join. We focus on helping children improve communication, coordination and social interaction in a structured environment,” Kumar explained.
So far, 70 to 80 children have benefited from the foundation’s services.
Satish Kumar, father of a six-year-old autistic child, said they reached Garg's foundation after being disappointed from multiple centres earlier.
“They charged Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000, but there was little improvement. After coming here, my child has shown noticeable progress in learning and behaviour,” he said.
Akshara, mother of a seven-year-old child with physical and developmental challenges, also shared her experience and said they spent money for treatment but nothing yielded result. “For four years, we paid Rs 200 - Rs 500 daily for home therapy but it did not work. When we came here, we finally felt our child was getting the desired support. My child has started sitting and holding his neck properly,” she said.
Though medical care is paramount for such special cases, Garg’s initiative at least provides accessible support, learning opportunities and emotional reassurance to families who often feel isolated and overwhelmed. “We do not claim any treatment or miracle, we try our best to give support to the children, spend time with them, understand their needs and develop a few sessions as per the requirement. In the process, we also stand with families at crucial times,” Garg emphasised.
Also Read: