Bathinda Man Learns Lessons From Personal Struggle, Uses It To Lend Support To Children With Special Needs

By Amandeep Gosal Bathinda: For Babbal Garg, a mobile accessory shop owner in Bathinda, handling his own child diagnosed with autism and speech impairment, became the foundation for social service. After struggling to get the child the best of treatments, Garg did not have a good experience. Moreso, because the emotional and financial challenges weighed heavier and there were not many places to get developmental support for the special children. After years of going to various places in India and spending lakhs of rupees on therapies, often with limited results, Garg decided to start a support system which would ease the burden for other families. He established the God Gifts Child Welfare Foundation, which provides basic education, therapy support and structured activities for children with autism, cerebral palsy (CP), intellectual disability (MR), Down syndrome and speech or hearing impairments. Babbal Garg, founder of God Gifts Child Welfare Foundation (ETV Bharat) “My child was autistic and was unable to speak or hear. We visited many states for treatment and spent huge amounts. At one point, we were asked for Rs 7 lakh in the name of therapy,” Garg recalled. Disappointment led to determination and he decided to create a space where children could receive affordable, supportive care without placing financial strain on their families. “Although my child has grown up now, the difficulties we faced stayed with me. That is why I decided to serve other children through this organisation,” he said. Bathinda Man Learns Life Lessons From Personal Struggle, Uses It To Lend Support For Special Children (ETV Bharat)